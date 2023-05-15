...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Some clutch hitting and another strong pitching performance helped the Mustangs stay perfect in state tournament play Monday in Provo.
Mountain Crest trailed briefly on the first day of bracket play against Desert Hills at the 4A State Baseball Championship. But big hits and savvy base running put the Mustangs in front by the bottom of the third inning. They stayed there the rest of the way for a 5-1 victory against the Thunder.
“I thought everyone's offensive approach today was awesome,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. "We did a really good job of making their pitcher work and came up with some key hits in big spots."
The Mustangs (20-7) have now won 12 straight games The Region 11 champs took advantage of opportunities against the Thunder (14-13), scoring the five runs on just four hits. Mountain Crest also drew six bases on balls and had two batters get hit.
Andrew Nielsen went 6.2 innings on the bound for the fourth-seeded Mustangs, striking out 10, walking three, hitting two and allowing just four hits. Mountain Crest did commit two errors.
With two outs and two on in the top of the seventh, Nielsen exited the game after hitting back-to-back Desert Hills batters. Jackson Hill came on, gave up a single and then struck out a Thunder batter to end the game with the bases loaded.
"Andrew was really good today, especially with a tight strike zone," Hansen said. "He battled through it and came up with some big outs in a few tough spots."
Nielsen began the game by striking out the side in the top of the first. The Mustangs then stranded two base runners in the first and second frames.
After the Thunder scored a run in the top of the third on two singles and an error by the Mustangs, the designated home team answered. JC Jones led off the bottom of the third with a double to left field and moved to third on a single by Maxwell Hornsby. With two outs, Jones got home on a wild pitch to tie the game.
Zyan Foulger, who was running for Hornsby, stole second and went to third on the wild pitch. He scored the go-ahead run on a balk by the Thunder.
There was no more scoring until the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Luke Palmer took four straight balls to move to first base. Wyatt Albrecht was hit by a pitch, and Trey Burbank juiced the bags by earning a walk. Kaden Deeter took an 0-1 pitch and cleared the bases with a three-run triple to left field that found a hole.
"Deeter came up big with a big hit after the bottom of the order did a great job of getting on to get us into that situation," Hansen said.
The insurance runs helped the Mustangs breath easier going to the seventh. Palmer had a hit and walked twice in the game.
Now the Mustangs await the winner between top-seeded Snow Canyon and Bear River. Mountain Crest will play on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Games on Monday and Tuesday are being contested on the campus of BYU, then the tournament moves to Utah Valley University for the rest of the week.
