“Dominant” was the word Logan boys basketball head coach Logan Brown used to describe Jadin Penigar’s 27-point, nine rebound night.
That outing by Penigar pushed the Grizzlies to a 54-49 first-round playoff victory over Canyon View in the 4A State Tournament Tuesday night at the Recreation Center.
“He was dominant for four quarters,” Brown said.
That point total bordered on double the 6-foot-3 junior’s season average of 14.8 per night. Penigar, the son of former Utah State and Orlando Magic forward Desmond Penigar, went 11 of 15 from the field including 4 for 4 from 3-point range.
“I just let it come to me,” Penigar said. “My teammates found me well cutting to the rim. I just did my job tonight, did what needed to do to win.”
Logan (8-15) needed the steadying presence brought by Penigar, especially in the first half where both teams floundered, unable to get out of their own way. Both sides combined for 19 unforced turnovers, nine by the Falcons (5-19) and 10 for the Grizzlies.
The failure to even produce a shot slowed the game practically to a crawl in terms of scoring with a 19-16 halftime score. But even when Logan did put a shot in the air, it rarely went down, unless it was one taken by Penigar. He accounted for six of Logan’s seven made first-half field goals.
To start the second half, the Grizzlies adjusted the offensive focus which, surprisingly, did involve having Penigar take every shot to the exclusion of everyone else. In the third quarter, every shot taken by Logan, save a last-second rushed shot off a turnover as time expired, came inside the paint. The first seven shots taken that quarter were layups. Logan created each of those chances via great penetration, ball movement and heads-up passing.
“I just thought we had to focus getting at the rim and playing the way we were supposed to and finishing,” Brown said. “I thought in the first half we had a lot of opportunities where we just didn’t finish at the rim, but they were really good looks. Our kids just did a good job at halftime of making that adjustment”
The main reason behind the desire to take shots at the rim, other than the obvious, came from what Brown felt was a favorable matchup with his guys against the Falcons.
The result of this extreme focus on inside shots? A quality 7 of 10 shooting with five different Grizzlies recording a bucket and a 16-point third quarter, nearly doubling their total for the game.
Canyon View spoiled Logan’s offensive breakout in the third by having a resurgence themselves. The formula for the visiting Falcons was more perimeter oriented. Trevor Farrow got hot from deep and made three 3-pointers with several other young men nailing mid-range shots to not only keep up with the Grizzlies, but out pace them with a 19-point quarter which tied the game at 35-35 heading to the fourth.
“Defensively I think we had some letdowns in the second half that we normally don’t have,” Brown said. “I think you’ve got to give credit to Canyon View because they had some shooters come out and make shots.”
The mini-offensive explosions form both teams set up a tense fourth quarter. Logan kicked things off with Penigar nailing a three and Isaac Larsen scoring two of his 11 fourth-quarter points to build a stable lead which grew to as much as eight. Canyon View threatened that lead by cutting it down to two, 42-40 with just over five minutes to play. Again, Penigar and Larsen came through as Larsen hit another layup and Penigar made his fourth triple of the night. The closest the Falcons would come to tying the game was five points as they couldn’t come up with the shots or stops to make a winning push.
Tuesday’s victory is the first such triumph in the postseason for the Grizzlies since the 2015-16 season. Brown and Penigar both noted how getting the win is “good,” but the focus appears to be on Sky View whom Logan will face on Friday at 7 p.m. in Smithfield.
“The margin of error is really thin against Sky View,” Brown said. “We’ve got to clean up some simple mistakes which we will. But I felt like our guys are excited to be able to play a cross-town rival in the state tournament.”
The previous two meetings between the Bobcats and Grizzlies ended in 74-62 and 61-27 wins for Sky View, the former of those two results being the most recent matchup.
THUNDER 82, MUSTANGS 59
Between Desert Hills and Mountain Crest there were 21 made threes, but the Thunder were more the beneficiaries of deep shooting, making 12 of 17 attempts (70.6 percent) to the Mustangs 9 of 22 (40.9). Five different Desert Hills players reached double figures in what was a very balanced and efficient offensive attack.
Mountain Crest (1-21) kept somewhat close, only being down six points after one quarter, eight at halftime and nine after three. But the Thunder (11-12) put the hammer down in the fourth, routing the Mustangs with a 25-11 advantage in the final eight minutes to seal the fate of Mountain Crest’s season.
Marshall Nethercott scored 15 in the loss and was joined in the double-digit scoring club by Myles Andrus who had 12. Tanner Bone, Conner Willey and Brayden Burnside each scored eight.