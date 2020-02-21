It’s been a very encouraging 2019-20 season for West Side’s wrestling program.
Not only have the Pirates experienced more success than the previous few years, but their participation rate has been much higher. In fact, West Side had 20 grapplers compete at the 1A-2A Fifth District Championships on Wednesday in Soda Springs, Idaho.
Of those 20 athletes, nine placed in the top five of their respective weight class, with Zach Groll (182 pounds) and Connor Robinson (285) earning the right to stand on the top spot of the podium. West Side finished fourth out of seven teams with 115 points.
As expected, 2A power Malad was triumphant in the team competition as it racked up 213 points. Grace was second with 172 points, followed by Bear Lake (152), West Side, Soda Springs (88.5), North Gem (74) and Aberdeen (64.5).
“We are thrilled,” WS head coach Legrand Leavitt said. “We’ve really worked hard, the coaching staff has really worked hard to not only get (these athletes to come out) but retain them, and that’s a difficult thing to do sometimes with wrestling, the guys going the whole season because it’s long and challenging.”
Groll and Robinson won their championship matches in pinning fashion. Groll, a senior, dispatched of Malad’s Jaxon Thompson in 3:09, while Robinson, a sophomore, only needed 75 seconds to stick Grace’s Max Clements.
Groll, the No. 2 seed, had to battle off his back to defeat the top-seeded Thompson. Robinson, the No. 1 seed, was 1-1 against Clements, the No. 2 seed, this season prior to Wednesday’s showdown.
“Oh man, the expression on the faces of both of them were priceless,” Leavitt said of his two champions. “Both of them were just ecstatic. They’ve worked so hard at it.”
A trio of Pirates bounced back from earlier setbacks and reigned supreme in their third-place bouts in senior Owen Cope (195), and freshmen Easton Shurtliff (138) and Tayson Royer (113). Placing fourth for West Side were Jed Hurren (98), Tige Roberts (106), Andrew Olinger (160) and Cameron Peterson (170).
The top three medalists in each weight class automatically qualified for the 1A-2A State Championships, which will take place next weekend at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. There is a chance one or more of West Side’s athletes who placed fourth could receive wildcard bids to state.
Of the nine aforementioned Pirates, seven are underclassmen, including five freshman. Indeed, the future appears to be bright for West Side.
“All of our wrestlers (on the team) except for three are freshman and sophomores,” Leavitt said. “... And so for us to place 10 of them in the top four spots, it just goes to show how much hard work they’ve put in, and it’s paid off.”
Another West Side wrestler who has sparkled this season is Camilla Tew, who competed at the district tournament and has squared off against the boys on other occasions. The sophomore showcased her skills at the Idaho Girls Wrestling Finals last Saturday at Pocatello, Idaho, and was the state runner-up at 120 pounds.
Tew received a first-round bye and then pinned opponents from Boise (third round) and Thunder Ridge (second round) to advance to the championship round against Sandpoint senior Heather Wallace. It was a back-and-forth title match, with Wallace prevailing by fall with 32 seconds remaining in the third and final round.
“I’m very happy with her,” Leavitt said of Tew. “She works super hard and her taking second was (outstanding). She really had to battle her way through (her bracket) and just did a great job, and she really got close actually to taking first. It was a pretty tough match ... and probably could have gone either way.”