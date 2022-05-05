MILLVILLE – There was plenty to play for Thursday on the baseball diamond, and the Bears went out and seized the day.
As the regular season winds down, the Region 11 title was still up for grabs with two games to play. That is not really the case any longer.
Bear River came out swinging against Ridgeline and now is guaranteed at least a share of the region crown. However, the Bears have the tiebreaker with Mountain Crest, so they are the region champs.
Behind four home runs, Bear River led from start to finish in a 10-1 win against the Riverhawks.
“Momentum is a big thing in this game,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “We need to try and figure out a way to get the momentum going. We need to coach harder and play harder is pretty much what it is.”
The Bears (19-5, 12-2 region) finished with 13 hits as eight different players recorded a base knock. They committed one error. On the mound, Hunter Harrow went the distance allowing just two hits to the Riverhawks (15-8, 10-4). Harrow struck out four, walked three and hit one Ridgeline batter.
“They (Bears) hit better, pitched better and played better defense,” Jensen said. “We just need to suck it up. I think we are better than what we showed.”
Bear River scored multiple runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Ashton Harrow, Hunter Smoot and Easton Potter each hit two-run home runs. Gehrig Marble, who led the Bears with three hits, put an exclamation point on the game with a solo shot in the seventh.
Marshall Hansen and Jaxen Hollingsworth were the lone Riverhawks to get on base via a hit. Ridgeline stranded five base runners in the game.
“We played them (Bears) well yesterday (Wednesday) and now we will need to try and come back and do that tomorrow,” Jensen said.
Bear River right fielder Ryker Jeppsen robbed several Ridgeline hits with athletic, running catches on shallow hit balls, sliding to make the final catch and out of the game.
Kaden Miller started on the hump for the Riverhawks and went five innings, striking out two and walking one. Hayden Hansen came on and finished the game, striking out one.
With two outs in the top of the first and a runner on via a walk, the Bears manufactured three straight singles to score two runs, which is all they would need. It would be that kind of day for the Riverhawks.
Ridgeline did plate a run in its half of the first. Hollingsworth drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a RBI groundout by Trey Purser. That would be it in the scoring department for the hosts.
Bear River then started hitting long balls. Ashton Harrow took a full count and blasted it over the center field fence for a two-run homer in the third. After an RBI single by Tallon Marble in the fourth, Smoot hit a two-run bomb over the fence in left. In the fifth, Potter took the first pitch he saw and deposited it over the center field fence for a two-run dinger. Gehrig Marble then finished off the long-ball barrage in the seventh.
The Riverhawks will get one more shot at the Bears on Friday. Ridgeline travels to Garland for the final regular season game.
“We will try and regroup and be ready to go tomorrow,” Jensen said. “We need to get some momentum going before the state tournament. Hope we figure some stuff out and have a good outing.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action Thursday, Mountain Crest kept its hopes alive of sharing a region title with a 14-4 win over Sky View in five innings. Green Canyon trailed early, but came back to beat Logan under the lights, 9-3.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (3-20, 3-11) built a 4-1 lead through three innings. It was not looking good for the Mustangs (13-10, 11-3).
“I’m happy how we never stopped battling after having a slow start,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “Rilee Maddock had a big two-RBI hit to spark our offense in the fourth inning that seemed to get us going.”
The Mustangs got within 4-3 heading to the fifth after the Maddock hit. The visitors then proceeded to take the game over, scoring 11 times in the top of the fifth as Mountain Crest got the bats going.
The Mustangs finished with 16 hits. Kaden Deeter and Nathan Rowley each had three base knocks, while Porter Budge, Tate Rasmussen, Maddock, Luke Palmer and Jaky Bitton each had two hits. Maddock had four RBIs, and Budge had three. Andrew Nielsen went the distance on the mound, giving up five hits, striking out eight, walking two and hittin one.
“Andrew Nielsen didn’t have his best stuff early on, but ended up settling in and gave us a chance to win,” Hansen said.
Stetsent Karren had two of the Bobcats five hits. Cade Sunderland scored two runs, and Camron Carling had a double.
At Logan, the Wolves (13-11, 6-8) also found themselves behind as the Grizzlies (1-19, 0-14) held a 3-2 lead through four. Green Canyon then scored four runs in the fifth and plated seven runs over the final two innings to win its third game in a row.
Zack Geertsen had a big day at the plate for the Wolves with two hits, including a home run, scored twice and had two RBIs. The Wolves finished with 12 hits and Ryker Ericson, Traces Jensen and Carson Prator each had two hits apiece. Abe Olsen got the win on the mound, throwing five innings and striking out three. Jensen finished the game on the bump.
Five different Grizzlies got a hit. Vincent Rohrer had a double and scored. Kody Kirk went four innings at pitcher, striking out five, but walking five.
SOFTBALL
There was one league game on Thursday and another region team in action. Bear River remained perfect in league games with a 14-2 win over Sky View in six innings. Ridgeline traveled to Herriman and came home with a 5-3 win.
At Smithfield, the Bears (23-3, 9-0) scored three times in the second and six in the third to take control. Bear River had three doubles and two home runs in the game.
The Bobcats (12-12, 3-5) got a two-run homer from Cambria Davis in the fourth to get on the scoreboard. Sky View finished with just four hits and committed three errors
The Bears brought four runs home in the sixth and held the Bobcats scoreless to win. Bear River finished with 16 hits.
“Bear River played well today,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “They are a tough team.”
Sky View and Green Canyon made up a rain out on Wednesday. It was a wild start as the Wolves (13-11, 2-6) scored four runs in the first and held a 6-3 lead through two. However, the Bobcats were able to bring five home in the third and went on to win 11-8.
Sky View ace Tawnee Lundahl struck out 14 in the game to get the win in the circle. Davis had three hits and scored three times as six girls recorded a hit and seven scored for the Bobcats. Preslie Jensen had a triple and three RBIs, and Carlee Watterson also had three RBIs.
Rylee Ericson and Bailey Taylor each had three hits for Green Canyon. Ericson had three RBIs, a double and a home run.
At Herriman Thursday, Ridgeline (20-4) scored four runs in the third which proved to be enough against the 6A Mustangs (3-19). The Riverhawks and Mustangs both finished with eight hits, but the hosts had three errors, while the visitors had none.
Adi Hansen, Brinn Anderson and Ellie Pond each had two hits for the Riverhawks. Pond hit her 14th home run of the season and also had a double and three RBIs. Hansen scored twice. Anne Wallace had a double.
Markessa Jensen went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and walking three.