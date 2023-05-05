.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through at least Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
On the final day of the regular season in Region 11, two of the three baseball games were much more competitive than Wednesday.
Mountain Crest rallied to beat Green Canyon, 8-5, to complete a three-game series sweep and win the league by three games on Friday. Ridgeline also swept its opponent, Logan, with a 16-6 victory in five innings. Sky View was able to end on a good note and avoid being swept with a 11-7 win against Bear River. In Idaho, Preston beat Century, 11-8, in district tournament action.
At Garland, the Bobcats (8-13, 5-10 region) jumped in front with a big third inning, platting five runs. The Bears (12-9, 8-7) answered with four in the bottom of the frame. Bryton Williams came up with the big hit for Sky View with the bases loaded. He smacked a three-run double. Chance Wilson had an RBI single and Seth Chambers had an RBI walk before the big hit by Williams.
“Today was a great team win for the program,” SV head coach Ryan Neal said. “Everyone stepped up and made the adjustments we needed to make. We have not been doing the little things sometimes which has been hurting us. We did those little things today, and I am proud of how this team doesn’t stop fighting.”
Both teams brought a pair of runs in the fourth as the Bobcats maintained a 7-6 led until the bottom of the sixth. The Bears knotted up the game with a run to go to the seventh all tied up.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Sky View rallied. Cam Carling had an RBI single, scoring Williams. Bryce Larsen followed with an RBI double. Aden McPhie had an RBI single and would score later on a wild pitch for the final run of the game.
After a lead off single, the Bears went down with two fly outs and a ground out to end the game.
“This is a great group of young men who rally around each other,” Neal said. “Baseball is a hard game, but the team is trying to take one pitch, one game at a time.”
Sky View finished with 11 hits and had one error. McPhie led the way with three base knocks. Eight different Bobcats recorded a hit. Williams had three RBI.
McPhie also pitched five innings, striking out two, walking three and giving up six hits. Tyker Neal threw the other two innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up four hits.
Easton Goodliffe led the Bears with three hits.
At North Logan, the Mustangs (17-7, 13-2) scored six runs in the third that would end up being the difference against the Wolves (14-10, 9-6). Mountain Crest had 11 hits and no errors, while Green Canyon finished with 12 hits and two errors.
“It was a good way to finish out region,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “Our offensive approach was really good for the entire week and hopefully we can keep it going into next week.”
Trailing 2-1, the Mustangs got a leadoff double from JC Jones and a single from Andrew Nielsen. Maxwell Hornsby tied the game with an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Luke Palmer drew a walk to give the visitors the lead. Trey Burbank then came through with a two-out three-run triple. Kaden Deeter finished off the big third with a RBI single.
Mountain Crest would stay in front the rest of the way. Deeter, Nielsen and Burbank each had two hits. Zach Bradfield got the win on the mound, striking out one and walking one.
Green Canyon did score twice in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting. With two outs and two on, Caden Stuart came through with a two-run triple.
In a late game at Millville, the Riverhawks (14-10, 10-5) overcame a 2-0 deficit to the Grizzlies (0-19, 0-15) to win via the mercy rule. Ridgeline scored nine runs in the bottom of the first after Logan had scored two in the top of the frame.
The Riverhawks added two in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth. Ridgeline had 11 hits and four errors. Nine Riverhawks recorded a hit, as Hayden Hansen and Cooper Clark had two each. Cam Blotter had a triple. Three pitchers combined to strike out seven and walk zero.
Logan had eight hits as Keaton Pond, Spencer Wilson, Jeremy Smith and Boede Rudd each had two base knocks apiece.
At Preston, the Indians (8-7) overcame an 8-4 deficit with a seven-run sixth inning against Century (4-10-1). Preston got at least one run from nine different players.
Conner Thomson and Jaxson Merrill both went 3 for 4 at the plate. Thomson had three RBI and a double, and Merrill had two RBI and scored twice. Davon Inglet had two hits, three RBI and a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.