Some clutch hitting and another strong pitching performance helped the Mustangs stay perfect in state tournament play Monday in Provo.

Mountain Crest trailed briefly on the first day of bracket play against Desert Hills at the 4A State Baseball Championship. But big hits and savvy base running put the Mustangs in front by the bottom of the third inning. They stayed there the rest of the way for a 5-1 victory against the Thunder.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

