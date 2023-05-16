Support Local Journalism

For the second day in a row, the top-seeded Warriors rallied at the end of the game against a Region 11 team to win.

Snow Canyon did not wait until the seventh inning this time like it did on Monday. The Warriors scored four times in the sixth inning late Tuesday night at BYU in the 4A Baseball State Championship against Mountain Crest. It was enough to escape with a 6-5 win.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

