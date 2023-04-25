Support Local Journalism

Another new series, another memorable performance on the mound from Andrew Nielsen.

Nielsen struck out 15 and allowed no hits as Mountain Crest secured a 4-0 victory over Sky View in Game 1 of their Region 11 baseball series on Tuesday afternoon in Hyrum. Had the Mustangs not committed a pair of errors, No. 5 would have pitched a perfect game.


