HYRUM — There were no long faces on the hosts at The Yard Friday.

Mountain Crest took an early lead and kept adding to it in Game 2 of a best-of-three series with Region 11 foe Logan in the opening round of the 4A State Baseball Championship. The Mustangs scored in five different innings on their way to an 11-1 victory in six innings on a pleasant and sunny day. With the win, Mountain Crest wins the series, 2-0, and advances to bracket play next week at BYU.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

