HYRUM — There were no long faces on the hosts at The Yard Friday.
Mountain Crest took an early lead and kept adding to it in Game 2 of a best-of-three series with Region 11 foe Logan in the opening round of the 4A State Baseball Championship. The Mustangs scored in five different innings on their way to an 11-1 victory in six innings on a pleasant and sunny day. With the win, Mountain Crest wins the series, 2-0, and advances to bracket play next week at BYU.
“It’s always tough playing someone in your region that knows you well,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “They (Grizzlies) have some good players. We came out and did what we needed to do and played well enough to move on.”
Seeded fourth and the Region 11 champions, the Mustangs (19-7) were the heavy favorites against the 13th-seeded Grizzlies (0-21). However, a year ago Mountain Crest was the home team and lost to Green Canyon in the first round of the state playoffs.
“We treated this like it was any other game,” Mustang pitcher Rilee Maddock said. “We couldn’t come in and coast. We had to come in swing, throw strikes and play good defense, play our own game.”
After winning on Thursday, 15-0 in five innings, Mountain Crest did not want to let up and give Logan any hope.
“They (Grizzlies) are not a bad team,” Hansen said. “Their record doesn’t show how good they really are. I’m proud of our guys to stay focused all the way through the game.”
The Grizzlies did show some fight in their last game of the 2023 season. They finished with six hits and pushed a run across that helped the game go an extra inning.
“Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but the kids fought hard,” Logan assistant coach Justin Allen said. “I was proud of how all of them played. ... We always talk about battling back every inning. They showed heart.”
Josh Shumway and Keaton Pond each had two base knocks for the Grizzlies. Shumway scored the lone run in the top of the fifth after smacking a double.
Logan used two pitchers, who combined to walk nine batters and hit one.
“You always follow your pitching and we did good to start off with,” Allen said. “It’s tough when you get in some situations where it just doesn’t go your way.”
The Mustangs had 10 hits for the game as seven different players recorded at least one. Maxwell Hornsby, Luke Palmer and Wyatt Albrecht each had two hits. Hornsby had four RBI for the game, while Kaden Deeter scored three times.
“Tip your cap to their starter, he threw well and kept us off balance, but our guys made the necessary adjustments,” Hansen said. “That was good to see. ... We have 12 guys that can really swing it. Hopefully they can keep it going next week. Our motto is to keep swinging it.”
Maddock went the distance on the mound, striking out nine and allowing just one base on balls late in the contest.
“Rilee pitched great,” Hansen said. “He gave up some hits, but that’s going to happen. He got out of some jams and we need him to do that moving forward.”
What was working for Maddock on Friday?
“My change up was,” Maddock said. “I had a lot of roll over with it that helped me settle in and get a good rhythm going.”
Maddock needed just five pitches to get out of the second inning, six in the third and 16 in the fourth, where he struck out the side.
“I was just trying to pound the zone early,” Maddock said. “A lot of their guys wanted to swing at the first pitch.”
The Grizzlies came out swinging to start the game, recording three hits. However, the visitors left the bags full and did not score.
“We came out ready to play,” Allen said. “We knew they (Mustangs) had something to lose and we didn’t. We were prepared to come out and try to jump on them quick.”
The Mustangs took advantage of base runners. Deeter and JC Jones drew walks to start the bottom of the third. Deeter scored on an RBI ground out by Hornsby to give Mountain Crest the early lead.
Hornsby came through again in the third with an RBI single to make it 2-0 for the Mustangs.
The bottom of the fourth became the back breaker for Logan. Albrecht singled, Trey Burbank reached first on a bunt that drew howls from the Grizzly faithful as they thought it went foul. Deeter walked to juice the bags.
Mountain Crest would score six runs in the fourth — three on wild pitches as the Mustangs kept the pressure on by drawing three walks and continually stealing second base. Andrew Nielsen had an RBI sacrifice fly, Hornsby had an RBI single, and Palmer finished the inning with an RBI single to give the hosts an 8-0 lead.
“Our game is to put pressure on people,” Hansen said. “Luckily we did our job today.”
