Mountain Crest took a big step in positioning itself to make a run for the 4A Baseball State Championship.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs built a 7-0 lead against fourth-seeded Stansbury and held on for a 7-6 victory Monday afternoon at Salt Lake Community College. Mountain Crest has now won eight of its last nine games.
“It did get a little exciting at the end, but we held on for the win,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said.
The Mustangs (21-7) are among the final eight teams in 4A . With the win, they are guaranteed no worse than sixth. They take on Region 11 foe Bear River on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. as the Bears pulled off a big upset in beating top-seeded Desert Hills, 8-6, in eight innings.
“Bear River had a great win over Desert Hills,” Hansen said. “Playing them tomorrow will be a great challenge. They always put a good team on the field. It should be a great ball game.”
Mountain Crest did take two of three from the Bears (17-12) in the final region series of the regular season. However, the last loss the Mustangs suffered was against Bear River.
Against the Stallions (22-6), Braydon Schiess went six innings on the mound, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking four. Lance Welch came in to get the save, but not without some drama.
After scoring five runs in the third and adding two more in the fourth, it looked like Mountain Crest was going to run away with it. Stansbury clawed back and ended up scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it real interesting.
“Braydon pitched another great game for us with Lance Welch coming in to get the save,” Hansen said. “We had some good at bats in the middle of the game to score seven runs.”
Schiess also had a good day at the plate with two hits, three RBI and scored a run. Marco Bellantoni also had two base knocks, including a double and scored twice. Caden Jones had a double and two RBI. Six Mustangs recorded a hit as the team finished with eight for the game and committed two errors.
Ridgeline was also in action Monday, playing in the late game against third-seeded Pine View.
