Just get it over the net and in play.
That’s all West Side Summer Anger was thinking to start the fifth set of a nailbiting volleyball match against Logan Thursday night in Crimson Gym.
The junior began the decisive fifth serving for the visiting Pirates. She got it over the net on all five of her serves, and West Side jumped out to a 4-0 lead before a kill by Grizzly Bailey Clark. Anger had three aces — two to start the fifth set — on her opening serve.
The Pirates never trailed in the fifth and ended up rallying from down two sets to beat the Grizzlies in five, 23-25, 13-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-13.
“I was just telling myself, ‘over and in,’” Anger said. “... I think these kind of matches will help us when we get into district.”
Logan (1-1) did knot up the fifth at 13-13 as the match had fans from both schools on the edge of their seats. A kill by Kenlee Nance brought up match point, and Anger was up to serve.
What did she serve up? An ace, of course, to the delight of her teammates, coaches and the Pirate faithful.
“It was pretty intense to get to serve again and nerve wracking,” Anger said. “I just thought ‘over and in’ again.”
After dropping the first two games and trailing by four early in the third set, it was not looking good for West Side (3-2). However, the Pirates started to chip away and put together a 5-0 run late in the set to surge in front, 22-20. An ace by Anger and a kill from Kajsia Fuller provided the spark. A block from Jessica Mariscal ended the set and breathed new life into the visitors.
“It’s all about mindset,” WS head coach Melinda Royer said. “We were down two, but still had three more to play. They just kept fighting. We played well in the first two that we lost. They just kept working.”
Plus, the Pirates came into the match Tuesday night having already won two five-setters.
With some belief, the Pirates went to work with renewed energy in the fourth. After 10 ties and three lead changes, West Side used a 4-0 run to take the lead for good, 19-15. Fuller capped the surge with a kill.
The Pirates locked up the match at two sets apiece by scoring the final five points. Emma Mariscal had two blocks during the 5-0 run, including the set winner.
“Volleyball really is back and forth, and it’s tough to keep them up sometimes,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “Obviously, energy, enthusiasm plays heavy in the sport. When you get in your own head, it’s difficult.”
The first set featured nine ties and six lead changes. Logan did build a 16-10 lead, but West Side rallied to go in front 19-18. The Grizzlies finished off the opening set with a 5-1 run.
“We have a strong team this year,” Cullumber said. “We need to work on more endurance. ... West Side is big and is a good team.”
Logan led most of the second game, as West Side had a bit of hangover after dropping a close first set. A 12-3 run by the Grizzlies opened it up.
“One thing that can happen when you get up is you can get overly confident,” Cullumber said. “You can get lazy and lackadaisical. We ran into that. Our defense got super lazy.”
It was back to the drawing board for West Side.
“We made a few adjustments before the third,” Royer said. “I felt like the girls worked well together tonight. My back row kept us in the game, and the front row played phenomenal.”
Logan had 14 aces combined in the first two sets. The Grizzlies had just one over the third and fourth games.
“We had to do something with our serve-receive,” Royer said. “A lot of this game comes down to being in your mind. Once they get a few passes and build their confidence, they are fine. ... Logan gave us a great run for our money in the fifth after we had a good lead. That’s when I was most proud of the girls.”
Pirate libero Madalyn Barzee drew praise from the coach, as did Kenlee Nance, Emma Mariscal, Jessica Mariscal and Fuller. Fuller led the Pirates with 13 kills and two blocks. Nance had nine kills and two blocks, while Emma Mariscal had four blocks.
Bailey Clark led the Grizzlies with a match-high 17 kills and three aces. Kaylee Johnson recorded seven kills and four block. Amy Prieto led Logan with four aces.
MUSTANGS 3, COWGIRLS 2
Like the Pirates, Mountain Crest fell behind at Grantsville, but never gave up.
The Mustangs (7-2) came galloping back to win in five, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 17-15 against 3A Grantsville (1-3).
“We started off slow and struggled to play together and make connections,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Once we got in our groove, we did much better and were able to play our game better. My outside hitters did a great job of putting the ball away. My middles worked hard and put up some big blocks. Beth (Apedaile) did a great job on the right side and played a big role in stopping Grantsville’s big hitter.”
The Mustangs were playing without starting setter Jaycee Osborne, who is injured. Sadie Chambers stepped in and finished with 43 assists.
Ali Pehrson led MC with 11 kills and 24 digs, while Apedaile had 10 finishers, and Tally Sofonia added nine kills and 13 digs. Ella Douglass had six blocks and five kills, and Ashtyn Tholen added five blocks and five kills. Jordan Flippence had 17 digs.
“It was a huge team effort and they learned to fight and come back tonight,” Anderson said. “It was a fun match.”
WIDCATS 3, RIVERHAWKS 1
Ridgeline fell behind at Kamas and could never recover against 3A South Summit.
The Wildcats (3-0) took the match in four against the Riverhawks (5-4), 25-19, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21.
“I felt we needed more energy on the court and made some fairly major substitutions between the second and third sets,” RHS head coach Denae Pruden said. “In the fourth, we had one small let down in the middle of the set. From that point on, we went back and forth nearly point for point and could never recover to pull out the win. South Summit did a good job of managing their mistakes.”
Alex Bishop led the Riverhawks with nine kills and hit .316. Danica David had 14 kills, hit .250 and recorded four aces. Brinlie Crosbie come up with seven kills and hit .636. Tess Lawson had 19 digs. As a team, Ridgeline hit .264 and passed a 1.81.
“It’s a hard loss to swallow when you come out hitting a .264 and still lose,” Pruden said. “We’re doing some good things and are looking forward to getting back in the gym to continue working and improving.”