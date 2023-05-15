Facing the defending state champions would be a daunting challenge for a lot of baseball teams, but the Wolves weren’t intimidated.
Not even a little bit.
Instead, seventh-seeded Green Canyon got a clutch pitching performance from Cade Atkinson and a huge two-run homer from Coleman Bobb en route to a 5-1 victory over No. 2 Crimson Cliffs on the first day of bracket play at the 4A State Baseball Championship on Monday evening in Provo.
“Well, (we have) a tough group,” GC head coach Kyle Bubak said. “They’re very senior led, right? We’ve got six seniors that start and I think that showed a lot today. We put a dog on the mound in Cade, who’s a kid that wants the ball in that moment, so we gave it to him and he showed what he’s capable of, so shout out to him.”
In the process, the Wolves handed the reigning Region 10 champions and defending 4A state champions only their fourth loss of the season. Additionally, the Mustangs’ eight-game winning streak came to a crashing halt.
“It’s big for the moment, but we’ll wake up tomorrow and have to go out and compete to win, just like we did today,” Bubak said.
It was a very well-rounded performance for the Wolves, who improved to 3-0 in state tournament play. Case in point: Green Canyon outhit Crimson Cliffs (21-4) 11-5 and didn’t commit any errors. Atkinson went the distance on the mound and only allowed one run — on a double in the bottom of the sixth — scattered five base knocks, struck out one and walked six.
No. 5 certainly aided his own case by going 3 for 4 at the plate. Atkinson drove in a pair of runs and scored once, in addition to singling three times.
Green Canyon (17-11) took control in the top of the sixth by plating three runs on four hits and one walk. The game-defining base knock was provided by Bobb, who went yard over BYU’s fence in left field with one out. The senior also doubled, scored twice and drew a walk in the game.
“He’s doing everything he can to help his team and he deserves this success,” Bubak said of Bobb. “You know, he’s had four years in the program. (He got a) 3-1 breaking ball and it just shows how good is he. He’s 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. I mean, he’s full of talent, we’re lucky to have him and we hope that we can rely on him more, especially in situations like that. He came up with guys on base and pulled through for us.”
Carson Proctor came through with a run-scoring single in the second inning for the Wolves, while Atkinson drove in his team’s final run on a single in the seventh. Proctor and Jaken Petersen contributed with two hits apiece for Green Canyon, which got a double from Cooper Findlay.
Up next for Green Canyon is the winner of No. 3 Dixie and No. 6 Ridgeline, which concluded after the Herald Journal went to print. Tuesday’s winner’s bracket game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
