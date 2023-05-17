Support Local Journalism

The opportunity to extend their season was well within the Mustangs’ grasp, but the Warriors once again refused to fold with their backs against the wall.

Top-seeded Snow Canyon scored four two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth and got out of a bases-loaded, one-out-jam in the top of the seventh to escape with a 8-7 victory over fourth-seeded Mountain Crest in a 4A Baseball State Championship game on Wednesday evening at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Ballpark.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

