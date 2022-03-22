NORTH LOGAN --- For more than six innings, the Wolves put on a defensive clinic in their home opener.
Green Canyon made a handful of tricky defensive plays look pretty routine, plus came through with a couple of outstanding ones. The Wolves only committed one error in the first seven innings, but the Knights capitalized.
A two-out defensive miscue by Green Canyon in the top of the seventh gave new life to Northridge, which took advantage one batter later with a game-tying RBI single and then ultimately pulled out a 5-3 victory in eight innings in a non-region baseball contest on a chilly and windy Tuesday afternoon.
"I feel like defensively we've played really well, pretty clean ... have made great plays, made fundamental plays until the last one, and that one was the one that killed us," GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. "But that's baseball. It's got all sorts of little nuances that you just don't expect to happen, so we'll let this one hurt and sting for a little bit, but hopefully we'll bounce back tomorrow refocused and determined."
Green Canyon (5-3) will also be hungry to bounce back offensively after going scoreless for the final seven frames against Northridge (2-2). The Wolves hit the ball hard in the home half of the first as they plated three runs on four base knocks. Traceson Jensen laced a two-run single to right-center and Cade Atkinson came through with a run-scoring triple to deep right.
Nick Bouck laid down a well-executed bunt single with one out in the second inning for the Wolves, who only managed two hits the rest of the way and they were both infield singles.
"Our approach changed," Eborn said. "We were hitting to right-center for the first inning and a little bit of the second as well, then we started going away from that approach and started yanking and trying to do too much with the pitch, and our hands were going before the ball was there. And their pitcher did well. You know, he had one really good pitch and he struggled to throw a curveball for a strike, and so he did well given the fact that he just kind of a one-dimensional pitcher (today)."
Meanwhile, the Knights also didn't have a lot of success at the plate against Green Canyon ace Ryker Ericson, who scattered five hits, struck out four and walked five in seven-plus innings.
"Ryker deserved to win the game," Eborn said. "He pitched well enough to be the winning pitcher, so I'm really pleased with his last two outings pitching and I couldn't have asked for more from him today. He was mixing up his pitches and hitting his spots."
Landen Crisler, batting in the No. 9 spot, came up big for the Knights as he finished with three RBIs, including a crisp two-run single down the third-base line in the top of the eighth.
Bouck had a pair of singles for the Wolves, while Zack Geertsen singled, walked and was hit by a pitch. Geertsen shined defensively at third base for Green Canyon, while fellow infielders Coleman Bobb, Jensen and Atkinson also made noteworthy defensive plays for the hosts. Additionally, Green Canyon left fielder Cooper Findlay contributed with a pair of diving catches.
The Wolves are one defensive play and one shaky inning against Brighton away from sporting a 7-1 record right now. Nevertheless, it's been a promising start to the 2022 campaign for Green Canyon.
"I can't imagine another team that worked any harder than we did this winter," Eborn said. "From January 1 to tryouts, we worked every single (weekday) and sometimes on Saturday, so it's paying off. We look like we're a good ball club because we are a good ball club."
OTHER GAMES
Three other local baseball teams were in action Tuesday. Ridgeline welcomed Bonneville to Max L. Johnson Memorial Field in Providence for its home opener --- the Riverhawks' field isn't quite ready --- and dominated the Lakers by a 17-1 scoreline, Mountain Crest traveled to Box Elder and left with a 7-4 win and Sky View lost on the road to Herriman, 15-3.
The Riverhawks (2-4) only needed five innings to dispatch of the Lakers. Ridgeline finished with seven hits in just four frames, walked a whopping 12 times and took advantage of six Bonneville errors. Jaxen Hollingsworth and Trey Purser and Payton Haslam each drew three bases on balls for the Riverhawks, who got two runs, one hit and two RBIs from Marshall Hansen, three runs, one hit and two RBIs from Davis Fullmer, and a pair of base knocks and RBIs from Carter Gill.
Ridgeline pitchers Kadeyn Miller and Cade Smith teamed up to limit Bonneville to three hits. Miller fanned four in three complete on the mound.
"Saw some good things today," RHS head coach Justin Jensen said. "Also have a few things we need to clean up."
Mountain Crest fell behind 2-0 against Box Elder, pulled even in the third inning and took control with four runs in the fifth en route to its first win of the season. Nathan Rowley singled and doubled for the Mustangs (1-6), who got a pair of runs and hits from Kaden Deeter, one run, two hits, two RBIs and a walk from JC Jones, and two RBIs from Tate Rasmussen.
Rowley went the distance on the bump and gave up eight hits, while striking out four and issuing one free pass.
"Nathan Rowley came up big on the mound and battled through some tough situations," MC head coach Trace Hansen said. "Jaky Bitton's bunt single in the third inning was huge and got us going offensively. It was really good to see a handful of guys relax at the plate and come through with runners in scoring position."
Meanwhile, Herriman raced out to a 13-0 lead after two innings and never looked back in its five-inning victory over Sky View. Cole Watterson singled, tripled and scored twice for the Bobcats (0-8).
BOYS SOCCER
Three local teams were in action Tuesday. Mountain Crest edged Box Elder at home, 1-0, Ridgeline traveled to Utah County and left with a 3-2 triumph over Provo, and Logan lost in nailbiting fashion on the road to American Fork, 4-3.
Sam Hunt found the back of the net for the Mustangs (5-1), who have only conceded two goals in six matches. Jackson Oakey and Reese Coleman split time in goal for Mountain Crest, which secured its fourth clean sheet of the season.
"Good to get a win against a solid team," MC head coach Justin Beus said. "I'm proud of our defense. They have been solid this season."
All five goals in Ridgeline-Provo match were netted in the first half and the Riverhawks (3-2) battled back from a 2-1 deficit. Darien Ogilvie was johnny on the spot for Ridgeline and scored off a blocked penalty kick in the 19th minute, Karim Salome vollied in a Diego Vazquez cross 10 minutes later, and Grady Workman netted the game-winner, assisted by Bowen Haueter, with six minutes remaining in the half.
"Tonight's game was a great team effort," RHS head coach Richard Alexander said. "Great way to end the preseason.
Isaac Lopez buried two penalty kicks in the first half for the Grizzlies (1-5), who took a 2-1 lead into the half. Andy Martinez scored in the second half for Logan, assisted by Sidon Abai.
Region 11 plays gets underway Thursday evening.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain Crest made the drive to Washington Terrace and rolled past Bonneville, 16-3. Kamrie Wilkinson poured in seven goals for the second straight game for the Mustangs (2-1).
Aisha Porter netted four goals and assisted on another for Mountain Crest, which got two goals and one assist from Madi Henrie, one goal and one assist from Taryn Durham, and one goal apiece from Lilly Lopez and Lauren Smith.
"I think it was a pretty good game," Wilkinson said. "It started off rough, but improved after a few minutes. Our newer players were phenomenal and I'm very proud of how they played today."