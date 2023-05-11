Sky View Ridgeline Baseball

Sky View’s Aden McPhie, left, tags out Ridgeline’s Trey Purser on Thursday in Millville. The Riverhawks rallied to beat the Bobcats in a state playoff game, 7-5.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MILLVILLE – One swing of the bat ended up being the difference Thursday evening in the first game of a best-of-three series between Ridgeline and Sky View in the opening round of the 4A State Baseball Championship.

The sixth-seeded Riverhawks were the recipients of that swing. Freshman Cooper Clark blasted a two-run shot over the fence in center field in the bottom of the sixth. That hit ended up being the difference in a 7-5 victory for Ridgeline against 11th-seeded Sky View.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.