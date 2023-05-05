Support Local Journalism

On the final day of the regular season in Region 11, two of the three baseball games were much more competitive than Wednesday.

Mountain Crest rallied to beat Green Canyon, 8-5, to complete a three-game series sweep and win the league by three games on Friday. Ridgeline also swept its opponent, Logan, with a 16-6 victory in five innings. Sky View was able to end on a good note and avoid being swept with a 11-7 win against Bear River. In Idaho, Preston beat Century, 11-8, in district tournament action.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

