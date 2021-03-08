It was a good season opener for the Ridgeline softball and Green Canyon boys soccer programs.
Ridgeline hosted 6A Northridge and shut out the Knights, 5-0, while Green Canyon blew out Tooele on the road, 5-0.
Markessa Jensen pitched a complete game three-hitter for the Riverhawks and struck out 11, compared to three walks. Ridgeline scored the only run it would need in the fourth inning, but added an insurance run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
The Riverhawks got doubles from Addy Hess and Brinnley Anderson, whose two-bagger drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hess and Karli Gowen had two hits apiece for Ridgeline, and Hess walked in her other at-bat.
Meanwhile, the Wolves had no problem dispatching of the Buffaloes. The visitors scored three times in the first half and twice in the second.
Green Canyon had four different goal scorers and freshman Jovani Torres recorded a brace. Roli Gallart, Angel Torres and Porter Cragun also found the back of the net for the Wolves — Cragun on a penalty kick.
Gallart and Angel Torres were also each credited with an assist, as were fellow Green Canyon teammates John Whitby and freshman Ben Taylor.
Sky View’s baseball team was also in action and lost on the road to 5A Murray, 9-0. The Spartans plated three runs in two different innings. Cole Watterson had two hits for the Bobcats and Tate Bagley walked twice.