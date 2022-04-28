Though weather shortened Thursday evening's baseball festivities to just three-and-a-half innings, it didn't stop the Bobcats from ringing up 13 runs on the Grizzlies in a 13-1 victory.
The win secures a series sweep for Sky View (3-17, 3-8 Region 11), the first of the season. These three wins over Logan (1-18, 0-11) account for all of the Bobcats' wins this season.
"It feels really good for this team." Sky View head coach Ryan Neal said. "They've been fighting. We're just a few hits here and there from maybe being .500. So it's been really nice to see these kids keep battling."
Officials called a lightning delay in the top of the fourth inning, though weather reports indicated lightning hadn't quite arrived so the game resumed shortly after. But as Logan came to bat in the bottom of the inning, thunder rumbled in the distance and lighting was confirmed less than six miles away. Rain began to fall harder than the mild sprinklings from earlier innings that barely wet the infield dirt. The combination of lightning, rain and a game likely to end in the fifth by run-rule, led to the contest being called early.
"Baseball in Cache Valley," Neal said.
The bulk of Sky View's runs came in the second inning, eight to be exact. After a ground-out to start the at-bat, the next 11 batters reached base safely with just one more out on a fielder's choice. Five of those 11 reached via walk and a sixth on a hit-by-pitch.
"Second inning we came out, we put the ball in play," Neal said. "But we started doing things we haven't been doing. We started going opposite field. We started hitting the ball where it was pitched."
In the middle of all those safe runners was a stretch of four straight walks. The most notable part of this is that the bases were loaded before the first of those consecutive free trips to first. That meant each one of those four walks added a run to the tally.
Not chasing after pitches outside the zone is something Neal said he's been working with his team on.
"Don't help (the pitcher) out," is among the coaching points Neal's emphasized. "If it's not there, wait for it. It's your pitch. We had some bad pitch selection early (in the season), and I think that's what led to some of our problems. We weren't working the count. We weren't working the pitchers. They were able to complete the games on us because we weren't making them throw."
Of the 22 pitches across those four walks, 16 were obviously outside the zone, but Sky View didn't swing and miss on any of the other six pitches. Two were fouled off and the others were looking strikes.
All nine of Sky View's players scored at least one run. Six of the nine batters had at least one hit, led by Kobe Hall who went 2-for-2 on the day with a pair of RBIs and a double. Cole Watterson pitched all three innings for the Bobcats, allowing two hits, one run and striking out two batters.
Next up for Sky View is a Saturday make-up game with Green Canyon, then it'll be on to play Mountain Crest in both side's final regular season series next week.
"Both very gritty teams," Neal said of his upcoming opponents. "I just hope we can come out, we can compete. Just make some noise and let these kids end the season on a good note."
Logan will face Green Canyon to close out regular season play next week.