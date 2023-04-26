Editor’s note: Coverage of Tuesday’s local high school baseball and softball games can be found online at hjnews.com.
SMITHFIELD — Beneath gleaming sunshine and windless skies — a welcome reprieve from an otherwise chaotic Cache Valley weather this spring — Mountain Crest put forth an all-around performance to stay atop the Region 11 standings on Wednesday afternoon.
The Mustangs found their way on base, manufactured runs and played solid defense in route to a 8-1 win over Sky View. Porter Budge went 3 for 4 with an RBI, pitcher Rilee Maddock gave up six hits in a complete game effort, and Mountain Crest won its third game in a row.
“We broke through in the middle innings and that's good to see,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “And Rilee came in and he’s gonna give up hits, but we played good defense behind him and that was the key to the game.”
The second to last week of the regular season is crowded for both schools, with Mountain Crest playing five games and Sky View having four. Both sides got strong outings from their starting pitches during a 4-0 win for the Mustangs in the first game of the series on Tuesday. Doing so again the following day seemed paramount for the teams’ pitching depth going into the weekend.
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they didn’t get the best performance from Aden McPhie, who last pitched 10 days ago in a win over Ridgeline. Perhaps out of rhythm due to his elongated rest — which Sky View head coach Ryan Neal said was due to weather delays last week — McPhie had his movement but lacked his location, and the scrappy Mountain Crest lineup made him pay.
He gave up seven walks and four hits, and didn’t make it out of the top of the third.
“Our starter just kind of lost the feel there towards the middle,” Neal said. “And once he lost that feel, he just couldn't find it. And then we had to bring a guy in which we weren't ready to bring in because we're hoping to save him for later in the week. You know, it worked out but we just got to throw more strikes.”
Budge got things going for Mountain Crest with a line drive to the left center gap to tie the score at 1-1 in the third inning. After McPhie walked the next three batters, bringing in two runs, the Bobcats brought in Tyker Neal, who walked another batter before escaping the inning down 4-1. The Mustangs added one run in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
“We had a really good approach,” Maddock said. “We talked about that after the game. We saw a lot of pitches that made their pitchers get deep in the count. ... We did what we wanted to, we hit and got big hits in big situations.”
On the mound, Maddock pitched an efficient game, throwing just over 70 pitches in seven innings. He threw strikes all afternoon, and got help from his field, including an impressive back shoulder catch in foul territory from right fielder Budge in the fifth inning.
“You just got to scatter the hits,” Maddock said. “Pitch ground balls, pitch fly balls, and our defenses made the plays that they needed.”
Region-leading Mountain Crest heads over the pass to face Bear River Thursday in an important make-up game. The Bobcats and Mustangs will reconvene in Hyrum for the series finale on Friday.
“No game is bigger than the game in front of us,” Hansen said. “Now our next game is tomorrow against Bear River. And every game is a big game because we can't afford to let one slip. But we know that this is a tough region and everybody's good here.”
OTHER GAMES
Bear River (10-6, 6-4) exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the third on its way to a 9-6 triumph over visiting Ridgeline (10-9, 6-5), while Green Canyon (11-7, 8-3) rallied for a thrilling 10-9 win over visiting Logan (0-14, 0-10)
It was the third straight victory for the Bears, who won their series against the Riverhawks and kept their region title hopes alive, to boot. Holden Potter doubled, singled and scored two runs for Bear River, which got one run, two hits and two RBIs from Tyton Roche and one hit, two RBIs and one walk from Talon Marble.
Trey Purser tripled, singled, walked once, scored a run and drove in two more for Ridgeline, while Easton Dahlke chipped in with a pair of base knocks and RBIs.
Meanwhile, the Wolves remained within a half game of the Mustangs for first in the region and won their series against the Grizzlies. Green Canyon plated four runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to steal Game 2. Will Wheatley came through with a two-run single, and Micah Eborn completed the comeback with a walk-off two-run single.
Cade Atkinson had a big day at the plate for the Wolves as he went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Coleman Bobb smacked a pair of singles for Green Canyon, which trailed 8-2 heading into the fifth frame.
Josh Jensen finished with two runs, one hit, two RBIs and one walk for the Grizzlies, who got one run, two hits, two RBIs and one bases on balls from Spencer Wilson, one run, one hit and a pair of RBIs and walks from David Audd, one run, two hits and one RBI from Alex Allen and two RBIs from Keaton Pond.
SOFTBALL
Four teams from the valley were in action Wednesday with one Region 11 contest. Sky View held off Logan in a low-scoring affair, 3-1. Ridgeline lost on the road at 5A power Spanish Fork. In a battle of Franklin County teams, Preston topped West Side, 11-2.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (9-4, 4-1) kept in the region race with the victory against the Grizzlies (6-9, 1-6), scoring a run in the first, fourth and sixth innings. Logan had five errors in the game to zero for Sky View.
The Grizzlies plated their run in the top of the first when Kaitlyn Leto got on with a bunt single, moved to second on a ground out and scored on an RBI single by Lily Niusulu, who finished with two of the four Logan hits. Jayzanna Pauni had a double later in the game for the Grizzlies.
Sky View responded with a double by Mike Schwartz in the bottom of the first. Schwartz scored on an RBI single by Cambria Davis. Two Logan errors with two outs in the fourth led to the go-ahead run by the Bobcats when Riley Beckstead hit an RBI single. Another error helped the hosts score in the sixth with Chole White hitting an RBI double.
“It was really nice to get out on our field today,” SV head coach Amanda Robinson said. “Getting a win after not playing for a week was great. Logan gave us a good game today. We have a busy schedule for the next two weeks, and we are excited to get in a rhythm and finish the season strong.”
Sky View had seven hits as Preslie Jensen had two to lead the team.
Cambree Cooper went the distance for Logan, striking out two and not issuing any walks. Skylee Haramoto and Tawnee Lundahl teammed up in the circle, combingin to strike out 10 and not issue a walk.
At Spanish Fork, the Riverhawks (12-2) tasted defeat for the first time in 11 games with the last setback also coming against the Dons (17-2). Spanish Fork pitcher Avery Sapp threw a gem with 13 strikeouts and no walks, but did hit two batters. Sapp also helped her own cause with a home run.
Ridgeline mustered just one hit against Sapp. Abbie Banning had a single in the second inning and then was caught stealing. The run came in the sixth when Ellie Pond was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by Anne Wallace. That pulled the Riverhawks within 4-1, but the Dons then scored two in the bottom of the sixth.
Spanish Fork hit three home runs in the game and finished with eight hits against Shelby Blankenship, who struck out three and walked one.
At Dayton, Preston (3-5) never trailed against the Pirates (7-6). The Indians plated a run in the first and then brought five home in the second. They finished with four in the top of the seventh.
Preston had 14 hits for the game as Raegan Hansen and Kylee Chatterton led the team with three base knocks each. Eight players registered a hit. Hansen had two doubles and a solo home run. Chatterton had a double and scored twice as the Indians finished with six doubles for the game.
Jaycee Larson struck out 12 and didn’t issue a walk to get the win.
West Side had five hits for the game.
———
HJ sports writers Shawn Harrison and Jason Turner contributed to this report.
