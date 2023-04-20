MILLVILLE — As the chilly evening turned into a frigid night, mother nature made its best effort to quench heat inside “The Nest” on Thursday. But the weather, which has put prep baseball to the test in Cache Valley this spring, was no match for Ridgeline’s secret weapon.
A room in the back of the home team’s dugout, complete with a heater and all, afforded one Riverhawk pitcher, freshman Easton Hammond, the warmth needed to stay locked in against Green Canyon’s high-powered offense. Fresh off a no-hitter through five innings in last week’s 10-0 win over Sky View, Hammond split his time between the heated room and the mound, and it proved the right formula to keep the heat coming to the Wolves’ batters.
Hammond staged a no-hit bid through five innings, gave up just two hits in the sixth, and fanned seven batters in route to a commanding 9-2 win for Ridgeline over Green Canyon. The second straight win over the Wolves gives the Riverhawks the series win, plus puts them just a game behind GC and Mountain Crest for first place in the region.
“It's so hot in there, it's like a sauna,” Hammond said. “Between innings I put on my mittens to keep my hands warm so I don't freeze out on the mound, and then I just go in there and chill.”
When the bottom of the inning ended, Hammond stepped back outside and cranked up his killer instinct.
“I always just look at the person I’m going against and say ‘they’re not beating me,’” he said.”(A strategy) a lot of people think now is to throw away. I see a big guy step up to the plate that’s a really good hitter, I’m going to throw it inside, and he doesn’t see it coming.”
The formula worked through the first five innings as Hammond forced several weak infield pop outs and frustrated the entire GC order. Meanwhile, Ridgeline’s offense forced multiple walks off GC freshman Lincoln Jackson, and a number of timely hits, including a line-drive single from Hayden Hansen in the second inning, brought runners to the plate and helped put the Riverhawks up 8-0.
“We're starting to get better swings,” said Ridgeline coach Justin Jensen, whose team finished with nine hits, including doubles from Cam Blotter and Ian Dahle, and home runs from Easton Dahlke and Bode Hansen. “I think we're starting to see (the ball) a little bit better, and hitting just keeps getting better and better. I hope that's the trend.”
In the top of the sixth, Green Canyon looked to counter. Freshman Eli Wheatley broke up Hammond's no-hitter with a line drive up the middle, and the Wolves got two runners in scoring position with two outs. Senior Suey Jensen looked to keep the momentum going, when his hard hit ball was dropped by Blotter, Ridgeline's shortstop, and Caden Stuart scored from third, cutting the GC deficit to 8-1 with no outs.
The brief momentum for the visitors was short lived, however. After the play ended, the infield umpire inexplicably called Jensen out, claiming the ball was caught and dropped by Blotter on the transfer from the glove to the hand. As a result, Stuart was called out, also, because he ran from third to home and off the field of play without tagging up.
After a long dispute between Green Canyon coach Kyle Bubak, the infield umpire and the home plate umpire, the home plate umpire appeared to back his partner’s original call, and the out stood. Ridgeline players chuckled, knowing they’d gotten away with an outrageous call, and one Wolves player slammed his helmet down in frustration.
“I mean, look, I played baseball for a long time at a high level, and I've never seen that play with that call,” Bubak said. “Ultimately the umpire's job is to do the best job to get the right call. And I think when you have one and one, as far as opinions, you know, one umpire thinking one thing and the other umpire thinking the other thing, the question is how do you get the correct call. To go from second and third with nobody out to a guy on second one, two outs, it's gonna kill a rally. It takes a lot to come back from that. But that call doesn't determine the game, right? It is what it is.”
Barring a weather delay, the two sides will wrap up the three game series tomorrow.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Make it three straight wins for Sky View, which prevailed 10-1 in Logan's home opener, while Bear River (8-6, 4-4) bounced back and beat visiting Mountain Crest (8-7, 6-2) by a 12-8 scoreline. That series is now tied at 1-1, while the Bobcats (6-8, 3-5) have won theirs against the Grizzlies (0-12, 0-8).
Sky View and Logan were scoreless through three innings, but the visitors got on track offensively and plated multiple runs in each of the final four frames. Tucker Murdock led the Bobcat charge as he went 3 for 5 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and one run. Bryce Larsen contributed with one run and a pair of hits and RBIs for Sky View, which got two runs, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Tyker Neal, one run, two hits and one RBI from Cade Sunderland and two hits, one RBI and one bases on balls from Cam Carling.
Destrie Fisher went the distance on the mound for Sky View, scattered eight hits and only walked three.
"It's just nice to get outside," SV head coach Ryan Neal said. "The boys are making great adjustments. They are seeing the ball better at the plate after several weeks of just working inside. Feels good to see players playing with some confidence and excitement. No matter who is on the field, they are all cheering each other on and having the next-player-up attitude. Team baseball (right there)."
Boede Rudd smacked a pair of doubles for the Grizzlies, who ultimately left too many runners on base. Logan scored its lone run on the second of Jeremy Smith's singles, which drove in Josh Shumway. Shumway also had a pair of base knocks.
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest raced out to a 3-0 lead over Bear River, which bounced back with three runs in the home half of the second. The Bears scored three or four runs in each of the first three frames to take a 10-3 advantage they would never relinquish, although the Mustangs got as close as 10-8.
Both teams hit the ball very well as Bear River racked up 18 hits and Mountain Crest 14. Andrew Nielsen and Maxwell Hornsby both finished with three base knocks for the Mustangs, who got two hits and three RBIs from Porter Budge and two hits from Kaden Deeter and Wyatt Albrecht. Hornsby tripled and drove in a pair of runs. Budge belted a two-run double.
Four different Bear River players came through with at least three hits in Holden Potter, Degan Rigby, Kolton Summers and Ryker Jeppsen. Summers went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bears, who got four RBIs from Rigby and had four extra-base knocks, including a triple from Talon Marble, who scored three runs.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
