Editor’s note: Coverage from Thursday’s state playoff games can be found online at hjnews.com.
HYRUM — Victory seemed all but certain for Mountain Crest’s baseball team on Friday afternoon at The Yard.
In game two of a 4A state playoff super regional series, the eight-seeded Mustangs led ninth-seeded Green Canyon 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. On the verge of forcing a game three later in the day — which would determine who advanced to bracket play in St. George — junior pitcher Andrew Nielsen had been dominant, giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters.
With the bases empty, opposing pitcher Nick Bouck — who had given up just four hits himself — stepped to the plate thinking one thing: Don’t be the last out.
Bouck drove the ball to right field, which hit the turf and skipped passed the diving fielder toward the wall. He reached third base. A hit batter, followed by an errant throw to first base on a chopping grounder to second from Abe Olsen, brought home two runs to tie the game.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eight, Bouck was hit by a pitch, scoring the go-ahead run. And in the bottom of the eight, Bouck retired three straight batters, lifting Green Canyon past Mountain Crest 3-2.
It may not be a hyperbole to call it the biggest win in GC baseball history.
The Wolves, who defeated the Mustangs 14-5 on Thursday, capped off the 2-0 sweep of their Region 11 rival to advance to double-elimination bracket play for the first time in school history.
“It's absolutely radical, man,” Bouck said. “Like, you know ... we're doing something that we haven't ever done in school history. You know, it's pretty cool even though it's like not like winning the state championship. We're not done, but to know that we've taken that next step as a team, it's pretty cool.”
The raw, contrasting emotions from the two sides were palpable a good 10 minutes after the game.
One by one, Green Canyon players left the dugout to greet a cheering entourage of fans on the other side of the gate. Wolves coach Ryan Eborn was embracing his players and battling tears.
“Words can't (describe it, but) this is huge for these boys. I wanted this for them, they deserved it. They've worked harder than anybody,” Eborn said. “They’ve fought, they’ve had their struggles this year, but they've just never given up. They’ve had so much courage and we're just so proud.”
The scene on the other side of the diamond was nothing short of devastation. Players from Mountain Crest, which had swept Green Canyon 3-0 in the regular season, just stood in the dugout and looked forward in disbelief. Mustang head coach Trace Hansen sat isolated at the end of the dugout, trying to articulate what had happened.
“We played really good baseball for six and one or two-thirds of an inning and just, unfortunately, the bounces didn’t go our way,” Hansen said. “I mean, as tough as the last two days were, it shouldn't define our seasons. We had a really good year.”
Disciplined GC batters forced Nielsen’s pitch count high — he’d throw 110 pitches in seven and a third innings — but his curveball was working, and he rang up several GC batters looking on strikeouts that grazed the inside of the plate.
“To Andrew’s credit, he's a hell of a competitor,” Eborn said. “Inside slider, curveball, whatever it was he was throwing, our guys couldn’t handle it.”
The Mustangs (14-12) had their rally in the third inning. With two runners in scoring position, Nathan Rowley ripped a single down the third-base side to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
For the most part, however, Bouck was effective. He threw strikes, kept his pitch count low and forced MC batters into groundouts.
But with Nielsen dealing like it was, it didn’t seem like it would matter. However, Bouck’s seventh-inning base hit changed the tone.
In the bottom of the seventh, MC’s Porter Budge got a base hit, then reached second on a passed ball. But he was called out on the bases off of a designed play which Eborn pleaded not be elaborated on.
“Honestly, when I was coaching at Logan High, it got pulled on us in a state playoff game,” Eborn explained. “It killed our momentum in the bottom of the seventh inning and we lost the game. And so I've always had it in my back pocket.”
The out no doubt ruined Mountain Crest’s momentum, and Green Canyon (16-11) managed to force the game to extra innings.
Nielsen was taken out of the game after giving up a base hit in the top of the eighth, and Rilee Maddock stepped to the mound. Coleman Bobb hit a double to right field, putting two runners in scoring position. After MC intentionally loaded the bases to try and force a double play, Bouck was hit by a pitch, driving in the winning run.
And in the bottom of the eighth, Bouck took care of the rest against the Region 11 runner-ups.
“Man, I'm not gonna lie, I was standing on the mound that last inning almost crying because I just love this team so much,” Bouck said. “They mean everything to me and the fact that we got that win and we get to go down to St. George and have some fun down there, it means everything.”
OTHER GAMES
It was a rough Friday for the other four teams from Cache Valley. Sky View and Logan were both swept in the super regionals, while Ridgeline lost to Hurricane twice at home and, likewise, saw its season come to an end.
No. 5 Bear River (22-5) scored in all six innings on its way to a 11-1 victory over No. 12 Sky View (3-23). The Bears limited the Bobcats to one hit — a double by Tucker Murdock. Hunter Harrow pitched four innings of runless and hitless ball for Bear River, which got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs at the plate from Gehrig Marble.
No. 4 Snow Canyon (18-9) exploded for 14 runs in the home half of the first en route to a 18-4 triumph over No. 13 Logan (1-22) in five frames. The Warriors finished with 17 hits, including eight of the extra-base variety.
Michael Cabrera contributed with a run-scoring double for the Grizzlies, who also got a double from Alex Davies. Logan plated two of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Meanwhile, No. 10 Hurricane (11-16) scored twice in the top of the seventh to beat No. 7 Ridgeline (16-11) by a 5-3 scoreline and force a decisive third game in their series. The Tigers then proceeded to plate three runs on the top of the third and never looked back in their 6-2 win over the Riverhawks in Game 3.
Ridgeline hit the ball pretty well in Thursday’s 7-2 victory, but was limited to four base knocks in each Friday contest. Hurricane took control of Game 3 with a pair of two-run homers.
Trey Purser doubled and drove in two runs for Ridgeline in Game 2, while Jaxen Hollingsworth also came through with a RBI double. Davis Fullmer scattered five hits and held Hurricane to two earned runs in his sixth and two-thirds inning on the bump.
Fullmer doubled in Game 3 and came home on a Purser single to pare Ridgeline’s deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the third. Marshall Hansen singled twice and drove in a run for the hosts.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report