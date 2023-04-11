Ridgeline Mountain Crest Baseball

Mountain Crest outfielder Porter Budge (3) slides while trying to catch a fly ball as Luke Palmer (2) runs in to help against Ridgeline on Tuesday in Hyrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

HYRUM – After dealing with so much bad weather this baseball season, the Mustangs and Riverhawks played a doubleheader Tuesday under sunny skies at The Yard.

Neither team has been able to practice much outside and seeing live ground balls was a bit tricky at times. But the bats were working for both Ridgeline and Mountain Crest. The Riverhawks finished with 24 hits in the two games, while the Mustangs had 20.


