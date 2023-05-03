HYRUM — Just inside the confines of the “The Yard” at Mountain Crest High School hangs a banner honoring the six seniors on the Mustangs' squad. At the top of it, above the six portraits of each individual, is a motto that reads in bolded letters: “Paid the price” — a phrase that aptly describes the graduating group.
Sophomores during long-time MC head coach Steve Hansen’s final season in 2021, this year’s senior class experienced MC's Cinderella state playoff run, where they finished as 4A state runner-ups. In 2022, during Steve’s son, Trace Hansen's’ first year, they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Green Canyon in a playoff series to end their junior year.
With state playoffs yet to come, the end of their story is yet to be written. But on Senior Day on a gusty Wednesday afternoon, they added a nice piece to it — their first championship trophy. In the second game of a three-game series, Mountain Crest mercy ruled second-place Green Canyon 10-0 in five innings to win the Region 11 title outright for the first time since 2019.
Senior Rilee Maddock pitched arguably his best game of the season, giving up just one hit through five innings to hold the Wolves' offense scoreless. Senior Andrew Nielsen, who’s been a standout on the mound all season long, showed what he can do at the plate, earning two hits and batting in five runs. The win gives Trace Hansen his first region title as head coach, and this senior class their first region title of their career.
“I mean, with my dad being here before, it means a lot. I've been a part of this program for basically 30 years. It’s a big deal,” an emotional coach Hansen said postgame.” And just, it's cool to see these players having a great experience and that's what it's all about. It’s cool to see them having success for all the hard work that they put in.
“It was big, a lot of a lot of worries going into it, but I just had to settle down and play my game,” Maddock said. “I'm just hyped. That was a big win for us, especially after (Green Canyon) knocked us out of the playoffs last year.”
This year’s squad, who Hansen describes as a “bunch of goofballs,” has gelled well together throughout the year, avoiding “cliques” and being good teammates. That connection has translated onto the field, where the Stangs’ were the most cohesive unit in Northern Utah both offensively and defensively and won all five three-game series they played against region foes.
Perhaps its most dominant performance came on Tuesday against a desperate Wolves side looking for two straight wins to steal a share of the crown.
Despite pitching into a small strike zone throughout the game — something that impacted Wolves starter Caden Stuart — Maddock managed an efficient outing, striking out five GC batters. In a key matchup in the top of the third with a runner on second, he struck out senior slugger Coleman Bobb to end the inning. In the bottom of the fifth, he blazed through GC’s lineup, forcing a harmless pop-up to shallow right field to end the game.
“Kind of a tighter zone, didn't want to give me anything down,” Maddock said. “But just gotta go right at them. And even if he gives a call that you don't like, you just gotta keep going right on.”
The Mustangs delivered huge offensive outings in the third and fourth inning and Nielsen, who Hansen described as the team’s “spark plug," was a center figure. With two runners on, he lined a ball into the left-center gap for a two-run double to give his team a 3-0 lead. In the fifth, with the bases loaded, No. 5 hit a hard chopper that looped over the third baseman’s glove to drive in two runs and extend his team's cushion to 7-0.
As a team, MC finished with seven hits and nine walks, scoring two runs in the third and seven in the fourth.
“It feels awesome,” Nielsen said. "I came into the game knowing we had to hit the ball around as a team. That approach helped me to see more pitches, and bringing in five runs is huge.”
“If (Nielsen) goes, we go, and he had an awesome day,” Hansen added. “He’s been having an awesome year so far."
Following a final game at Green Canyon on Friday, the Mustangs’ will enter the 4A state playoffs hopeful of a favorable seed. To Nielsen, it’s just “the first step,” with the goal being to grab a “bigger trophy” at the end of the season.
But whatever comes next can't takeaways from what this team has already accomplished.
"They bought in," Hansen said. "They're all in and it's showing on the field right now. Hopefully we can just keep it rolling."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Bear River (12-8, 8-6) went off for 10 runs in the top of the fifth en route to a 13-1 five-inning triumph over host Sky View (7-13, 4-10), while freshman Easton Hammond dominated on the mound and threw a five-inning no-hitter for Ridgeline (13-10, 9-5), which prevailed by a 15-0 scoreline under the lights at Worthington Park against Logan (0-18, 0-14).
The Bobcats only trailed 3-1 when the Bears slammed the door with their huge inning and won the series between the two rivals, in the process. All nine Bear River starters drove in at least one run and eight of them scored at least once. Easton Goodliffe tripled for the Bears, while Holden Potter and Talon Marble both doubled.
The Bobcats plated their lone run in the home half of the second, courtesy of a double by Bryce Larsen, scoring Seth Chambers.
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks exploded for 11 runs on 11 hits and three free passes in the top of the third against the Grizzlies in Logan’s home finale. Trey Purser, Max Baer, Bode Hansen, Cam Blotter and Trey Purser all came through with a pair of base knocks in the frame for Ridgeline. Cooper Clark smacked a two-run triple, Hansen contributed with a run-scoring double and Hayden Hansen lined a RBI triple in Ridgeline’s explosive inning.
Hammond was very efficient on the bump as he only needed 69 pitches for his second no-no of the season. The first was also in five innings against Sky View. The freshman struck out 11 and walked two.
“When he gets dialed in and works ahead, he is pretty good,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said of Hammond.
PRESTON WINS
Preston took advantage of a rare opportunity to play at home as it defeated Malad for the second time this season — this time by a 13-6 scoreline. The Indians (7-7) plated 11 of their runs in two innings. Both teams racked up 15 base knocks, but Preston was ultimately more opportunistic than Malad.
Austin Gleed contributed with a trio of hits and RBIs for Preston, which got two runs, two hits and one RBI from Brody Newton, two runs, three hits and two RBIs from Caide Oxborrow, one run, two hits and three RBIs from Zabian Mendoza and two runs, one hit, one RBI and one bases on balls from Davon Inglet.
Gleed, Oxborrow and Klayton Hobbs all doubled for the Indians, who played just their second home game of the season. Preston outlasted Bear River, 16-12, in that other contest at home.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
