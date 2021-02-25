PRESTON ‑‑‑ Perhaps this was the way the boys basketball tournament in the hyper competitive 4A Fifth District was ultimately suppose to transpire.
Preston (16-7), Pocatello (17-7) and Century (15-7) have been three of the top teams in the 4A classification throughout the season, but only one of them gets to compete at the state tournament. That being said, perhaps it's only fitting the district's lone berth to state would come down to an if-necessary game.
That's the reality now after Pocatello came storming back from a 10-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to beat top-seeded Preston 76-73 on Thursday night at Preston Gym. The teams will square off again Saturday at 7 p.m., only this time Pocatello will host the most important contest of the season for both programs.
"We've been beating each other up for a while now," Poky head coach Joe Green said. "We've known it was going to be like this, we've known it was going to be (teams) scratching and clawing, and all that stuff. (Preston's) a great team and we were fortunate to come away with a W tonight."
Indeed, it was a gritty performance by Pocatello, which trailed nearly the entire game. It's also the second time in three days Poky has gone into enemy territory and prevailed in an must-win showdown. Poky eliminated Century in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday night.
The Gate City Indians were rally thanks to some big-time shots by Julian Bowie and Ryan Payne. The duo teamed up to knock down seven 3-pointers in the second half, and all of one of them was a contested look. Bowie scored 16 of his team-high 21 points after halftime, while Payne netted all but two of his 15 points during the the third and fourth quarters.
"Yeah, I was proud of (my guys)," Green said. "You know, we got down 13 (points) and we just kept at it. We just told (the kids), 'keep chipping away, don't hit home runs,' and we just kept doing that. And we kept responding, so I'm proud of our guys tonight."
It was looking pretty bleak for Poky after Preston scored the first five points of the second half to increase its lead to 39-26. Green called a timeout and it paid off big time for the visitors. Payne drilled a 3-ball while getting foul. He missed the free throw, but Poky corraled the offensive rebound and Bowie swished a shot from downtown.
Poky got as close as 47-44 in the third quarter before Preston went on a 8-2 surge to extend its advantage to 55-46 heading into the final eight minutes of action. Preston's lead ballooned to 66-56 midway through the fourth quarter when freshman Drew Jones scored four straight points, but Poky was undaunted.
The visitors drained a trio of treys during a 13-0 run to take the lead for good at 69-66 with less than two minutes remaining. Gabe Hammons sunk two free throws to pare Preston's deficit to 69-68, but that's as close as the hosts got.
"They're a team that can really get going, they can really shoot it and they're tough to guard," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "And I thought we did a pretty good job (as) a lot of those shots were contested well, but (Poky) kept answering. So, we've just got to regroup. I mean, it is what it is. We wanted to win tonight, but now it's who can respond and it's one game, so the winner moves on and the loser's done."
Even with Poky's hot shooting, Preston might have been able to give itself an insurmountable lead had it been more efficient at the free throw line. The Franklin County Indians missed eight freebies in the second half and 12 in the game.
"We were in a great position and you've got to finish," Jones said. "I thought we had a few missed free throws in the last few minutes, we had a few rushed shots ... and you've got to keep your composure. And tomorrow we've got to come back ready to work and try to fix a few things for Saturday."
Preston did get clutch foul shooting from Gabe Hammons, who continued his late-season surge with another impressive effort Thursday. The athletic senior scored in a variety of ways en route to a game-high 28 points.
"Gabe's been one of our leaders all season and it's great to see him step up," Jones said. "He had a big game tonight and hit some huge shots, and we're going to need him again on Saturday."
Brecker Knapp chipped in with 11 points, while Cole Harris added nine for Preston, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.
Matthew Christensen went 8 for 8 from the charity stripe in his way to 14 points for Poky, which got 12 points from Brevin Vaughn.
The opening half featured six lead changes before Preston ended strong. The Franklin County Indians went on a 13-4 spurt to take a 34-26 advantage into the locker room. Unfortunately for the hosts, it ultimately wasn't enough.