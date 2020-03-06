There was no heartbreaking loss to St. Maries this time around.
A hungry collection of West Side players made sure of that.
The Pirates took control at the end of the first half and then buried the Lumberjacks in the third quarter en route to a 62-41 victory in the semifinals of the 2A Boys State Basketball Championships on Friday night at Capital High School in Boise, Idaho.
A year ago, St. Maries edged West Side in the quarterfinals of the state tournament and eventually made in to the finals, where it lost to North Fremont in overtime.
“Well, we didn’t really think of it that way in getting payback,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We just wanted to get to the next game at the Idaho Center, so we didn’t even talk about revenge or anything. We just talked about getting to the next game and seeing what happens, and the kids played well. It was a great team win.
“I think we played excellent defense. ... I thought we were efficient on offense. It seemed like we were a lot more aggressive today and we attacked the basket pretty good, so all in all I’m pleased. That was a well-rounded game for the team and now we get to go to the big one.”
Additionally, West Side will have the opportunity to capture state titles in football and boys basketball in the same academic year. The Pirates last competed in the 2A championship game in basketball in 2016, where they lost in nailbiting fashion to Firth.
Brown is the defensive coordinator for West Side’s football team and most his players compete in both sports. Indeed, the 2019-20 academic year is shaping up to be a special one for the Pirates.
“Hopefully, we’re due for (a state title), but the kids have got to go out and make it happen,” Brown said. “It would be a great thing for the community, as well as these boys. And it’s just not these boys, we’re playing for the whole community of West Side. We have a lot of people up here supporting us, so it’s for everybody. If we can get (this title), that would be icing on the cake and it would mean a lot to these kids and the community too. But we still have to go play the game tomorrow.
“It’s going to be either Cole Valley or North Fremont, and they’re going to have something to say about it, so we’re going to have to get ready to play and play hard, and hopefully get a good result.”
The Pirates (23-4) trailed twice early in the first quarter, but took the lead for good at 10-4 courtesy of a 8-0 run. Blaize Brown had five points during that spurt.
St. Maries got as close as three points before West Side ended the second quarter on a 11-4 surge and took a 26-16 advantage into the locker room. The Lumberjacks (18-6), champions of their district, only knocked down four shots from the field in the opening half.
Any chance of a St. Maries comeback was terminated by West Side early in the third quarter. Bryler Shurtliff exploded for 11 points in the first four minutes of the quarter to help the Pirates score 11 straight points. The athletic sophomore buried a 3-pointer while getting fouled and converted on the resulting free throw.
The Pirates, who went 21 of 35 from the field in the game, outscored the Lumberjacks by a 22-11 margin in the quarter and led by as many as 26 points, 48-22. Was that West Side’s best quarter this season?
“As a whole, I think so,” coach Brown said. “But then again, I kind of have a bad memory, so I’m not sure. But we were clicking and St. Maries, they didn’t hit as many shots as they probably could have, but hopefully that was (because of) our defense. But I thought we did an excellent job of not letting them penetrate and keeping them on the perimeter, and rebounding (better than Thursday’s win against Melba).”
The Pirates’ advantage ballooned to 27 points at 58-31 in the final quarter before they coasted to their 22nd victory in their last 24 games.
It was a balanced offensive performance for West Side, which had 10 players score at least two points. Shurtliff paced the Pirates with 17 points, while Blaize Brown and Isaac Frankman netted 10 apiece. Brown also dished out an impressive nine assists and pulled down six rebounds.
“Well, it was huge because they just couldn’t key in Bryler or somebody else,” coach Brown said of having so many contributors. “... It was a fantastic job by our kids and we’ve just got to get one more (win).”
Ten different Lumberjacks scored, but none of them more than nine points.