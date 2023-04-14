HYRUM — Whenever a Mountain Crest pitcher gets a strikeout while pitching at home this season, a promotional free T-shirt is tossed from the PA booth into the crowd.
With senior ace Andrew Nielsen on the mound against Logan on a bleak Friday afternoon at The Yard, the wadded-up black cotton shirts were thrown around nearly as much as the baseball was.
Nielsen, back on the mound for the first time since striking out 11 Ridgeline batters on Monday, pitched a gem through four innings, striking out 10 batters on 75 pitches and giving up just two hits. Aided by a steady dose of Mountain Crest’s offense, Nielsen and the Mustangs blanked Logan, 12-0, in five innings to grab the first of the three-game series.
In other news, the local State Farm may be running low on free apparel.
“I try to see how many T-shirts I can get per game,” Nielsen said. “My off-speeds my pitch, and then I work the zone with my fastball and get a lot of guys that swing over curveballs so that’s pretty much my approach.”
Logan was never scheduled to face Neilson in his own backyard this weekend, but aiding the luckless season that has hampered the Grizzlies (0-8, 0-4 region), their homestand against Mountain Crest (5-6, 3-1) had to be moved south due to field conditions following the latest spring storm on Thursday.
Unfazed, the Grizzlies got three men in scoring position through the first three innings against Neilsen, but never found a timely hit to get on the scoreboard.
“I thought that there were multiple innings in there where we got base runners, we had things going on, we made some decent plays,” Logan head coach Michael Davies said. “And we could have scored and broken open a little bit and we just didn’t. That comes from experience, that comes from age that comes from clicking as a team and things just go on your way. It also comes from when you face a pitcher that’s as good as this as this young man was.”
After opening the game with an infield single and a walk, Nielsen fanned three straight in the heart of the Grizzly order to end the inning. With two on in the second following an error and a walk, he struck out Josh Shumway swinging to get out of the jam.
What made Nielsen so effective, even on a day where his head coach Trace Hansen admitted his control was “a little sporadic” at times?
“He threw hard, he threw well,” Davies said. “He had a good mix of speeds and locations. I thought he did a good job. I think sometimes my guys came out and swung at pitches they shouldn’t have, but for the most part, he just controlled the zone and hit where he wanted to hit.”
“He’s tough to hit when he has that curveball,” Hansen added. “And he just has that movement on his fastball and it just makes him really, really hard to hit. So the big thing with him is just staying around the zone.”
Mountain Crest’s offense complimented Neilson’s effort with nine hits, and knocked Logan starter Boede Rudd out of the game after three innings. Trey Burbank finished 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBI’s, JC Jones flexed his pop with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, and the Mustangs took advantage of a number of passed balls and lapses in judgment from the Logan infield to advance on the base pass frequently and tack on several runs.
“Our offense showed up from the first pitch,” Hansen said. “I thought that we had a really good approach coming in and it was really big (to save two innings on the mercy rule) especially with how many games we’re playing in so many days.”
For the Grizzlies, who’s slim pitching roster will undoubtedly suffer from what will be six games in five days in an effort to make up the postponed games, there is frustration.
“Emotionally? Yes, it’s an absolute kick in the rear end,” Davies said. “When it comes to a smaller program like mine, where we don’t have as many players, it does get a little hard when you cram all the games into two days. But that’s not really an excuse. It’s just something we have to understand that we have to deal with.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline and Green Canyon each swept a twinbill against region foes on Friday. The Riverhawks beat Sky twice, 10-0 in six innings and 10-0 in five innings. The Wolves picked up a pair of road wins at Bear River, 6-5 and 9-1.
At Millville, Ridgeline (6-6, 3-2) started the series with 14 hits in the first game. The Riverhawks pushed across a run in the second, three in the third, two in the fifth and ended the contest with four in the sixth. Nine different players recorded a hit, led by Cooper Clark with three hits, four RBI and a home run. Trey Purser also had a dinger. Cam Blotter had a triple, while Max Baer and Easton Dahlke each had doubles.
On the mound, Bode Hansen picked up the win, striking out nine, walking zero and allowing just two hits. Those two hits were to Tyker Neal and Tucker Murdock.
In the second game, Easton Hammond threw a no-hitter for the Riverhawks. He struck out 11 and walked three for the victory.
Ridgeline had 11 hits. Ian Dahle, Clark, Baer and Romey Jensen each had two base knocks. Clark had a triple and a double, while Dahle had two doubles.
The Riverhawks scored six runs in the second and never looked back in the five-inning win.
At Garland, The Wolves (8-4, 5-0) rallied from down four runs with a run in the fourth, four in the fifth and another run that ended up being the difference in the sixth off a RBI double by Suey Jensen. Coleman Bobb got the save, striking out a batter wit the tying run at first to end the game. Bobb struck out three of the four batters he faced.
Cade Atkinson and Carson Proctor had two hits each for Green Canyon, while Micah Eborn had a two-run single in the fourth.
In the nightcap, the Wolves never trailed the Bears (7-4, 3-2). The game was tied at 1-1 going to the third, but Green Canyon plated three in the third and four more in the fourth. The Wolves had 10 hits to Bear River’s four.
Cooper Findley had three hits and scored twice, while Bobb had two hits, including a double. Lincoln Jackson went the distance on the mound for the win.
—
Sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this story.
