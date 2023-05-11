MILLVILLE – One swing of the bat ended up being the difference Thursday evening in the first game of a best-of-three series between Ridgeline and Sky View in the opening round of the 4A State Baseball Championship.
The sixth-seeded Riverhawks were the recipients of that swing. Freshman Cooper Clark blasted a two-run shot over the fence in center field in the bottom of the sixth. That hit ended up being the difference in a 7-5 victory for Ridgeline against 11th-seeded Sky View.
“They kept throwing me a curve ball, and I knew it was coming, so I just sat on the curve ball both times,” said Clark, who also hit a two-run homer in the third inning. “I feel like we are all getting better. We were struggling a little bit at the beginning of the season. Now we are getting hot and getting hot at the right time.”
“We knew they (Bobcats) would give us their best shot, it’s the state tournament,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “Everybody is playing for their lives.”
Of course there were many other plays that contributed to the Riverhakws (15-10) getting the win over the Bobcats (8-14). But the two bombs by Clark loomed large in a close game.
“He doesn’t do anything like a freshman,” Jensen said of Clark. “He is cool and composed. Nothing is going to rattle him or Nate (Dahle).”
For Sky View, it was another close loss. The Bobcats have struggled at times to finish games. They battled to the end Thursday.
“We competed today, but it’s those little things,” SV head coach Ryan Neal said. “We lost our focus a little two times and that came back to haunt us. … This team has shown so much heart over the season. Our record doesn’t show it, but the heart these kids have, I can't ask for anything more.”
The two teams will meet Friday in the second game of the series at 4 p.m. in Millville. While it’s a must-win for the Bobcats, the Riverhawks are not packing their bags for Provo just yet.
“We just reminded them that we were in the same situation last year, and they had their bags packed for St. George and it didn’t work out,” Jensen said. “You can’t overlook anybody. They need to come ready and focused tomorrow. I think we will. I liked our approach at the plate today.”
A year ago the then seventh-seeded Riverhawks won the first game only to come back the next day and lose two to 10th-seeded Hurricane.
“We can’t think of tomorrow’s game any different than today,” said Clark, who was not on the team a year ago. “Obviously, this was a close game. We got to keep competing and not think about it.”
Should Sky View win, then the two will play the third game right after.
“We need to keep these kids up and focused,” Neal said. “If we can come out and do the little things, put the ball in play and find our way on base and put some pressure on them. We put some pressure on them early today, but we need to string some hits together.”
The Bobcats actually had more hits than the Riverhawks, 10 to 9. Sky View committed two errors to Ridgeline’s one.
Ridgeline stranded 10 base runners, as the hosts drew seven bases on balls and had a batter get hit by a pitch.
“When we lost to them (Bobcats) last time, we left way too many on base,” Jensen said. “We’ve been leaving too many runners on base and did it again today, but that being said, our two-strike approach and with two outs was substantially better. We had some big two-out hits.”
Tucker Murdock was perfect at the plate for Sky View, going 4 for 4 with a run and and RBI. Cam Carling and Cade Sunderland each had two-run doubles for the visitors.
“He has just been seeing the ball really well,” Neal said of Murdock. “The best thing about him is he has made the adjustments. He has been on a tear.”
Max Baer led the Riverhawks at the plate, going 3 for 3 and also drew a walk. Trey Purser drew three bases on balls and had a hit.Romey Jensen and Clark each had two hits, with both of Clarks obviously leaving the park.
Sky View got the scoring started in the second, taking advantage of the lone Ridgeline error. Sunderland hit his two-run double to the gap in right center for a 2-0 lead.
Ridgeline got a run back in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout by Ian Dahle with the bases loaded. The Riverhawks would leave the bags juiced.
However, the hosts took their first lead in the bottom of the third when Clark deposited a 1-1 pitch over the fence in left field with two outs.
“I didn’t think that one was gone because it was straight, so I was running,” Clark said.
The Riverhawks added two more runs in the fourth on and RBI sacrifice fly by Hayden Hansen and then an RBI single by Romey Jensen. Ridgeline took a 5-2 lead into the fifth.
Sky View rallied to tie the game in the fifth. Murdock had an RBI double down the left field line. Carling then brought two runs home with a double to the gap in left center.
With the score tied at 5-5 going to the bottom of the sixth, Once again with two outs, Cooper went yard on a 1-0 pitch, scoring Romey Jensen and himself for the winning runs.
“That one felt good off the barrel, so I knew it was gone,” Clark said.
Freshman Nate Dahle came in with one out in the fifth and finished the game on the mound for the win. He struck out three and allowed just one hit. Over the last two innings he needed just 22 pitches.
“(Starter) Bode (Hansen) competed like crazy, just didn’t have his best stuff today, but he competed hard,” coach Jensen said. “Nate came in and is so different from Bode.It’s a really good combo. It makes it tough on them (opposing batters).”
OTHER GAMES
In the other first-round games Thursday, fourth-seeded Mountain Crest beat 13th-seeded Logan, 15-0 in five innings. Fifth-seeded Desert Hills held off 12th-seeded Cedar, 8-7. Seventh-seeded Green Canyon had no trouble with the 10th-seeded Hurricane, winning in five innings, 11-0. Eighth-seeded Bear River beat ninth-seeded Pine View, 8-0. The top three seeds have byes, which includes Snow Canyon, Crimson Cliffs and Dixie.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (18-7) got another gem from ace pitcher Andrew Nielsen against the Grizzlies (0-20). Nielsen allowed just one hit, didn’t issue any walks and struck out eight in the shutout victory. Mountain Crest did commit three errors.
Maxwell Hornsby, Luke Palmer and Trey Burbank each recorded two hits. Burbank had a double and two RBI. Hornsby had four RBI. Wyatt Albrecht scored three times as eight different Mustangs scored. Mountain Crest had nine hits, but drew 10 walks and had four batters get hit.
“It was a good game, and we played pretty well for the most part,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “I thought we did a good job of hitting with runners in scoring position. Andrew threw well, and he did a really good job of keeping guys off balance and working ahead.”
Logan’s lone base knock came from Josh Shumway. The Grizzlies used three pitchers.
The Mustangs and Grizzlies will play Game 2 Friday at 1 p.m. at the Yard in Hyrum.
At North Logan, the Wolves (15-10) also got a notable performance from its starting pitcher in Cade Atkinson against the Tigers (6-13). He was one hit away from a perfect game. Atkinson struck out one and didn’t issue a walk. He also had an RBI triple in the big third inning when the Wolves scored eight runs to break the game open.
Caden Stuart smacked a grand slam to start the scoring in the third. Jaky Petersen had two hits, while Micah Eborn had three RBI and scored two runs. Cooper Findley had a double and two RBI.
“Cade Atkinson set the tone early for us by throwing strikes and getting ahead of batters,” GC head coach Kyle Bubak said. “Caden Stuart’s grand slam helped us tremendously. We also had some timely hitting and played great defense. We look forward to the opportunity to play Hurricane again tomorrow.”
The two teams will play their second game Friday at 1 p.m.
At Garland, the Bears (14-9) had no trouble with the Panthers (4-16). Bear River scored four runs in the first inning and added three in the sixth for insurance.
Easton Goodliffe led the way for the Bears with hits, two runs, four RBI and two doubles. Talon Marble had two hits, including a triple. Degan Rigby got the win on the mound, striking out five and allowing just four hits.
