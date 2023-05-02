MILLVILLE — Eliminated from contention for the Region 11 baseball title, third-place Ridgeline is playing for seeding and momentum heading into the state playoffs next week.
Facing the winless Logan Grizzlies in a three games series this week, the Riverhawks figured the best way to tune up for the upcoming tournament was to get things revving at the plate.
Though it took a few innings on Tuesday night in “The Nest,” the Ridgeline bats eventually got hot, driving in seven runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth to mercy rule Logan 13-0.
Seven of Ridgeline’s 10 hits came in the final two innings, including a two-RBI single by senior Max Baer to begin the run in fourth inning, and a grand slam over the center field wall by junior Trey Purser in the fifth to cap off the rout.
“I thought Keaton (Pond) pitched really well for (Logan) to start out,” Ridgeline coach Justin Jensen said. “We kind of had to change our approach a little bit with him and it ended up working out.”
The Riverhawks, according to Baer, were looking to “hit big hits” in the early innings, and were held to just one run through three innings. Pond managed to throw strikes and the Grizz defense came up with nice plays in the field to keep themselves in the game.
Instructed to be more patient at the plate and work the count against Pond, the Riverhawks' lineup forced a walk and an error to open the fourth inning before Baer sat on a pitch and lined it to center to take a 3-0 lead. The hosts kept piling on with two additional walks before junior Hayden Hansen knocked a two-run single into center. After plunking the next two batters, Pond was pulled from the game, the rout already in order.
“I just kind of went up to that at-bat thinking we should have started it way earlier," Baer said. “And I know our team can hit. I just wanted to break it open. That's what I tried to do and it worked.”
It’s been a frustrating season for Logan head coach Michael Davies, who politely declined to comment following his team’s latest defeat. It wasn’t all bad at stretches of Tuesday, however, as the Grizzlies, trailing by one, nabbed some momentum in the fourth when sophomore Josh Jensen drove a double to right field.
But perhaps a microcosm of the seasons, the excitement was fleeting. The next at-bat, Jensen was thrown out at third while looking to advance on a bunt, and senior Spencer Wilson grounded into a double play to end the inning.
Ridgeline kept the Logan (0-17, 0-13) offense quiet in the fifth, with back to back outs off of hard-contact liners to complete the shutout. Starting pitcher Bode Hansen finished the game giving up just two hits.
“Our defense, it's been pretty solid all year,” coach Jensen said. “I mean, we've had a couple of plays that have gone against us in big situations, but for the most part we've played great defense the whole year."
Now, the Riverhawks (12-10, 8-5) will look to keep playing good baseball in its final two regular season games.
"I'm just trying to keep a level head going into the playoffs," Baer said. "I know my team, I know we can play really good baseball. So I try to get them into the right spot so they can play their best ball."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Mountain Crest (15-7, 11-2) clinched a share of the region title with two games remaining courtesy a 5-2 road triumph over Green Canyon (14-8, 9-4), while Bear River (11-8, 7-6) rolled past visiting Sky View (7-12, 4-9) by a 17-2 scoreline in five innings.
The Mustangs plated four runs in the top of the second to take control against the Wolves, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Maxwell Hornsby. That was more than enough run support for ace Andrew Nielsen, who pitched a complete-game four-hitter. The senior struck out nine and issued two free passes. No. 5 has allowed three runs spanning 32 innings in his five starts in region action.
Nielsen also aided his own cause by going 3 for 3 at the plate with one walk and one RBI. Kaden Deeter chipped in with a pair of runs and hits, plus one RBI and one bases on balls, for the Mustangs, who have won 12 of their last 13 games.
"It was a fun game to be a part of," MC head coach Trace Hansen said. "I thought our offensive approach was great today from the first inning on. Andrew didn't have his best stuff, but he battled through it and limited the damage when he got in some tough spots."
Three of Green Canyon's four hits were of the extra-base variety. Carson Proctor smacked a two-run triple in the sixth inning for the Wolves, who got doubles from Cade Atkinson and Coleman Bobb. Suey Jensen and Jaken Petersen were solid on the mound for the hosts.
Meanwhile, the Bears went off for seven runs in the second and fourth frames to bury the Bobcats. Gehrig Marble came through with two runs, two hits, two walks and four RBIs for Bear River, which got three runs and a pair of hits and RBIs from Holden Potter, three runs and a pair of base knocks, RBIs and walks from Kolton Summers and two runs, one hit and a trio of RBIs from Calvin Carter.
Bear River ace Degan Rigby fanned eight and limited Sky View to singles by Tyker Neal and Tucker Murdock. The Bobcats plated both of their runs on a fifth-inning error by the Bears.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
