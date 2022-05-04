HYRUM — A lot is on the line for Mountain Crest baseball in its final regular-season series of 2022. After the first of three games against Sky View, they Mustangs off to a good start.
On Senior Day Wednesday afternoon at The Yard, Mountain Crest stole bases, made some key defensive plays and scraped their way to a 4-2 win over the Bobcats. The win keeps the Mustangs in the hunt for a Region 11 title.
With two games remaining, Mountain Crest (12-10, 10-3 region) is tied with Ridegline for second place and a game behind Bear River for first place. Bear River holds the tiebreaker. In order for the Mustangs to win the region, Ridgeline needs to beat Bear River in back-to-back games, and Mountain Crest needs to win two games in Smithfield against Sky View (3-19, 3-10).
“Our goal is still in front of us,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “I mean, our first goal is getting a championship. But we can’t do that if we don’t take care of business, and we have to get rolling into the state tournament. And that’s the most important part is to play well. We have to control what we can control.”
Playing well in the first game of the series was no easy task.
Facing Cole Watterson, who Sky View head coach Ryan Neal said “threw one of his best games,” it wasn’t easy for Mustang hitters to get going. Neal had six strikeouts and held them to four hits in six innings.
Defensively, the Mustangs were sloppy with four errors. With one runner one in the top of the fourth, catcher Tate Rasmussen overthrew a throw to first off a bunt from Sky View’s Seth Chambers. Chambers dug in for second and was thrown out. However, the play gave Bryton Willaims time to reach home to tie the game 2-2.
Once the miscues were sorted out, Mountain Crest dominated defensively.
Pitcher Nathan Rowley threw strikes and forced Sky View batters to ground outs and pop flys throughout the game. He’d give up just three hits in the full game effort. Just one Bobcat runner reached base in the final three innings.
“Yeah, I mean, we came out a little flat,” Hansen said. “But I mean, we did what we needed to do day and night on the mound was awesome today, he did a great job today. Our defense kind of let him down, but he battled through some tough spots and did a really good job that way.”
Rowley, who was honored alongside Porter Larsen and Rasmussen for senior night post-game, was swarmed with hugs from family members after the game and was pleased with his effort.
“Oh it’s bittersweet,” Rowley said “It’s always fun to go out there and pitch and help our team, and luckily we got the win.”
While Mountain Crest got to celebrate senior night and keep its title hopes alive, Sky View came away pleased they were competitive against the current second-place team in the region but disappointed in the mistakes made in the field. None of Mountain Crests four runs came off of hits.
Leading 1-0 in the third inning, the Bobcats dropped a shallow fly ball in right field hit by Mustang Kaden Deeter. Luke Palmer rushed home from third and evaded the tag at the plate to tie the game. Deeter advanced to second. A passed ball brought Deeter to third, then Rowley brought in Deeter on a groundout RBI.
In the fourth inning, catcher Bryton Williams overthrew a pickoff throw to third, and Mountain Crest’s Andrew Nielsen, who had reached on a double, came in for what proved to be the game-winning run.
The final touches of Mustangs’ base running came in the fifth inning. With runners on the corners, JC Jones baited Sky View forcing him into a pickle, allowing Jaky Bitton to score from third.
“That was called play and JC Jones, he did a really good job,” Hansen said. “We’re staying in a pickle and Jaky Bitton, we used his speed and — he has a lot of speed — but he had a good break at third base and we executed well on that.”
“Yeah, there were a lot of mental mistakes and those mental mistakes will cost you,” Neal said. “We’re young. We’re gonna get there. But this was a great learning experience for us. But to be able to hang with them 4-2 with the season we’ve kind of had I still think it was a great thing.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Bear River kept itself in position to win the region outright with a 3-1 win Wednesday against Ridgeline, while Green Canyon took care of Logan, 6-0.
At Garland, the front-running Bears (18-5, 11-2) built a 3-0 lead through five innings and held off the Riverhawks (15-7, 10-3). Bear River pitcher Ashton Harrow allowed five hits for the win. Hunter Smoot had two of the Bears seven base knocks, including a triple, and score twice.
Marshall Hansen tried to help his cause with the lone RBI for the Riverhawks, bringing home Payton Haslam. Hansen went the distance on the mound, striking out four.
At North Logan, the Wolves (12-11, 5-8) dented the scoreboard in the third and then platted three in the fourth against the Grizzlies (1-18, 0-13) to take control. Green Canyon added two insurance runs in the sixth, as it outhit Logan, 11-3.
“The boys played a nice clean game today,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “Pitchers threw lots of strikes and were backed up by a solid defense today. Need to do a little better at hitting with runners in scoring position, but all in all a good win.”
Nick Bouck picked up the win on the mound, striking out five in four innings. Zach Geertsen came on and threw the final three innings, as well as led the team with three hits, including two doubles, had two RBIs and scored once. Cade Atkinson and Coleman Bobb each had two hits, while Caden Stuart scored twice.
Vincent Rohrer, Keaton Pond and Kody Kirk had hits for Logan. Rohrer had a double.
PREP LACROSSE
