Logan was supposed to have two home games to begin the Region 11 baseball season.
The Grizzlies were able to get in all three games, but had to travel over the hill to Bear River. Logan and Bear River are the only teams in the region so far to get in any league games. Sky View and Green Canyon are hoping to head south to the Ogden area this weekend, but Mother Nature has not been kind for those that play on diamonds.
“I’ve given up hoping for anything specific,” Logan head coach Michael Davies said. “I don’t care where we play as long as we get to play.”
The Bears and Grizzlies played once on Tuesday and finished their three-game series on Wednesday in Garland. Bear River completed the sweep with victories of 14-3 and 18-1, both in five innings.
“We definitely have some things we need to tighten up,” Davies said. “We also saw some things that are really promising in our young team. You have to hand it to Bear River. Their three starting pitchers all did really well, and their hitters hit. They’re a good team.”
In the first game Wednesday, the Bears (5-2, 3-0 region) scored seven runs in the top of the first, which would be more than enough. The hosts turned visitors for this game plated seven more in the top of the fourth.
Logan (0-7, 0-3) was able to get a run in the second and two more in the fifth. In the second, David Audd walked, moved to second on a single by Jeremy Smith and scored on a RBI single by a RBI single by Reed Olsen. In the fifth, Josh Shumway led off with a single and Spencer Wilson was hit by a pitch. Shumway would eventually steal home, and Wilson scored on a ground out.
Logan had five hits as Shumway and Smith had two baseknocks each. The Grizzlies committed four errors and used two pitchers.
Bear River finished with 14 hits — including three doubles — and were clean in the field. Degan Rigby and Easton Goodliffe each had three hits for the Bears. Goodliffe pitched four innings, striking out three and allowing four hits.
In the second game, the Grizzlies only trailed 5-0 after three innings. The Bears then brought in five runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth. Logan mustered just one in the bottom of the fifth.
Pond singled to start the fifth for the Grizzlies, and Wilson followed with a single. Smith walked to load the bags with no outs. Pond scored off a ground ball that turned into a double play.
The Grizzlies had five hits as Wilson had three of them. Logan used three pitchers, who combined to allow 13 hits, strike out four, issue eight bases on balls and hit three batters.
Rigby led the Bears with four hits, three runs, four RBIs and two doubles, while Holden Potter had three hits, scored four times, had two RBIs and had a triple. Potter pitched a complete game, striking out 12.
“Bear River did an amazing job on their field and the weather was nice for most of the game,” Davies said. “I’m glad we got all three in before the rain started.”
