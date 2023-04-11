HYRUM – After dealing with so much bad weather this baseball season, the Mustangs and Riverhawks played a doubleheader Tuesday under sunny skies at The Yard.
Neither team has been able to practice much outside and seeing live ground balls was a bit tricky at times. But the bats were working for both Ridgeline and Mountain Crest. The Riverhawks finished with 24 hits in the two games, while the Mustangs had 20.
Ridgeline never trailed and took the first game 8-7, while the hosts bounced back to never trail in the second game, winning 12-9 and with the victory a 2-1 series win in the first Region 11 games of the season. Mountain Crest won on Monday, 5-1.
“We knew in that first game we didn’t play to our full capability,” Mustang shortstop Kaden Deeter said. “We bounced back. I hit a triple, and we started going. Everyone started hitting.”
Both games were competitive and featured comebacks that made the opponent a little nervous. In the nightcap, the Mustangs (4-6, 2-1 region) used a monster sixth inning that appeared to break the tight game open. Mountain Crest sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, plating eight runs.
“The sixth inning was big, hitting is contagious,” Mustang head coach Trace Hansen said. “Every guy came up with a plan to get a hit, and that is awesome to see. … It was two good teams going at it. To take two out of three from those guys is a good series for us. It’s always fun to play those guys because they are a good team and we are a good team. We have a lot of respect for those guys.”
An infield single by Trey Burbank began the big inning for Mountain Crest. Zyan Foulger brought Burbank home with an RBI double down the left field line. Andrew Nielsen had an RBI double off the fence in center field and would steal home later on a double steal. Deeter finished up the scoring with a two-run double to left center to give the hosts a 12-4 lead going to the seventh.
“Bats keep going if you keep doing it,” Deeter said. “It was a tight game so eight runs helped. That’s baseball for you.”
The Riverhawks (4-6, 1-2) didn’t roll over and actually made it interesting by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh. In fact, Ridgeline had the tying run at the plate. The Riverhawks had seven of their 12 hits in the game in the seventh as Mountain Crest starter Zack Bradfield ran out of steam. Broc Buttars was brought in to get the final out.
“I think Zack just got tired at the end,” Hansen said. “Zack pitched awesome today against a very good team. He pitched well enough to try and finish it. It’s always easy to look back on it and second guess yourself.”
Ian Dahle led off the seventh for the Riverhawks with a double and scored on a single by Hayden Hansen. Easton Dahlke, who had a huge day going 7 for 8 at the plate in the two games, had an RBI single with the bases loaded. Cooper Clark and Romey Jensen had RBI singles, and Nate Dahle had an RBI sacrifice fly.
“We just kept fighting,” Ridgeline coach Justin Jensen said. “I kept telling them to keep battling. They did. We just have to minimize the things that happened in the sixth, and things might be different. It was a good battle.”
Both games were tense in the final inning. Ridgeline held a 8-4 lead going to the bottom of the seventh in the first game, only to see Mountain Crest score three runs and leave the bases loaded.
“It was good to see us start hitting in the seventh inning and I think that rolled over into the second game,” coach Hansen said. “It was good to see the kids fight back, because that is what we preach here, just keep fighting. Our situational hitting wasn’t the best today as we left a lot of guys on, which isn’t us. But we got some guys in when we needed to in the second game.”
In the first game, the first inning took 38 minutes as the two teams combined for 59 pitches. Both teams scored three runs.
Ridgeline would tack on a pair of runs in the third and sixth to build a 7-4 lead heading to the seventh.
“Baseball is one of those games where it takes time to get your timing and we have not played a lot of games in the last five to six weeks,” coach Jensen said. “It’s hard to get on a roll. I’m not going to make excuses. … A few things didn’t go our way, but that’s all right. We’ll come back, regroup and be better for it.”
Dahkle was 4 for 4 in the opener for the Riverhawks with an RBI and a double. Ian Dahle and Max Baer each had two hits, while Romey Jensen had a double and two RBI. Ridgeline used four pitchers, but starter Hayden Hansen got the win on the mound. The Riverhawks had 12 hits and committed one error.
