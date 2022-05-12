MILLVILLE – It was certainly the kind of start the Riverhawks were looking for in the first round of the 4A state baseball playoffs.
Ridgeline took advantage of early opportunities and scored quickly in the first two innings against Hurricane Thursday afternoon on a mostly sunny, but windy day. The Riverhawks then hit a lull batting wise. However, the hosts got solid pitching and good play in the outfield to secure a 7-2 victory in the first game of a best-of-three series.
“We came out and had a lot of really good at bats the first couple of innings,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “We kind of let the momentum die.”
The Riverhawks (16-9) did commit three errors on the day, but only one led to a run by the Tigers (9-16). Hurricane had two errors.
Ridgeline center fielder Peyton Haslam certainly did his part to help keep the Tigers at bay. He made four catches, including a two on the run and a third slamming up against the wall.
“Peyton out in the outfield, he had a great game today,” Riverhawk shortstop Jaxen Hollingsworth said. “He tracked down a lot of balls that could have dropped and been extra bases. He had a great game.”
Jensen concurred: “Peyton has been amazing all year out there. He goes and gets it, that’s why he is out there. He had a really good day out there.”
Seven different Riverhawks recorded a hit Thursday. Trey Purser had two, including a double. Ridgeline finished with eight hits.
Hurricane had four hits as Riverhawk starter Marshall Hansen struck out four and walked two. Hollingsworth came on in the seventh with one out to finish the game on the mound.
“I come in here and there just to finish out a game,” Hollingsworth said. “I just help save some of the pitching. The name of the game is saving pitching.”
Should Ridgeline finish off Hurricane Friday, they will travel to St. George for the rest of the state tournament, starting on Monday.
“We got a good outing from Marshall,” Jensen said. “We need to get some other guys some work too. There is no need to push him (Hansen).”
With two outs in the top of the first, the Tigers recorded their first hit, but nothing came of it.
In the bottom of the opening frame, Hollingsworth drew a walk, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Davis Fullmer brought him home on a sacrifice fly to right field. Hansen and Carter Gill had back-to-back singles. Speed-up runner Hayden Hansen scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 after one.
“Pressure is a big thing, especially because we have a lot of speed on our team,” Hollingsworth said. “We need to use that to our advantage.”
It took just 10 pitches for Marshall Hansen to retire the side in the second. Then the hosts went to work scoring in the bottom of the second.
Kaden Miller reached on an error, followed by a single by Boede Hansen. Haslam was hit by a pitch to load the bags with no outs. Hollingsworth had a two-run single to left, and Fullmer had his second RBI sacrifice fly of the day. Purser’s double brought in another run and was the end of the day for the Hurricane starting pitcher.
Through two innings, the hosts had a 6-0 lead and looked to be on their way to a shortened game.
“We still haven’t put it all together, but I feel we are getting closer,” Jensen said.
After an error to start the third, Haslam came up big on back-to-back outs with athletic plays to keep the visitors scoreless.
Despite another error in the fourth by the Riverhawks, Marshall Hansen needed just five pitches to get out of that frame.
Hurricane did make it a little interesting with two runs in the sixth. Sam Johanson had a double and scored off a single by Tanner Pastor with two outs. Pastor would eventually score on a throw to third to try and pick him off. The throw sailed into left field.
An RBI double by Fullmer in the bottom of the sixth scored the final run of the contest.
“We need to keep those first two innings in our head and not the rest,” Hollingsworth said. “We kind of had a lull after the first two innings, hitting wise. If we can keep the momentum going, the game is shorter. But overall, I was pretty happy and we got the job done.”
The Riverhawks and Tigers will meet for Game 2 Friday at 1 p.m.
“We need to come out tomorrow like we did today,” Jensen said. “We do not want to play two (games).”
OTHER STATE GAMES
A pair of Region 11 teams squared off with Green Canyon leading from start to finish against Mountain Crest in a 14-5 victory. Sky View also faced a region foe in Bear River and lost in six innings, 12-2. Logan fell to Snow Canyon in five innings, 18-8.
At Hyrum, the Wolves (15-11) scored three runs in the top of the first and another trio in the third against the Mustangs (14-11). Heading to the seventh, Green Canyon held an 8-5 lead. The visitors put the game away with six runs, highlighted by a grand slam by Zach Geertsen.
“We played a complete baseball game today,” GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. “Pitching was good. Our defense was super clean. We were smart running the bases and our bats were hot. We have a dangerous lineup so when we back it up with good defense and pitching, like today, we are a really good ball club.”
The Wolves finished with 17 hits to the Mustangs’ nine. Mountain Crest committed four errors, while Green Canyon had one.
Geertsen was 3-for-3 at the plate with four runs and five RBIs for the Wolves. He also had a double and pitched an inning.
Coleman Bobb and Traceson Jensen each had three hits apiece, while Ryker Ericson, Cade Atkinson and Will Wheatley had two base knocks each for Green Canyon. Ericson had three RBIs, and Atkinson scored three runs. Abe Olsen got the win on the mound, striking out one and walking one.
Nathan Rowley, JC Jones and Luke Palmer each had two hits for the Mustangs. Palmer had a triple, while Rowley had a double. Rowley took the loss on the mound, striking out three and walking three.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be Friday at 1 p.m. at The Yard in Hyrum. The “if necessary” game will be right after.
“Trace (Hansen) does an amazing job coaching his guys, so it’s critical that we play good baseball on both sides of the ball like we did today if we want to beat them,” Eborn said.
At Garland, the Bears (21-5) plated three runs in the bottom of the first and held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth against the Bobcats (3-22). The Region 11 champs then proceeded to score four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game.
Sky View had three hits as Seth Chambers, Tucker Murdock and Cole Lundahl each recorded one. Lundahl’s hit was an RBI triple.
Bear River had just seven hits, but took advantage of seven Bobcat errors. Ashton Harrow had a home run, scored four times and also pitched for 5.1 innings, striking out seven.
“Bear River battles from top to bottom,” SV head coach Ryan Neal said. “They have some solid ball players. I thought Cole Watterson pitched a great game. Our defense just let him down. I know I’ve said it before, but it’s the little things that are hurting us right now. I think our team will bounce back tomorrow and keep fighting. This is a resilient bunch of young men.”
At St. George, the Grizzlies (1-21) held a 7-6 lead going to the bottom of the second. The Warriors (17-9) scored five times in the second and went on to win in five.
Snow Canyon had 16 hits, including three home runs and three doubles. The Warriors committed three errors.
Logan had six hits and four errors. Kody Kirk had two hits, including a double. Vincent Rohrer had a solo home run and scored three runs. David Audd and Alex Davies both had doubles for the Grizzlies.