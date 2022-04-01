HYRUM — To the delight of head coach Trace Hansen, his Mustangs didn’t have to sweat it out this time.
Instead, Mountain Crest scored four runs — all with two outs — in the bottom of the fourth to build a comfortable 5-0 cushion and then capped off arguably its best performance of the season with a 7-2 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 baseball game on Friday at The Yard.
It was a memorable week for the Mustangs (5-7, 3-0), who swept their three-game series with the Wolves (6-6, 0-3).
“I mean, they’re a really good team,” Hansen said of the Wolves. “They have good pitchers and it’s really good to see our guys compete the way that they did. Our pitching was really good against their team this week. They threw three really good pitchers at us this week and I liked our at-bats today.”
Unlike the two earlier games this week, the Mustangs were able to string some timely hits together, instead of manufacturing a run here and here. The first two showdowns of the series were low-scoring affairs that were decided by a combined three runs.
Mountain Crest was able to take advantage of a Green Canyon error on its way to taking a 1-0 lead in the third frame. Kaden Deeter, who walked three times and was hit by a pitch in his four at-bats, scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch.
Green Canyon was in good shape to get out of the next inning unscathed, but Jaky Bitton, batting in the No. 9 spot for Mountain Crest, came through with a two-out, run-scoring triple to the gap in right-center to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage. Two more hits and one walk later and the Mustangs had a 5-0 lead before the Wolves recorded the third out.
“Jaky’s been seeing it well, it just hasn’t dropped for him, and it’s good to see some confidence come out of him,” Hansen said. “And that was a huge hit for us. I mean, it just got things going and it kind of deflated them, and they’re a really good team.”
Another highlight of the bottom of the fourth for the Mustangs was standout third baseman Nathan Rowley stealing third base and then home. Rowley finished with four stolen bases in the contest, to go along with his two hits, one run and one RBI.
“So, I just like taking what I can get,” Rowley said of his aggressiveness on the basepaths. “If they leave me openings, I’m able to take them and that makes a better opportunity for my guys to hit me in. I’m just trying to help my team win however I can.”
Mountain Crest plated two more runs in the home half of the fifth to extend its advantage to 7-0. Porter Larsen lined a run-scoring single up the middle and, two batters later, Deeter was plunked with the bases loaded.
Larsen, Rowley and Tate Rasmussen contributed with two base knocks apiece for the Mustangs, who only struck out once in the contest. Larsen also chipped in with two runs, a walk and a RBI, while Deeter, who was very good defensively from his shortstop position, also scored twice.
The Wolves only finished with one fewer hit than the Mustangs — 9-8 — but the hosts walked nine times and only gave up three walks.
“We gave them nine walks and one hit by pitch and I know on the board they had zero errors for us, but we had four errors,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “... So when you give a good team 14 free bases, it’s a recipe for defeat, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard.”
The Wolves strung together three hits in the top of the seventh to put an end to the shutout attempt of Mountain Crest pitcher Rilee Maddock, who struck out three and threw 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes. Traceson Jensen ripped a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left-center for the visitors.
Zack Geertsen, Abe Olson and Carson Proctor each contributed with a pair of hits for the Wolves, while Geertsen — who doubled in the fifth inning — also walked. Green Canyon has lost four out of its last five games after getting off to a 5-1 start.
“I feel like (our guys have) been resting on their laurels, their talent because they’ve got tons of talent,” Eborn said. “But at the end of the day, they’ve got to decide how much they want it and if they’re willing to pay the price and put in the work to prove that. And this week I don’t think they did. ... It’s definitely a wake-up call and hopefully we’ll find out what they’re made of.”
Meanwhile, the Mustangs have prevailed in five of their last six outings.
OTHER GAMES
Ridgeline made the short drive to Worthington Park and left with a 9-1 victory over Logan, while Bear River exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fifth in its 15-4 road triumph over Sky View. Like the Mustangs, the Riverhawks (6-4, 3-0) and Bears (10-2, 3-0) were able to sweep their respective three-game series.
Ridgeline plated at least one run in six of the seven frames. Marshall Hansen had a big game for the Riverhawks as he drove in an impressive five runs, contributed with a pair of runs and hits, and limited Logan (1-11, 0-3) to one run on one hit in three complete innings on the mound.
Trey Purser and Bridger Hammond walked in seven of their combined nine at-bats for the Riverhawks, who got three runs and two hits from Cam Blotter, three runs from Payton Haslam, and a pair of hits and RBIs from Carter Gill.
Vinny Rohrer doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, the Bears amassed 19 hits in their series finale against the Bobcats, including six of the extra-base variety. Garrison and Talon Marble each came through with three hits for the Bears, and the duo teamed up for seven RBIs.
Sky View (0-12, 0-3) finished with six hits, including two from Bryton Williams. Tucker Murdock tripled and Cade Sunderland doubled for the Bobcats, who also got two runs, one RBI and a walk from Murdock.
BOYS LACROSSE
A trio of local teams were in action on Friday evening. Sky View hosted Judge Memorial and prevailed 14-10, while Green Canyon blanked Waterford by a 12-0 scoreline on the road, and Mountain Crest lost at home to Woods Cross, 10-4.
Sean Tempest and Easton Ballard teamed up for 11 goals for the Bobcats (4-2), who extended their winning streak to three. Joshua Moe scored twice and assisted on three other goals for Sky View, which got a goal and an assist from Josh Hall, two assists from Carter Bishop, one assist from Wyatt Miller and one assist from Gage Leishman.
It was a balanced offensive attack for Green Canyon, which got two goals apiece from Seth Perry, Tucker Sampson, Conner Dockery and Ian Maughan, and one each from Weston Christensen, Brandon Mueller and Spencer Gerber and Kyler Roper.
Peyton Johnson and Cory Lofthouse split time in goal for the Wolves (3-4) in their shutout.
Carter Hall recorded a hat trick for the Mountain Crest (4-3), which also got a goal from Nate Nelson.