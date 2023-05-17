The opportunity to extend their season was well within the Mustangs’ grasp, but the Warriors once again refused to fold with their backs against the wall.
Top-seeded Snow Canyon scored four two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth and got out of a bases-loaded, one-out-jam in the top of the seventh to escape with a 8-7 victory over fourth-seeded Mountain Crest in a 4A Baseball State Championship game on Wednesday evening at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Ballpark.
Had the Mustangs (21-9) prevailed, they would have forced a Thursday if-necessary showdown against the Warriors (23-5). Instead, Mountain Crest’s season came to an absolutely gut-wrenching end. The Region 11 champions tied for third place at the tournament.
It was Snow Canyon’s third straight come-from-behind, one-run win at the tourney. The Warriors beat Bear River on a Monday walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh and then scored four times with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to steal a 6-5 triumph over Mountain Crest a day later. To their credit, the Warriors came through with four consecutive hits or walks in that sixth frame on their way to snapping the Mustangs’ 12-game winning streak.
Mountain Crest blew out Bear River in a Wednesday afternoon elimination game and then raced out to a 8-2 lead over Snow Canyon through four innings. The Mustangs were in great shape to take a 8-5 lead into the seventh inning as pitcher Brok Buttars induced a two-out groundball, but it skipped under the second baseman’s glove for a pair of Snow Canyon runs. The Warriors then proceeded to smack three straight hits to plate two more runs and take the lead for the first time.
Once again, Mountain Crest was in good shape to extend its season as it loaded the bases with one out, but Snow Canyon relief pitcher Jackson Kirby came through with a massive strikeout. Kirby did, however, get away with an apparent balk — unless the catcher called for time first — a couple of minutes later. A balk call would have brought the tying run home. Maxwell Hornsby made good contact on a two-out Kirby offering, but the pitcher snared it at face level and had an easy throw to first base to slam the door.
It was the second time in the game the Mustangs left the bases juiced. Mountain Crest also had base runners on the corners at the conclusion of two more innings.
Nevertheless, it was still a very good offensive performance for the Mustangs, who pounded out 15 hits from eight different athletes. The Warriors finished with 13 base knocks.
Mountain Crest scored three times in the top of the first — the first run when JC Jones smoked a double down the left-field line, and the other two on Porter Budge’s bloop double to right field. A sacrifice fly by Budge extended the Mustangs’ advantage to 4-2 in the third frame.
The Mustangs were seemingly in control after plating three runs in the top of the fourth. Rilee Maddock lined a two-run double off the fence in left-center, forcing Snow Canyon left fielder Ryder Harrison out of the game. Harrison was shaken up after colliding with the fence.
Just like they did Tuesday, though, the Warriors found a way to erase a sizable deficit and will now square off against either No. 2 Crimson Cliffs or No. 2 Dixie in a three-game championship series, starting Friday.
Maddock and Kaden Deeter led the charge offensively for Mountain Crest with three hits apiece. Additionally, Maddock drove in three runs, while Deeter scored twice and walked once.
Hornsby, Budge and Jones each chipped in with a pair of hits, plus Budge and Jones each drove in two runs. Andrew Nielsen contributed with two runs, one hit and two free passes. Snow Canyon knocked down a pair of infield singles in the game, otherwise Mountain Crest would have scored even more runs.
It was a gutsy pitching performance from Buttars, who limited the Warriors to three hits in the first four frames. No. 1, who has limited varsity experience, exited the game having given up five earned runs in five and two-thirds innings.
MUSTANGS 15, BEARS 5 (6)
To their credit, the Mustangs bounced back from their aforementioned heartbreaking Tuesday setback to the Warriors by blowing out Region 11 rival Bear River (16-11) for the first time this season. Mountain Crest won the regular season series against Bear River, 2-1, but all three games were competitive.
The Mustangs stormed out to a 11-1 lead through two innings thanks to some timely hits, patient approaches at the plate and some costly errors by the Bears. Mountain Crest plated six runs in the bottom of the first on four hits, three free passes and a lead-off error by Bear River. Jones smacked a RBI double, Hornsby had a run-scoring single and Trey Burbank came through with a two-out, two-run double to right field.
Mountain Crest put five more runs on the scoreboard in the second inning, which was highlighted by a two-run single by Luke Palmer with the bases loaded. However, a pair of Bear River throwing errors allowed two more runs to score on that sequence.
Bear River scored three runs in the top of the fourth to pare its deficit to 12-1. The Bears strung together four hits and a walk in a six at-bat stretch to give themselves fighting chance to extend their season.
Mountain Crest extended its lead to 13-5 on a no-doubter of a solo homer over the fence in left-center by Nielsen in the home half of the fifth, and then slammed the door on a walk-off two-run single by Burbank to right-center one inning later.
Nielsen went 2 for 2 at the plate with two free passes, four runs and a RBI for the Mustangs, who got a trio of hits, runs and RBIs from Palmer, four RBIs, two hits and a bases on balls from Burbank and two free passes, one run, one hit and one RBI from Hornsby.
Ryker Jeppsen drove in three runs for the Bears, who got two base knocks apiece from Easton Goodliffe and Holden Potter. Potter also drove in a pair of runs, while Goodliffe, who doubled in his first at-bat, scored twice.
Mountain Crest finished with 11 hits by eight different players, while Bear River had nine hits. However, a combined nine free passes by a trio of pitchers, coupled with four errors, loomed large for the Bears.
Zach Bradfield pitched all six inning for the Mustangs and only walked one.
