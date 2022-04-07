PRESTON — An already good week for Preston’s baseball program got significantly better on Thursday afternoon.
For the third time in as many days, the Indians dominated their opposition, but this one was extra special. That’s because Preston put together its most well-rounded performance in recent memory in a 9-0 victory over 3A state power Marsh Valley.
Preston is the first team to shut out Marsh Valley since Fruitland in May of 2017. Additionally, this was only the Eagles’ third loss since the beginning of the 2021 season as they are 36-3 during this current timespan.
“This is definitely the best performance we’ve had (since I’ve played for Preston),” said PHS junior Chayse Oxborrow, who has been a contributor on the varsity squad since he was a freshman. “I can honestly see a state championship team here. We’ve just gotta do what we can to get the job done every game day in and day out.”
It was a memorable afternoon on the mound for Oxborrow, who put the clamps on a Marsh Valley team that scored double digit runs in seven of its first 10 games this season. The southpaw went the distance on the bump and limited the Eagles (9-2) to five singles — two of the infield variety — while striking down 12 and only walking one. No. 27 threw 65 of his 97 pitches for strikes.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet, honestly,” said Oxborrow, who held the visitors hitless in four of the seven frames. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. That was my main mentality. I wasn’t really thinking about my progress on the mound. I was just trying to help the team win.”
To the delight of Preston head coach Kenny Inglet, Oxborrow received plenty of support from his teammates. For starters, Preston catcher Davon Inglet called a great game. Additionally, the Indians got at least one hit from all nine of their starters for the second straight contest.
“That was pretty close to the best performance we’ve had since I’ve been coaching and, like I said, Chayse and Davon, they’re a great combination,” said Inglet, who is in his fifth season in charge of the program. “I think they’re one of the best combination pitcher and catchers in the state. I love watching them work together and it was fun to see the team have their backs today. ... (Our team has) been looking good since we came off (Spring Break) and it was fun to watch them today. I’m very proud of them and super impressed.”
Preston (5-2-1) finished with 13 hits and 12 of them took place against arguably the best pitcher in Idaho’s 3A classification. Marsh Valley ace Stanton Howell went 8-1 a year ago, posted an ERA of 1.62 and struck out 78 batters in 47.2 innings. The southpaw fanned nine Preston batters in 4.2 innings Thursday, but the hosts came through with four base knocks in the third inning and five more in the fifth.
“Just going up there with the mindset of hitting the ball, just attacking and that’s the mindset you’ve got to have against a good pitcher — attacking the fastball and getting on it from the start,” Davon Inglet said of his team’s approach at the plate against Howell.
The Indians plated the only run they would need in the bottom of the first when Damon Winn lined an infield single that the Marsh Valley third baseman was able to knock down to prevent an extra-base hit.
Preston gave Oxborrow a four-run cushion in the third inning, highlighted by a clutch two-out RBI single by second baseman Austin Gleed. Gleed came through with a game-high three RBIs as he also added a two-run single in the fifth frame.
“It was huge,” Gleed said of his team’s quick start. “It brought us a lot of energy and we looked really good out there, and I’m proud of my team. ... This one felt really good.”
Preston essentially slammed the door by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the fifth. In addition to Gleed’s aforementioned two-run single in the fifth, the hosts got a two-run double from Karson Chugg and a run-scoring double from Emery Thorson, who laced the ball down the left-field line.
Indeed, it was that kind of day for the Indians, who have outscored the opposition by a 63-12 margin during their current four-game winning streak. Gleed, Ashton Madsen, Winn and Davon Inglet each contributed with a pair of hits for Preston, which also got a double from Seth Burbank. Madsen chipped in with a pair of runs against 3A’s top-ranked team in the most recent Coaches Poll.
Inglet also came through with an impressive defensive play in the top of the seventh by easily gunning out a would-be base stealer at second.
“It was a good feeling,” he said. “I just got my transfer good and just threw a beam, threw a beam down to second base and ended up getting him out. That was a good tag by Austin Gleed down there, so right on.”
Preston, which run-ruled Shelley and Malad earlier this week, will now turn its attention to district play. The Indians will square off against Century in a three-game series, starting next Tuesday at home.
PRESTON SOFTBALL
Marsh Valley (7-3) jumped out to a 6-2 lead after two innings and never looked back en route to a 13-3 win over visiting Preston. The Eagles, who racked up 17 hits, invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Preston (3-7) had 10 hits of its own, but ultimately left too many runners on base. Jaycee Larson, Carlie Madsen and Sydni Kleverly each contributed with a pair of base knocks for the Indians. Kleverly and Jadelyn Roberts both doubled for Preston, while Kendall Keller belted a solo homer in the top of the fourth.
Marsh Valley, which placed third at the 3A state tournament a year ago, also run-ruled Preston a couple of weeks ago.