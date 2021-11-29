A pair of Utah State soccer players were recently recognized as two of the top performers in their region.
Super senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo garnered second-team all-Pacific Region honors, while sophomore center back Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi was selected to the third team. The Pacific Region is comprised of teams from the Pac-12, Mountain West and Western Athletic conferences.
Cardozo, a second-team all-region honoree in 2017, led the Aggies in goals (seven) and assists (11) this past season. The Salt Lake City native is USU’s all-time record-holder in assists (32), shots on goal (121) and game-winning goals (13), plus she matched Jessica Brooksby’s single-season assists record of 11.
Cardozo was a first-team all-Mountain West selection in 2017 and 2021, plus was named to the second team in 2018 and 2019.
Steed-Kaufusi was the only Aggie who played every minute this past fall and she anchored a backline that ranked first in the conference in goals allowed (20). USU recorded eight shutouts this past season — including on the road against a BYU side that will compete in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament — and only conceded multiple goals in six matches. The Aggies (13-6-3) never allowed more than two goals in a game this fall.
The Syracuse native also contributed with a pair of assists, including the one that sent USU into overtime in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament. Steed-Kaufusi’s back post cross was headed in by Kami Warner in the 90th minute against top-seeded New Mexico. The Lobos ended up winning in double overtime and then dispatched of Boise State two days later to capture the tourney title.
MILLER COMING HOME
A Cache Valley native will transfer to USU, the program announced last week. Former Ridgeline High standout London Miller will join the Aggies prior to the 2022 campaign.
Miller spent her first two seasons at Utah Valley University and helped the Wolverines advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the spring of ’21 — UVU’s first victory at the NCAA tourney in program history.
The Providence native appeared in all 22 matches as a true freshman for the Wolverines (13-5-4) and was in the starting lineup 11 times. Miller contributed with five goals — two of which were game-winners — and one assist. She scored twice in UVU’s triumph over Dixie State.
Miller’s playing time dipped this past fall, though, as she came off the bench in all 18 matches she appeared in. Miller netted her lone goal against San Jose State. UVU (13-7-2) lost to Grand Canyon in the finals of the WAC Tournament.
USU and UVU squared off this past season, with the Aggies prevailing in double overtime, 2-1, courtesy of a lovely golden goal by Cardozo.
Miller helped propel Ridgeline to the finals of the 4A State Championships as a senior in the fall of 2019. The four-year starter for the Riverhawks was dominant as a senior as she led all Cache Valley prep players in goals (36) and assists (17).
PRESTON BOYS HOOPS
Preston opened its season last Saturday with a hard-fought 49-44 victory over visiting Burley. The Indians outscored the Bobcats 35-26 during the middle two quarters and were able to reign supreme despite struggling mightily from the free throw line. Preston only knocked down 5 of 20 freebies.
Brecker Knapp paced Preston in points (15) and rebounds (eight). Druw Jones chipped in with 12 points, while Cam Hobbs added eight.
Preston limited Burley to 10 or fewer points in three of the quarters.