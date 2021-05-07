A well-rested Chayse Oxborrow was exactly what Preston’s baseball team needed to terminate a six-game losing streak.
The sophomore sparkled at the plate and on the mound for the Indians, who opened the 4A Fifth District Tournament with a 6-3 win over Century on a windy Friday afternoon in Preston.
Oxborrow was especially dominant on the mound as he limited the Diamondbacks to five hits — all singles — and one earned run in his six-plus innings. No. 27 racked up eight strikeouts during the first three frames and finished with 11, vs. two walks.
“I think he was so effective on the mound because we finally got a chance to rest our pitchers,” PHS head coach Kenny Inglet said. “... He threw a fantastic game for us.”
Oxborrow also aided his own cause by going 3 for 3 at the plate with one walk, one run and one RBI.
Preston (10-13) put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third to put Century (5-18-1) in a 6-0 hole. The Indians had four base knocks in the inning — including a RBI double by Braden Hess, and RBI singles by Oxborrow and Damon Winn — walked twice and took advantage of a D-back error.
It was a welcome sight for Inglet, whose team didn’t score more than two runs in any game during its aforementioned losing streak.
“It was good,” Inglet said. “We’ve struggled at the plate (as of late), so it was good to finally put up some runs and hopefully we’ll carry that same energy and momentum into tomorrow.”
Winn finished with two of Preston’s eight hits and Ashton Madsen scored twice for the Indians, who improved to 3-1 against the D-backs this spring.
Up next for Preston is a Saturday showdown against Pocatello on the road at 11 a.m. Poky is 3-0 against Preston this spring, but the Franklin County Indians were competitive in the final two games of their regular season series.
“Just proud of the boys,” Inglet said. “They played hard and brought good energy, and it was good to see.”
TRACK & FIELD
A handful of local athletes came through with some elite performances on Day 1 of the prestigious BYU Invitational. It was a great day for Mountain Crest’s Alisabeth Apedaile, Preston’s Sam Jeppsen, Logan’s Milly Garren and Sky View’s Isaac Larsen.
Apedaile recorded the fastest qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdles in either of the two divisions. The senior clocked in at 14.38 seconds, which is believed to be the best-ever time for a high school runner from Cache Valley. Additionally, its ranks No. 1 among all prep performers in the Beehive State this season.
Jeppsen shattered a school record for the second straight meet and became only the fourth local prep runner to complete the 3,200 meters in less than 9 minutes, 20 seconds. The senior was the silver medalist in the 1A-3A division with his impressive time of 9:19.65, which was the seventh-fastest of the entire meet.
The future Idaho State runner established a new Preston record in the 1,600 (4:25.10) at last week’s Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
Garren further cemented herself as the best female prep thrower in Utah this season with her victorious personal record heave of 143-10.75 in the 4A-6A discus. The junior nearly broke the school record of older sister Maia, whose best high school mark was a 145-1.
Larsen shaved a noteworthy 1.5 seconds off his previous best performance in the 300 hurdles and his 39.33 was the top qualifying time in the 4A-6A division. Only a kid from Emery posted a faster preliminary time than Larsen. The senior also clocked in at 11.15 in the 100.
Logan’s Amber Kartchner was the silver medalist in the girls 4A-6A high jump. The senior cleared the bar at 5-3, while Green Canyon’s Jayden Beach finished fourth with a clearance of 5-1.
Other local competitors who scored points on Day 1 of the meet were Preston’s Angelie Scott in the 3,200 (sixth, 11:54), Logan’s Jaylen Sargent in the long jump (sixth, 21-5) and Sky View’s Chase Robison in the javelin (seventh, 151-11.5). Sky View Kate Dickson was ninth in the 3,200 (11:25).
All of the Cache County programs are competing in the 4A-6A division, while Preston is competing in the 1A-3A field. The Indians are in the 4A classification in Idaho, but would be a 3A school in Utah.
Preston’s Brecker Knapp advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and will be seeded third in the shorter race (15.70) and fourth in the longer one (41.61). Sky View’s Trey Nyman also punched his ticket to the finals in the 110 hurdles (seventh, 15.38).
Ridgeline’s Kelsie Duersch will be the No. 2 seed for the finals in the 300 hurdles (47.22). Duersch also PRed in the 100 by finishing the race in 12.95, which was just .04 slower than Sky View’s Katyrra Peck.
Other local locals athletes who advanced to a Saturday championship race were Green Canyon’s Sydney Edelmayer in the 100 hurdles (ninth, 16.21) and Paige Bagley in the 300 hurdles (eighth, 48.03).
Like Larsen, Mountain Crest’s Todd Rigby came through with one of the fastest 4A times in the 100 this season with his 11.28 during Friday’s preliminary rounds, as did GC’s Cambree Tensmeyer in the girls 100 (13.00).
SOFTBALL
Ridgeline and Mountain Crest both went on the road and squared off against opponents from larger classifications. The Riverhawks traveled to Layton and left with a 5-1 loss, while Clearfield dispatched of the Mustangs by a 9-3 scoreline.
Ridgeline ace Markessa Jensen limited Layton (11-8) to three hits from the fourth inning on, but the Lancers accumulated five hits and plated five runs during the first two frames.
Brinnley Anderson came through with two of Ridgeline’s six base knocks. The Riverhawks (19-6) scored their lone run on a Kori Palmer single in the top of the sixth.
Meanwhile, Clearfield (16-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead over Mountain Crest (8-13) after three frames and never looked back. Madison Bertagnoli contributed with a pair of hits and RBIs for the Mustangs, while Brooklyn Clark chipped in with two hits. Both Mustangs doubled.