Another new series, another memorable performance on the mound from Andrew Nielsen.
Nielsen struck out 15 and allowed no hits as Mountain Crest secured a 4-0 victory over Sky View in Game 1 of their Region 11 baseball series on Tuesday afternoon in Hyrum. Had the Mustangs not committed a pair of errors, No. 5 would have pitched a perfect game.
The senior has pitched in the opener in all four of the Mustangs' region series so far and has been downright dominant. Case in point: Nielsen has allowed one measly run on nine hits and seven walks in those four games, plus has fanned a whopping 48 batters in 24 complete innings.
"It's always good to have a guy like Andrew on the mound, especially the way he has been throwing lately," MC head coach Trace Hansen said. "He's worked really hard to become the pitcher he is today. Our whole team is full of hard workers and it is nice to have them push each other to become better on and off the field."
Porter Budge came through with a two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the first to provide Nielsen with the only run support he would need. Kaden Deeter singled twice and scored twice for the region-leading Mustangs (10-7, 7-2), who got a run, hit and walk from Nielsen.
Treyson Camphouse was solid on the bump for the Bobcats (6-9, 3-6) as he scattered five singles, struck out two and issued four free passes in five complete.
In other region action, Green Canyon (10-7, 7-3) plated multiple runs in each of the first two innings on its way to a 8-3 road win over Logan (0-13, 0-9), while Bear River (8-6, 5-4) traveled to Millville and left with a 5-1 triumph over Ridgeline (10-8, 6-4). The Wolves are now in sole possession of second place in the region standings — half of a game behind the Mustangs.
Caden Stuart had a big day at the plate for the Wolves as he smacked a lead-off triple to get his team going in the top of the first. The senior also singled, walked once, scored three times and drove in a pair of runs.
Suey Jensen was rock solid on the mound for Green Canyon, plus he aided his own cause by driving in two runs. The junior allowed three runs on three hits and three free passes in six complete. Jensen sat down six batters.
"Suey Jensen pitched great for us, giving up only three hits in six innings," said GC head coach Kyle Bubak, whose team terminated a three-game losing streak. "It was good for us to get a win and stay in the hunt for a region title."
Keaton Pond singled twice and drove in a run for the Grizzlies, while Josh Shumway scored twice and singled once.
Meanwhile, Bear River pulled away from Ridgeline with one run in the fifth frame and two more in the seventh. The Riverhawks manufactured their lone run in the bottom of the first, courtesy of a Bode Hansen single, scoring Cam Blotter, who got on base with a lead-off single.
Talon Marble went 3 for 4 with a pair of solo home runs, plus a trio of runs and RBIs, for the Bears, who got two base knocks, including a double, from Gehrig Marble. Bear River's Degan Rigby threw a complete-game five-hitter, fanned eight and issued no free passes.
