Crimson Cliffs’ Petey Soto dives back to second base as Green Canyon’s Micah Eborn catches the ball on Wednesday in Orem.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A second victory in three days over the defending state champions was not to be for the Wolves.

Second-seeded Crimson Cliffs exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third and coasted to a 12-1 five-inning triumph over seventh-seeded Green Canyon in an elimination game at the 4A Baseball State Championship on Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Ballpark.


