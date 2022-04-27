NORTH LOGAN — With Ridgeline up 3-1 on Green Canyon heading into the seventh inning, Wednesday afternoons matchup appeared set up for a potentially dramatic finish with either the Riverhawks holding on to their narrow lead or the Wolves potentially walking off in the bottom of the inning.
Instead, Ridgeline stomped on Green Canyon's throat and slammed the door on any comeback bid with a seven-run seventh inning for a rather deceptive final score of 10-2.
The Riverhawks (14-6, 9-2 Region 11) scored one run in the top of the first to take the early lead, but were matched by a single Wolves (10-10, 3-7) run in the bottom of the second. The difference for much of the game was a two-run third inning for Ridgeline. The Riverhawks got three hits in the frame, with Jaxen Hollingsworth scoring thanks to an error at first and Marshall Hansen scoring on an RBI single from Davis Fullmer.
For three straight innings afterward, the 3-1 score held despite the two sides combining for 12 runners on base — six via hit, six by walk or error. The fourth inning saw Green Canyon earn a zero-run frame by the skin of its teeth.
Ridgeline's bottom-of-the-fourth at bat featured four batters getting on base — two walks, one single, one error — and three of those runners made a break for home plate. However, all three were eventually tagged out at home.
A perfect outfield to infield connection caught Haiden Jenson, who was tagged standing up as he went to home. The defense then caught Noah Sim trying to steal home from third base while his teammate stole second. And finally, a wild pitch made Bode Hansen try to steal home, but the catcher gathered the ball quickly off the backstop and threw back to the pitcher for a tag at the plate.
"Probably a couple coaching errors that we could've done a little better on that inning," Riverhawks head coach Justin Jensen said. "We gave away a lot of outs on the bases today."
Jensen did add that he likes the aggressiveness his team showed, noting that he'd "rather have them dial back and teach them certain situations instead of having to try and coach the aggression."
Green Canyon shared in the failures despite favorable circumstances. In the second inning — right after scoring its first run on a sacrifice bunt to advance runners and a single to send one home — the Wolves loaded the bases with just one out. But the next two batters went down in ways that kept runners away from home; first an infield pop fly and second a ground-out to retire the side.
In the fifth inning, the Wolves again stacked runners. Two straight singles put runners on first and second with one out. Traceson Jensen's ensuing at-bat, though, sent the ball straight to the shortstop for an easy double play. Ridgeline pitcher Kadeyn Miller noted that play as one of the most important in the two-run defensive effort, calling it "a big momentum shift."
Miller gave up eight hits in six innings pitched, a by-product of him pitching to contact. When it mattered, the contact he gave up led to ground-outs, fly balls and the big double-play.
"I don't throw the hardest," Miller said, "so it's just hitting spots and staying in the zone and pitching to contact, trusting the defense to make plays and they did today. They got it done."
Miller finished the day with six innings pitched and only one run allowed. His Green Canyon counterpart, Abe Olson, pitched 6.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs.
When the seventh inning rolled around, coach Jensen was hoping for "a couple insurance runs." Instead his batters broke Green Canyon's defense. Ridgeline accumulated five hits along with two walks and a third batter reaching on error.
"We just kept putting pressure on them and eventually we broke it," Jensen said. "Try to run hard on the bases and force mistakes and just try and be aggressive. (We) were a little bit too aggressive today I thought at times. But for the most part I thought things went pretty well."
Wednesday's win gives the Riverhawks the series win thanks to a 4-1 victory on Tuesday, but there are bigger things at play in this series that rest on Ridgeline's ability to sweep Green Canyon.
The Riverhawks mostly control their own destiny for a region title. A Bear River win over Mountain Crest later this week would effectively set up a best-of-three region championship series between the Riverhawks and Bears. If Mountain Crest wins, things get much, much more complicated and would require a Ridgeline to sweep Bear River or the Mustangs to lose a game to Sky View to avoid a complicated web of tiebreakers.
But Ridgeline also has to complete a sweep of Green Canyon to even get this solid chance at the region crown, which is not an easy feat. Only Mountain Crest has swept the Wolves this season, and with two tight games to boot; even first-place Bear River dropped a game to Green Canyon.
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region contests Wednesday, Sky View won its second game of the season with a 12-2 victory against Logan in five innings. Also for the second day in a row, league-leading Bear River edged Mountain Crest, 3-1.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (2-17, 2-8) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning. Tucker Murdock had an RBI single, followed by two-run singles by Seth Chambers and Tyker Neal. Sky View scored its first run on an error.
The Grizzlies (1-16, 0-11) clawed back some with two runs in the top of the third as Sky View committed three errors. The Bobcats got a run back in the bottom of the frame and then closed the door by platting five runs in the fourth. Stetsen Karren cleared the loaded bags with a single. Murdock had a RBI double, and Chambers finished the scoring with a RBI single.
Eight Bobcats recorded a hit as they finished with 11 for the game. Cole Lundahl went the distance on the mound for the win, allowing five hits, striking out three and not allowing a walk.
Vincent Rohrer had two of the Logan hits and scored a run.
At Garland, the Mustangs (10-10, 8-3) struck first when Andrew Nielsen scored in the fourth. He also pitched five innings, giving up six hits and striking out four.
The Bears (17-4, 10-1) evened the score in the bottom of the fourth on a Gehrig Marble home run. Bear River then scored twice in the fifth, which would end up being the difference.
Hunter Harrow got the win for Bear River, allowing four hits in seven innings and striking out four.