The Grizzlies got on the scoreboard when Shumway doubled, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.
The Mustangs tacked on two runs in the fifth, but couldn’t end the game. Hornsby got his fourth RBI on a ground out, and Jones had an RBI single.
Maddock struck out the first two Logan batters to start the sixth, issued his only walk and finished his day on the mound by enticing a ground out. In the bottom of the frame. Maddock led off with a triple over the right fielder’s head.
“I was looking for something to drive to the right side and got it,” Maddock said.
Albrecht ended the game with a bloop single to center field, scoring speed-up runner Zyan Foulger.
Mountain Crest will play fifth-seeded Desert Hills on Monday in Provo. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. The Thunder had to go to a third game in its series with Cedar.
“We need to keep ourselves healthy, go have fun and bring it,” Maddock said. “This is it.”
OTHER GAMES
In other state games Friday, seventh-seeded Green Canyon completed a sweep of 10th-seeded Hurricane, 11-1 in five innings. Ridgeline edged Sky View in a wild game, 10-9, to also sweep. Eighth-seeded Bear River held on for a 4-3 win against ninth-seeded Pine View.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (16-10) rallied to end the series in two against the Bobcats (8-15). In a wild, back-and-forth game, Cam Blotter hit a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth for the hosts. That ended up being the game winner.
“My hat is off to (SV head coach) Ryan (Neal) and his guys,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “So much fight and guys on both sides made huge plays at huge times. This was a great game to watch, but not coach. Super proud of my guys making just enough plays to be the difference in the game today.”
The lead had swung back and forth as the Bobcats scored first, only to trail 5-1 after three innings. Sky View then scored four in the fourth and another four in the fifth for a 9-5 lead. Ridgeline plated five in the fifth, punctuated with Blotter’s big hit.
“The last two games have been some fun baseball,” SV head coach Ryan Neal said. “Our team showed so much heart, battled from the first pitch to the last. As coaches, we told them to lay it all out there, have no regrets. I feel like they did that this weekend. Always hard to lose those type of games, hats off to Ridgeline, they are a scrappy team.”
Ridgeline had just five hits for the game as Ian Dahle joined Carling with having a double. Hayden Hansen got the win on the mound, while Nate Dahle came in for the final frame for the save.
Sky View had eight hits as Bryce Larsen and Cade Sunderland each had two base knocks. Tucker Murdock hit a home run and had three RBI.
Both coaches commented on the fans and atmosphere the past two days.
“The fans from both schools was awesome,” Neal said. “That’s what high school baseball is all about.”
Ridgeline will face third-seeded Dixie at 8 p.m. on Monday
At North Logan, the Wolves (16-10) had two big innings against the Tigers (6-14) and completed the sweep. Green Canyon plated a run in the first, then added four in the second and six in the third to put the game out of reach for Hurricane, who committed five errors in the game and was held to just one hit.
“Caden Stuart showed his senior leadership by only giving up one run over five innings,” GC head coach Kyle Bubak said. “We had a great team effort with everyone contributing in some way. We took advantage of mistakes by Hurricane and had timely hitting. We look forward to the opportunity to play Crimson Cliffs at BYU.”
Stuart struck out two, walked five and hit a batter, but did limit the visitors to just that one hit. The Wolves had 10 hits as Coleman Bobb led the way with three, including a double. Quincy Matthews and Cade Atkinson each had two base knocks. Atkinson scored three times, had a triple and two RBI. Matthews had three RBI, scored twice and recorded a double. Micah Eborn led off the second with a double to get the big inning going.
In the third, errors and walks jump-started the Wolves, who then had three straight RBI singles.
Green Canyon will face second-seeded Crimson Cliffs on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
At Garland, the Bears (15-9) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally from a 3-1 deficit against the Panthers (4-17). Bear River finished with four hits to eight by Pine View.
Calvin Carter cleared the bases with a three-run triple in the sixth for what would end up being the game-winning hit. Holden Potter had two hits for the Bears.
Bear River will face top-seeded Snow Canyon on Monday at 3 p.m.
