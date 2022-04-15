HYRUM — Entering the bottom of the seventh leading 6-3, Ridgeline head baseball coach Justin Jensen decided to go with his gut.
Opting to not utilize his closer, Jensen sent out senior pitcher Marshall Hansen to finish what he started.
Hansen, who had given up just three runs and five hits on 73 pitches through the first six innings, quickly got into trouble. A double by Tate Rasmussen and a single by Rilee Maddock gave Mountain Crest runners on the corners with the tying run at the plate with no outs.
But Hansen and the Riverhawk defense managed to get out of it.
A shallow blooper into right field brought a run home, but Maddock was thrown out at second. An infield pop out and ground out later, and Ridgeline prevailed in the Region 11 contest, winning 6-4.
“Our pitching coach and a couple of us liked the matchup going into the last inning, so we had Marshall finish it,” Jensen said.
“Just felt good,” Hansen said. “I was just throwing strikes, and I had my defense helping me behind me, making plays when they had to, and we got out with the win.”
Despite the complete game from Hansen, the Riverhawks (9-4, 4-0 region) ninth straight win wasn’t the most polished. It certainly wasn’t the Mustangs (5-8, 3-1) best outing either.
An errant throw gave Mountain Crest a run. And a dropped flyball gifted the Riverawks a run. Several runners on both sides were picked off on the basepaths. Both coaches made a trip to the plate to discuss a call with the umpire.
The chaos was, perhaps, aided by the fact neither team has played a game in several days. The first two scheduled games of the series were postponed due to snow and rain. Ridgeline hadn’t played a game since April 9; Mountain Crest hadn’t played a game since April 1.
The chilling wind blowing in from the north directly towards home plate throughout the game also didn’t help. It certainly didn’t help Ridgeline sophomore Trey Purser, who crushed the ball, flipped his bat in the air and began his home run trot, only to watch the ball die in front of the fence.
In the end; however, it was the Riverhawks who played better.
“It was a really well played game between two good teams,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “And they made the right plays when they needed to at the right time we didn’t. That’s the difference in the game is four or five plays. We just lost focus and their pitcher threw great, and we knew he would.”
Two runs from the Mustangs — one off which was an errant throw which helped Porter Budge score from second — gave Mountain Crest a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
The Riverhawks immediately responded. With runners on second and third with no outs, a fly ball into the gap by Purser was dropped by Budge, bringing in a run. Back to back hits from Davis Fullmer and Carter Gill brought in runs to give Ridgeline a 4-2 lead.
A pickoff play by Mountain Crest pitcher Nathan Rowley got the Mustangs out of the inning, trailing 5-2.
“You hit the ball on the barrel and good things happen,” Jensen said. “Try to force some issues and hopefully force them into making some mistakes. But I think that’s really what happened was we just had a few things go our way.”
Riding a 3-run lead, Hansen would do the rest.
Allowing two hits in the next three innings, the senior southpaw made quick work of the Mustang lineup, who managed to get just one runner into scoring position.
Hansen’s most impressive out was in the fifth, where he utilized his curveball to help strike out the side.
“The curveball was working, the changeup was working,” Hansen said.
“He’s just getting better all the time,” Jensen said. “He’s around the zone all the time. He’s been super efficient pitching to contact a lot which is what we really want him to do.”
Mountain Crest got its bats going again in the sixth and seventh, but had too much ground to make up.
The two sides will meet again Saturday at Ridgeline.
OTHER BASEBALL GAMES
Green Canyon hosted Sky View in a doubleheader and prevailed twice by scores of 5-2 and 6-3, while Preston extended its winning streak to seven with a 7-1 victory over visiting Shelley. Logan dropped a twinbill at Bear River, 9-1 and 12-1.
The Wolves jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back in Game 1. Zack Geertsen belted a RBI triple and also singled twice for Green Canyon, which got a pair of hits and RBIs from Cade Atkinson and two hits from Nick Bouck.
Abe Olson went the distance on the mound for the Wolves (9-6, 2-3) and scattered eight hits.
Cole Watterson finished with two singles for the Bobcats (0-14, 0-5), while Bryce Larsen doubled and scored two runs.
The Wolves scored in each of the first four innings in the nightcap on their way to winning the series. Geertsen doubled twice for Green Canyon, which also got doubles from Atkinson and Olson. Additionally, Olson contributed with two runs, one walk and one RBI.
Green Canyon pitchers Nick Bouck and Ryker Ericson teamed up to limit Sky View to four hits.
Camron Carling doubled for the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Preston plated five runs in the bottom of the first and coasted past Shelley, which plated its lone run in the fifth inning. Karson Chugg doubled twice for the Indians, who got a pair of runs and hits from Davon Inglet, two runs, one hits, one RBIs and one walk from Chayse Oxborrow and two hits, three RBIs and one walk from Seth Burbank. Damon Winn, Inglet and Oxborrow also doubled for Preston (8-2-1).
Oxborrow struck out eight in four scoreless innings on the bump for Preston, while Trevor Gregory only allowed one run on four hits in his three frames in relief.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this story.