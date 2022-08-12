The Northern Utah League championship series will go to a third and decisive game for the third straight season.
Hyrum made sure of that.
The top-seeded Hornets scored multiple runs in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings on their way to a gratifying 15-3 victory over the third-seeded Smithfield Blue Sox on Friday night at Richard V. Hansen Baseball Park.
It was a very impressive bounce-back performance by the Hornets, who gave up 13 runs in the top of the sixth in Thursday’s 19-8 setback at home to the Blue Sox.
“Coming off games like that is tough,” Hyrum player/coach Jaxon Burbank said. “We gave up a lot of runs and it’s not like we hit the ball bad yesterday. I think we were pretty close in hits. They just had a lot more timely hits, I’d say. But yeah, we continued to swing it today. Coming out early (strong) is always good. ... There were three or four innings we were pretty consistent in scoring, so I think that’s huge. When you keep putting pressure on their pitcher, it’s a tough (for the other team to overcome).”
The winner-take-all showdown will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hyrum. The Blue Sox edged the Hornets in Game 3 of the championship series by one run in each of the previous two seasons.
“It’s always a battle with Smithfield, just back and forth,” Burbank said. “I don’t even know what else to say about it, honestly. I’m glad we’re doing it. It’s a lot of fun having a Game 3. Winning in two, I mean, it’s great, but Game 3s are always fun, so we’re excited to do it, we’re excited to have it in Hyrum. Yeah, we’re going to come out and play the best we can.”
Hyrum (24-5) stormed out to a 6-0 lead in its must-win game by scoring six runs on six hits and a walk in the top of the first. The big inning was highlighted by a two-run triple by Kelton Christensen, plus run-scoring singles by Tadon Burbank, Jaxon Burbank and Brayden Schiess.
Smithfield (26-6) pared its deficit in half with three runs in the home half of the third. A two-run single by Trent Miller was the crucial hit for the Blue Sox.
However, the Hornets were undaunted as they gave themselves some more breathing room with three runs in the fifth frame, and then plated two in the sixth and four in the seventh to take control.
Christensen came through with a two-run single in the top of the fifth as he finished with five RBIs batting from the No. 8 spot. Schiess, batting ninth in the lineup, contributed with one run, three hits and one RBI.
“Kelton came up very big for us,” coach Burbank said. “Schiess has been hitting the ball great. Yesterday he had I think it was three hits, and tonight had a few hits as well. I mean, what else can I say (but) if you put a ball in play, good things happen. If you get a lot of swings and misses, it’s tough to even move runners, right? So, it was huge from those guys, so I’m glad they could have some big games and hopefully it continues on for tomorrow.”
Max Nichols paced Hyrum’s 14-hit barrage by going 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and a RBI. Jarrett Hunt chipped in with three runs, two hits, two RBIs and one walk for the Hornets, who got three runs, one hit, two RBIs and two free passes from Tadon Burbank, and two runs, one hit and two walks from Ty Jones.
Jones also got the job done on the mound for the Hornets as he pitched a complete-game five-hitter. The former Mountain Crest star struck out nine, walked two and plunked one.
“Ty, he’s amazing,” coach Burbank said. “We’ve used him more kind of in that closer, kind of reliever role this year. Just where he plays in the outfield, we’ve got to keep his arm good for out there, but we all know how good he is and he wanted to go the distance tonight. And he did awesome. He had a good fastball, hit spots, threw a lot of first-pitch strikes, which is huge, and then, yeah, had a great off-speed pitch tonight. ... Just a great overall game by him.”
Brock Rindlisbacher led the way offensively for the Blue Sox, who saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end. Rindlisbacher singled twice and drove in a run for Smithfield, which got a double from Greg Madsen.