Mother nature has not been kind to the diamonds around Cache Valley.
Region 11 action was supposed to get under way Tuesday. While most were postponed, there was one baseball game that took place under sunny skies.
However, it was not in the valley. Logan headed west and was able to get in a game at Bear River. In a battle of bruins, it was the Bears that used a big fifth inning to end the game early, 11-1.
“Boede Rudd kept the game within striking distance going into the fifth,” Logan head coach Michael Davis said. “But we had to go to our bullpen.”
The Bears (3-2, 1-0 region) scored five runs in the fifth to end the contest against the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-1).
The hosts scored twice in the bottom of the first and added a run in the second to take a 3-0 lead into the top of the third. Logan rallied a bit in the top of the third.
Keaton Pond singled to right field to lead off the third for the Grizzlies. With one out, Josh Shumway ripped an RBI single to center field. Pond was able to score from first to get Logan on the scoreboard.
The momentum quickly swung back the Bears way. Bear River plated three runs in the bottom of the third to build a 6-1 lead.
Neither team scored in the fourth. Then came the big fifth for the Bears.
Bear River finished with eight hits. Logan had three hits as Spencer Wilson joined Pond and Shumway with a single. Logan had five errors to one by the Bears, who were led by Degan Rigby and Ryker Jeppsen with two hits each.
Rudd struck out one, walked two and gave up seven hits in his four innings of work on the mound for Logan. Rigby picked up the win for Bear River, striking out eight and walking two.
The Bears and Grizzlies will try and play two games on Wednesday to complete the three-game series before the next storm blows in.
Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.
