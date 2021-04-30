Just when it was looking like Ridgeline might be pulling away from the pack in Region 11 baseball, Sky View brought the leaders back to earth.
For the second time this week, the Bobcats were able to get timely hits and good pitching against the Riverhawks. And for the second time, Sky View came out top to win the series with a 5-3 victory.
“It was a fun baseball game,” Bobcat head coach Todd Phillips said.
In other region action Friday, Mountain Crest completed a sweep of Logan with a 9-1 win, and Green Canyon got a much needed win over Bear River, 5-2.
At Millville, one big swing was enough for the Bobcats (7-13, 5-7 region) offensively. In the top of the second, two Sky View batters got hit by pitches and a third drew a walk to load the bags. With one out, Taft Chambers came to bat. Chambers cleared the bags and brought himself home with a grand slam over the right field fence.
“Taft’s grand slam was huge,” Phillips said. “Taft played a complete game, coming in to get the save as well. The team playing behind Cole (Watterson) was key.”
Watterson started on the mound, going five innings with six strikeouts and five walks. Chambers finished off the contest on the bump by striking out three and walking one.
Watterson and Taydem Neal each had two hits as the Bobcats finished with seven base knocks. Neal had a double in the game as the Bobcats tacked on a run in the third for a 5-0 lead.
The Riverhawks (14-7, 9-3) made it interesting in the fifth. Miles Eck and Jaxen Hollingsworth each singled. With two outs, Davis Fullmer smacked a three-run shot over the center field fence to pull the hosts within two.
Hollingsworth had two of the five hits by Ridgeline, including a double. The Riverhawks stranded eight runners in the game. Two Riverhawk pitchers combined for six strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters.
Neither team had an error.
At Hyrum, it was a tight game until the sixth. Mountain Crest (16-6, 8-4) plated six runs to blow the game open. The Mustangs had 10 hits in the game and committed one error.
“We hit the ball around in the later innings to score some runs,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. “It was a good series win for us. Jaden Jones pitched very good for us.”
Jones allowed just five hits to the Grizzlies (4-17, 1-11) in going the distance. He struck out five and walked one.
Dax Roundy had four hits, scored three runs and had an RBI for the Mustangs, while Caden Jones had two hits and three RBIs as he stroked a triple, as did Hudson Phelps.
Vincent Rohrer and Keaton Pond each had two hits for Logan. The Grizzlies used three pitchers.
At Garland, the Wolves (14-8, 6-6) picked up a much needed win against the Bears (13-9, 7-5) after dropping two earlier in the week.
“The boys have been playing good baseball for the most part lately, but just haven’t had the breakthrough moments,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “Despite the bit of a funk we’ve been going through lately, we had a great attitude and energy going into today’s game.”
Starting pitcher Reece Hansen threw 34 pitches in the first inning as Bear River built a 2-0 lead after one frame. Hansen needed just 50 pitches over the next six innings as he held the Bears to just four hits total for the game. Hansen struck out five and walked one.
“Reece really struggled in the first inning to locate his pitches,” Eborn said. “He dug deep and kept Bear River at bay. ... Our defense was outstanding and we came through in the clutch today, which was nice to see.”
Neither team had an error. Green Canyon had 10 hits as Abe Olson had three. Hansen helped his own cause with two hits — a double and a triple.
Green Canyon scored a run in the third when Hansen drew a walk with the bases loaded, and the visitors took the lead for good in the fifth with three runs. Those runs came from a fielder’s choice ground out by Alex Atkinson and a two-run single by Caleb Petersen. Hansen finished the scoring with a RBI triple in the seventh.