A year ago, Green Canyon’s defense gave up more than 30 points in eight games.
To their credit, the Wolves defense has made huge strides in 2019, and the results can be seen.
Green Canyon limited Bonneville to 139 yards of total offense — only 19 on the ground — and played well enough in the other two phases of the game en route to a 27-0 victory over the 5A Lakers in a non-region football contest on Friday night in Washington Terrace.
It’s the Wolves’ first shutout in program history. In their season opener, the Wolves limited Tooele to seven points.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said in a radio interview with 100.7. “... I was very proud of our offense, our special teams, but what about that defense, you know, just shutting them down. Last week (this Bonneville team) went nose to nose with Hunter, a big 6A program, and almost beat them, and our defense came out and just shut them out this week.”
Kayson Krebs and Gage Norton both recovered fumbles for a Green Canyon defense that racked up five sacks — two apiece from Krebs and Jacob Regen. Regen also played well offensively as he caught four passes for 71 yards. His 58-yard gain on a screen play set up Ethan Delisle’s second field goal of the night.
It was another solid performance from Green Canyon quarterback Jacob Lundin, who had touchdowns runs of 2 and 8 yards. The junior racked up 123 yards on 16 carries and completed 14 of 22 passes for 140 yards and no interceptions.
Dustin Gasaway chipped in with a 3-run TD run for the Wolves (2-0), who scored 10 points off their two takeaways.
“It was a tough game,” Anhder said. “I mean, it was a battle out there and I was just so proud of our guys. They just kept going and, again, how exciting is it to see the defense pull that shutout out. That’s a big deal.”
RIVERHAWKS 28, PIRATES 13
Jovesa Damuni had another big night on the ground, and Ridgeline’s defense shined against 6A Cyprus (0-2). The Riverhawks (2-0) scored 21 of their points in the second half to pull away for a nice road win.
Damuni amassed 178 yards on 25 carries a week after scoring five TDs in Ridgeline’s wild 58-56 triumph over Pine View at home. Damuni found paydirt on runs of 30 and 2 yards.
“(Cyprus) did a really good job game planning for us and making some adjustments after watching film from last week, so we kind of started slow,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Van Leeuwen said. “But we made some adjustments ourselves and we got the run game going, which was huge. And our O-line played absolutely incredible, and they created some great holes for our running backs to go and make some plays there.”
Kaden Cox connected with Cameron Dahle for a 18-yard scoring strike in the second quarter. Cox went 19 of 28 for 111 yards, one TD and one interception.
Noah White scored Ridgeline’s other TD on a 2-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter to essentially slam the door. White and Carter Murdock hauled in four receptions apiece for the Riverhawks.
Rhett Gebert was a monster defensively for Ridgeline as he recorded 12 tackles and three of his team’s five sacks. Aidan Mellen paced the visitors with 14 tackles, while Gavyn Leishman picked off a pass and recovered a fumble. A Leishman takeaway set up Damuni’s second TD of the third quarter, which gave the Riverhawks a 21-6 advantage.
“That’s a great team victory right there,” Van Leeuwen said. “And any time you can get a win and go 1-0 in that week, that’s huge, so I’m proud of the boys that they’ve gotten themselves to 2-0 to this point. And I love how the defense played tonight, and they kind of carried us tonight, where we were a little flat offensively. We did some great things, but we were really flat at times.”
FALCONS 18, BOBCATS 10
Sky View fought tooth and nail with 2018 5A state runner-up Skyridge before coming up a little short. It was Homecoming for the 6A Falcons (2-0).
The Bobcats (1-1) got down to the Skyridge 12-yard line in the final seconds of the game before the Falcons slammed the door.
“This one is going to hurt a little,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said in a radio interview with KLGN 1390. “They’re one of the best programs in the state, but we’re one of the best programs in the state, and we wanted this battle, we wanted this fight and we were right there in the end. Our kids are going to be really tired tomorrow. The challenge is going to be how do we rebound, and that’s the test of a good team.”
Sky View held Skyridge scoreless in the opening half and took a 3-0 lead into the break, courtesy of a short field goal by Kasen Erickson. However, the Falcons took advantage of a couple Bobcat turnovers to score 16 unanswered points in the third quarter.
The Bobcats pulled to within 16-10 on a 12-yard scoring pass from Mason Falslev to Scout Morris on a fourth-and-10 play. Morris, who finished with four receptions, also had a big interception for Sky View.
The Falcons finished with a pair of safeties in the second half, and that loomed large.
Hunter Lewis and Traeson Martindale combined for 21 tackles for the Bobcats, and Martindale had a huge sack in the third quarter that ultimately led to a missed field goal by the Falcons. Titan Saxton also sparkled defensively for Sky View and pounced on a fumble at the 1-yard line to prevent a Skyridge TD, following a Bobcat turnover to begin the second half.
“To be honest with you, Titan could be the best corner I’ve ever coached,” Howell said. “He has unbelievable instincts and the one thing ... we’ve really challenged him to do is to work on his tackling, and he’s done a fantastic job with that. I’m really proud of him.”
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
It was a successful night for a pair of Cache Valley teams. Ridgeline blanked 5A Viewmont at home, 4-0, while Green Canyon earned a 2-0 road victory over first-year school Crimson Cliffs.
London Miller and Abbie Kotter accounted for all four Ridgeline goals. Kotter assisted on all three of Miller’s goals, and put the final nail in the coffin with a score of her own in the 67th minute. Miller has exploded for 15 goals in six matches this season.
Aspen Wallin blocked a penalty kick to preserve the clean sheet for the Riverhawks (4-2-0). It’s only the second time this season the Vikings (1-4-1) have been shut out.
“The girls played 80 minutes as a team tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “The defense didn’t allow Viewmont to get on the ball tonight. The girls responded to some tactical changes to their forward runs and our midfielders found them. ... Just a complete team effort.”
Meanwhile, the Wolves remained undefeated on the young season and notched their third clean sheet in four games. Brooke Watkins got the shutout in goal.
Maggin Stephens found the back of the net and was assisted by Ryley Thompson in the first half, and Kylie Olsen netted an insurance goal after halftime.