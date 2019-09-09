Good scores were there for the taking Monday at the Logan River Golf Course.
In their second visit to the course during Region 11 boys golf action, many players recorded career-low scores. That seemed to be the common comment as they turned in their scorecards. Twenty golfers shot in the 70’s Monday.
“The greens were rolling pretty good,” Sky View golfer Ryan Seamons said. “Logan River did a pretty good job with their greens.”
Despite heavy rain on Sunday and into the evening, the greens were rolling well. There were some soggy spots and standing water, but that didn’t seem to bother the boys.
“I thought it (course) was in fantastic condition,” Mountain Crest’s Lance Fristrup said. “The greens were probably in the best condition I’ve ever seen them in. Fairways were a little wet.”
Once again it was Sky View coming out on top when the tournament ended. The Bobcats are four-for-four so far in finishing on top. Five Sky View players were among the top 11 scores Monday.
The Bobcats finished at 294 — top four scores count toward the team. Bear River was second at 305, while Ridgeline and Logan tied for third at 310. Rounding out the field was Green Canyon (317) and Mountain Crest (333).
“They did a really good job today,” SV head coach Eric Kleven said. “They stuck to the game plan. This is a good group of kids.”
Seamons tied Bear River’s Jaret Giles for medalist honors with a 1-over-par 72. Two Sky View athletes tied for third in Hayden Kleven and Braden Alder with 2-over-par 73s.
Seamons had four birdies and finished his round with an eagle on the par-5 18th.
“Yeah, it was a good, strong finish,” Seamons said. “I had a good drive down the right side fairway, then hit a 5-iron up to within 10 feet. I just made my putt.”
Alder, a sophomore, drew praise from Seamons and the head coach.
“It’s really good to see the young kids do well,” Seamons said. “They work so hard, so it’s good.”
Other Bobcats among the top 12 individuals — who garner points towards region awards — were Logan Cromwell, who tied for eighth with a 76, and Tyler Hoggan, who tied for 11th at 77.
Ridgeline was led by Austin Pond, who tied for sixth at 75. The senior, who had four birdies Monday, has never gone that low in a tournament.
“I just tried to keep the ball in the fairway the entire time and make putts when I can,” Pond said. “... I got off to a good start. ... My approach shots were working today.”
Other Riverhawks contributing toward the team score were Jacob Mann (77), Carson Denniston (79) and Beckham Johansen (79).
Logan was led by Max Leishman, who tied with Pond for sixth with a 75. The 4-over-par score was his best in a tournament for the senior. He had three birdies and said his putter saved him.
“I went par, par to start out,” Leishman said. “I usually start out with a bigger number. It motivated me to keep going today.”
Other Grizzlies who counted toward the team score were Anthon Wooley (77), Parker Seamons (79) and Mason Hale (79).
“We are doing a lot better as a team, especially the last few tournaments,” Leishman said.
Gage Halverson paced Green Canyon with a 76, tying for eighth. Kenden Blotter (77), Oliver Adams (80) and Jace Blotter (83) or Abe Olsen (83) rounded out those counting toward the team score.
While Mountain Crest struggles to get four solid scores, a pair of Mustangs have been playing well. Fristrup led the team with a 76, good enough for a share of eighth. Connor Leishman tied for 11th at 77.
“I played pretty good, shot 2-over on the front nine,” Fristrup said. “I had a chip-in for birdie on No. 8. I couldn’t convert on the par 3’s on the back nine, so that kind of killed me. My short game was really saving me today.”
The senior began his round with a par, then a bogey. He is trying to be more consistent and get back to state, which he qualified for as an individual.