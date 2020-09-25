MONTPELIER — At about the 30-yard line of Bear Lake's field, West Side coach Tyson Moser couldn't stop shaking his head, his thoughts flip-flopping by the second. And with each new answer he came up with, his feelings on the Pirates' 7-0 victory over Bear Lake flip-flopped as well.
On one hand, he was pleased. His kids fought hard. They moved the ball extremely well, highlighted by wing Cage Brokens' 14-carry, 70-yard effort. His defense was stout, never letting the Bears cross the 40-yard line -- thanks in large part to defensive back Blaize Brown's two interceptions.
And, heck, they won, moving to 5-0 (1-0 in conference) and stretching their winning streak to 15.
But this one was ugly. How can a team that reached the red zone five times and never let their opponents come within 40 yards of the end zone only win by seven points? Well, missed opportunities and, the real killer, penalties.
West Side committed 13 of them for 105 yards, more than half of which came in the fourth quarter. On some Pirates drives, you could have taken a picture of the action and there'd be no orange sticks in the frame, penalties had pushed Moser's team back so far.
Moser was frustrated. His players were livid. And the Bear Lake sideline kept getting infused with dashes of fleeting hope.
Matthew Hammond's 39-yard run, two 15-yard connections between quarterback Owen Teuscher and receiver Dominik Zabriskie on its final drive and all those Pirate flags sparked optimism for the Bears — it just never lasted too long.
Bear Lake (2-3, 0-1) started eight possessions Friday night. Here's how they ended: Fumble; interception; punt; punt; punt; interception; interception; punt; clock ran out. In 39 plays, West Valley held the Bears to under 150 yards of total offense.
That might have been expected given West Side's defense, which has still given up just 12 points this year. What wasn't expected was a Pirate offense that has scored 131 points in four games to be held to just seven.
And, for that, though it didn't end in a win, Bear Lake may the team feeling best about itself after Friday's game.
"(I'll tell my team) to keep their heads up," Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly said. "They're ranked No. 1 in the state, (and) you just played with them for 48 minutes."