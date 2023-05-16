...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Prep baseball: Mustangs come up short against Warriors in state tournament
For the second day in a row, the top-seeded Warriors rallied at the end of the game against a Region 11 team to win.
Snow Canyon did not wait until the seventh inning this time like it did on Monday. The Warriors scored four times in the sixth inning late Tuesday night at BYU in the 4A Baseball State Championship against Mountain Crest. It was enough to escape with a 6-5 win.
"I'm really proud of how everybody battled out there tonight," MC head coach Trace Hansen said. "It was two really good teams fighting and unfortunately they just got a few more hits with runners on than we did."
On Monday, the Warriors (22-5) had a two-run walk-off home run to beat Bear River, 3-2. On Tuesday, it was some timely hits with two outs that proved to be the difference against fourth-seeded Mountain Crest (20-8). In fact, Snow Canyon scored all six of its runs with two out. The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak by the Mustangs.
Mountain Crest will now play Bear River Wednesday morning at Utah Valley University at 11. The Bears (16-10) beat Desert Hills earlier Tuesday, 11-10. The winner of the Bears and Mustangs will then get another shot at Snow Canyon at 4:30 p.m. and will have to beat the Warriors twice to advance to the championship series.
"I know everybody will come out tomorrow and compete like they have all year long," Hansen said.
Mountain Crest won two of three games this season against Bear River in region play. All three contests were close.
Mountain Crest had just four hits Tuesday, but like on Monday in a 5-1 win over Desert Hills, they were timely. Kaden Deeter had two of the base knocks.
Rilee Maddock had a solid outing on the mound until the sixth. He went 5.2 innings, striking out eight, walking three and giving up 11 hits.
Both teams committed one error.
Maddock worked his way out of jams in both the first and second innings when the Warriors had runners at third and second in both frames with one out. Snow Canyon failed to score as Maddock struck out the next two in the first and in the second got a strikeout and a line out to escape.
The Mustangs scored first, manufacturing a run in the third inning off a walk. Trey Burbank took four straight balls to get on base, stole second and then scored on an error by the Warriors infield.
Snow Canyon evened up the score in the bottom of the third with a two-out RBI single after drawing a walk.
Mountain Crest made the most of its first hit of the game. With Maxwell Hornsby and Porter Budge earning bases on balls, Luke Palmer ripped a two-run triple to right field on the first pitch he saw. Palmer later scored on a wild pitch to give the designated visitors a 4-1 lead.
The Warriors got a run back in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI single.
In the sixth, the Mustangs loaded the bags with one out. Wyatt Albrecht singled, Burbank walked for the second time, and Deeter singled. JC Jones had an RBI groundout to make it 5-1 for Mountain Crest, who left two runners stranded, which would loom large in after the bottom of the frame.
Once again the Warriors responded. Only this time they plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Snow Canyon scored all of its runs with two outs on an RBI double, an RBI single and a two-run triple, which chased Maddock from the game. Jackson Hill came on to record the final out.
Hornsby led off the top of the seventh by getting hit by a pitch. But there was no rally for the Mustangs as the next three batters recorded outs.