JC Jones and Nielsen each had two hits for Mountain Crest in the first game. Nielsen had a solo home run in the fifth, while Jones had a triple. Maxwell Hornsby and Rilee Maddock each had doubles. The Mustangs had eight hits and two errors.
In the second game, Deeter led the way in the hitting department for Mountain Crest with three, including a double and triple. Nielsen, Luke Palmer and Trey Burbank each had two baseknocks as both of Nielsens were doubles. The Mustangs had 10 hits and were error free.
“It’s good to win two out of the three, but we expect to do that in every region series and need to in order to win the region,” Deeter said.
Dahlke continued his hot hitting with three more hits in the nightcap. Cooper Clark, Ian Dahle and Trey Purser each had two, while Clark hit a home run. Three pitchers saw time on the bump, Mountain Crest had 12 hits, but committed five errors.
In the only other region game Tuesday, Green Canyon made quick work of sweeping its series with Sky View. The Wolves and Bobcats played a doubleheader on Monday. On Tuesday, Green Canyon blanked Sky View, 13-0, in five innings.
Cade Atkinson threw a gem for the Wolves (6-4, 3-0) as he allowed just one hit, struck out seven and issued two walks. He also helped his own cause with a double and a triple at the plate against the Bobcats (3-6, 0-3).
Green Canyon finished with 10 hits as Atkinson, Coleman Bobb and Micah Eborn each had two hits. The Wolves scored two in the bottom of the first then broke it open with 11 runs in the second. Bobb had four RBI.
Tucker Murdock had the lone hit for Sky View.
SOFTBALL
It was another full day of Region 11 softball. However, on Tuesday each team only played one game unlike the doubleheader each played on Monday.
Ridgeline and Sky View are alone atop the standings after mercy-rule wins Tuesday. The Riverhawks beat Logan, 15-0, in four innings, while the Bobcats dispatched of Green Canyon in five innings, 16-0. Bear River is one game behind after a 4-2 win against Mountain Crest.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (8-1, 3-0) took an inning to get going against the Grizzlies (4-6, 0-3). Ridgeline scored seven runs in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth to end the game.
Shelby Blankenship tossed a perfect game from the circle. She struck out nine and did not allow a hit or walk a batter.
“Shelby pitched a perfect game, striking out nine of 12 hitters she faced on a good Logan team,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said.
The Riverhawks finished with 11 hits as Adi Hansen, Karli Gowen, Allie Williams, Blankenship and Eliza Arledge each had two hits apiece. Williams had a home run and Gowen a double. That duo had three RBI.
At North Logan, the Bobcats (8-3, 3-0) scored five times in the top of the first and never looked back against the Wolves (4-5, 1-2). Sky View scored at least one run in each of the five innings, plating seven in the fifth.
The Bobcats finished with 15 hits as Cambria Davis was a perfect 4 for 4 with three runs, two RBI and two doubles. Skylee Haramoto, Preslie Jensen, Chloe White each had two hits as nine different Bobcats recorded a hit. Tawnee Lundahl had a double to help her cause in the circle where she struck out six, walked one and gave up just three hits.
Kylie Olson, Rylee Ericson and Kylee Hickman had the hits for the Wolves.
At Garland, the Mustangs (1-8, 0-3) jumped in front of the Bears (7-2, 2-1) with a run in the first inning when Celina Laughery tripled and scored on a Kennedy Peapealalo single. Bear River took its first lead in the second after plating two runs.
Peapealalo had two of the Mustangs’ five hits as she had another RBI single in the third to tie the game at 2-2. Bear River answered with a run in the third and another in the fifth. Braelynn Anderson allowed just five hits to the Bears and struck out four.
Kate Dahle got the win for the Bears as she struck out nine. Kaya Towne had two hits, and Bella Douglas had a solo home run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.