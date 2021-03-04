For more than three-and-a-half quarters, West Side battled tooth and nail against two-time defending state champion North Fremont.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, those final three minutes were rough.
The Huskies went on a 11-0 run during that stretch to break a 42-42 deadlock en route to a 53-44 victory over the Pirates in the first round of the 2A Boys Basketball State Championships on Thursday afternoon at Eagle High School.
"We knew we needed to play well and we did for most of the game, and that's all we could ask (of these players)," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "I just wish we would have had a different outcome, but we knew we were gonna have to play well, and we did for the most part until the very end. We just didn't get it quite done like we needed to, but I'm proud of the kids for playing hard."
There were five lead changes and two ties in the second half before North Fremont (21-0) took control and earned its 29th straight victory dating back to the 2019-20 campaign. The Huskies, who edged the Pirates in the 2A championship game a year ago, have now won 37 of their last 38 games.
There was essentially no separation between two of the best programs at the 2A classification during the first three-plus quarters. Case in point: West Side (20-7) took a one-point lead into the second, third and fourth quarters, and neither squad led by more than six points until North Fremont's aforementioned game-changing surge.
Thursday's showdown featured two of the best players at the 2A level and they certainly put on a show. West Side's Bryler Shurtliff poured in 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field, while North Fremont's Jordan Lenz racked up 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting. The 6-foot-0 Lenz, who like Shurtliff is a junior, is the reigning 2A Player of the Year.
The difference was Lenz ultimately received more help offensively from his supporting cast. Max Palmer and Luke Hill teamed up for 25 points for the Huskies, including 18 after halftime. Hill was in foul trouble most of the game, but was able to stay on the court for much of the second half and made a handful of clutch plays.
Meanwhile, Easton Henderson finished with nine points, but no other Pirate except for he and Shurtliff scored more than four. Brentan Noreen had five of West Side's nine assists.
Shurtliff scored four of West Side's six points in the fourth quarter, the final two on a pair of free throws with 3:01 remaining that knotted the score at 42-all.
The Huskies immediately bounced back with 11 consecutive points and took advantage of back-to-back-to-back turnovers by the Pirates. Both teams struggled with turnovers at times during the much-anticipated rematch.
"We had a couple of turnovers there, obviously, (and) we missed a couple of easy shots that we should have made, so we could keep a bigger lead on them," Brown said. "But I've got to give them credit. They made plays when they need to. They got the steals, they got the stops when they needed to, and they made the baskets. ... It was pretty evenly matched throughout the whole game. We made a run there in the third quarter, but the only problem was is we couldn't stop them any time in that period too. They had 18 points and we had 18 points, so we shot the ball real well in that third quarter. It's just that we didn't get any big stops that we needed to, to put some distance between us and them."
Shurtliff scored in a variety of ways ‑‑‑ the lanky 6-4 junior sank three 3-pointers, converted on a few turnaround jumpers and was able to finish at the basket as well ‑‑‑ and was able to knock down shots in the final seconds of the first, second and third quarters.
An old-fashioned three-point play by Shurtliff gave the Pirates a 11-10 advantage after the first quarter. Lenz then proceeded to score eight points during a 12-2 North Fremont spurt to give the designated hosts a 19-13 lead.
Blaize Brown, Henderson and Shurtliff all scored as West Side ended the second quarter with seven unanswered points. A Shurtliff 3-ball with two seconds left on the clock gave the Pirates a 20-19 edge heading into the locker room. Shurtliff also paced the Pirates in rebounds (five) and steals (four).
There were four lead changes and one tie in the opening half, and that trend continued in the third quarter. The two teams each traded four baskets during the first four minutes of the quarter. North Fremont finally put together a modest 4-0 run to take a 29-28 lead, but West Side responded with five straight points to secure its biggest advantage of the contest at 34-29.
However, like they did all game long, the Huskies made a big play every time it looked like the Pirates might seize momentum.
"It seems like they went to that three-man weave and they could get to the middle anytime they wanted, and they got a couple big baskets that way," Brown said. "You know, we missed a couple easy shots that would have would have given us a (decent) cushion ... but they're a very good team, probably the most fundamentally sound I've played."
Up next for North Fremont is a showdown against a very good St. Maries team on Friday at 5 p.m. St. Maries (21-1) lost to North Fremont in the finals two years and to West Side in the semifinals in 2020.
West Side will square off against Melba (19-5) in the consolation bracket on Friday at noon. This is one of the best 2A fields in recent memory.
"Yeah, it's way tough," Brown said. "It's probably the toughest it's been in a long time because usually you can figure, 'oh, if I play this team, I can definitely win.' And this year if you don't play your best ball up here, you're going to be two and out."