HYRUM — Mountain Crest won its fourth straight game and third straight Region 11 baseball series Thursday afternoon, downing Logan 9-1 at The Yard.
After warming up for two innings, the Mustangs (9-8, 7-1) got things going with nine runs across the third and fourth innings. They nearly weren't the first ones to score, however. In the top of the third, Logan (1-14, 0-8) had a chance to bring home a runner or two and take the lead — what would have been their first lead in any game since mid-March.
Logan's first two runners of the third inning grounded out to the infield, but two straight singles after that put runners on first and second. Kody Kirk then came to bat and the pressure mounted for the Grizzlies.
Kirk got up 2-0 in the count, the second of those balls being a wild pitch that advanced runners from first and second to second and third. Kirk attacked the 2-0 pitch but missed entirely. Andrew Nielsen's fourth pitch to Kirk was a ball, though, giving the batter a major 3-1 advantage. However, Nielsen's next two pitches caught the inside of the zone for a strikeout.
The sting of failing to capitalize on a scoring chance was only compounded by the fact that Mountain Crest chose that very inning to spring its offense into action.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Mountain Crest in the bottom of the third with zero outs recorded. Keaton Pond then walked the next batter in four pitches to send in MC's first run (technically, the batter advanced on a hit-by-pitch, but it was the fourth ball that nicked him on its way over the plate).
Pond finally connected with the strike zone — after five straight pitches without a strike — catching the right side of the zone. Wyatt Albrecht watched both pitches go by and Pond had his first break of the inning: a 1-2 count. But just as things might have been turning in Logan's favor, Albrecht overcame the disadvantages count and smacked the next pitch over first base for a two-RBI double.
"That was huge," MC head coach Trace Hansen said of Albrecht's double. "Just him staying back on the ball and hitting it that way, it was just awesome to see."
A double play from the next batter mitigated absolute disaster, but after Pond walked the ensuing two batters, Head coach Michael Davies pulled the plug on his start after four runs were given up. Alex Davies downed the first batter he faced to end the inning, but didn't make it through what would be a five-run fourth inning for the Mustangs.
Mountain Crest is now 9-2 in its last 11 games — this following an 0-6 start to the year. Hansen attributes the slow start to youth.
"We've only got three seniors and we had 10 seniors last year," Hansen said. "We just had to get that experience. Now we have that going and it's awesome to see them gel as a team. They never quit, they kept working hard."
The Grizzlies have now lost nine straight games, giving up nearly 11 runs per game in that span. Logan's last win came on March 23, a 9-4 victory over Providence Hall.
Nielsen pitched five scoreless innings for Mustangs before giving up the lone run in the sixth . He earned the win, pitching the entire game with four hits allowed, one walk and six strikeouts. JC Jones and Nathan Rowley led the way with two hits apiece. Jones has hits in four straight games, seven hits overall with eight RBIs and only striking out once.
Three Logan players recorded hits, led by David Audd with two. Audd also scored the lone run, coming home on a sacrifice fly by Spencer Wilson.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Like Mountain Crest, Ridgeline (11-6, 6-2) and region-leading Bear River (15-3, 8-0) were able to clinch series wins by prevailing in their respective Game 2s on Wednesday. Ridgeline dispatched of visiting Sky View (0-16, 0-7), 8-2, while Bear River defeated Green Canyon (9-8, 2-5) by a 6-1 scoreline at home.
Trey Purser has been on a hot streak at the plate as of late for the Riverhawks, and that trend continued Wednesday. Purser smacked a pair of two-run homers — one in the second inning and the other in the sixth — and also walked once. Carter Gill doubled and singled twice for Ridgeline, which also got a double from Marshall Hansen.
Kadeyn Miller went the distance on the bump for the Riverhawks and held the Bobcats to three hits. Two of those Sky View hits were doubles by Seth Chambers and Stetsen Karren.
The Bobcats scored both of their runs in the top of the second, but the Riverhawks immediately bounced back by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the frame.
Meanwhile, Bear River and Green Canyon were knotted up at 1-1 after four complete innings, but the Bears took control with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ashton Harrow and Garrison Marble each contributed with a pair of hits and RBIs for Bear River, while pitcher Hunter Harrow only allowed four hits in seven innings.
Zack Geertsen singled and scored Green Canyon’s lone run on a fourth-inning single by Traceson Jensen.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report