MILLVILLE — There is no question it can be difficult to play competitive baseball early in the year when you live in Cache Valley.
The cold air and snowy fields limits the amount of practice time that can be spent on the diamond, resulting in a lack of preparedness, which can impact the results of games played in March.
There is also no question it can be difficult to play good baseball when you have a history of arm soreness.
Fortunately for Ridgeline and senior Davis Fullmer, both seem to be figuring it out.
After dropping four straight games in a St. George tournament to open the season 1-5, the Riverhawks (5-4, 2-) have rattled off four straight wins.
The latest victory came on Wednesday afternoon. Ridgeline put together six runs in the second inning en route to a six-inning, 10-0 triumph over Logan (1-10, 0-3).
Fullmer, who started a long-toss routine that began in January and is currently on a strict throwing routine to take care of his arm, dominated the game. He pitched three scoreless innings, while providing three hits and two runs offensively.
“It was good to get back here where we can get outside and start practicing all the time out here and try and get somewhere back to normal,” RHS coach Justin Jensen said. “I don't know that we're there yet, but we're starting to play better. Our pitching starting to come along. We're having better at-bats.
“(Fullmer) is really strong now in his arm and he's getting better all the time,” Jensen added. “He pitched really well today. He's in the zone all the time.”
The goal of the Ridgeline pitchers is to keep the pitch count low and go through the lineup efficiently. Fullmer did just that, keeping the ball in the strike zone and forcing mostly poor contact off the bat. In three innings, he struck out three and forced three flyouts.
“I just made sure I was throwing first-pitch strikes because that's usually what I struggle on,” Fullmer said. “Usually when I throw a first-pitch ball the count gets to like 3-2 and I throw a bunch of pitches, but if I throw the first-pitch strike I usually stay ahead.”
Fullmer did give up two hits in the third, a double laced down the left-field line by Kai Laing and an infield single by David Audd. But senior catcher Carter Gill managed to help Fullmer by throwing Audd out at second.
Getting a runner in scoring position with just one out in the top of the third proved to be the Grizzlies’ best scoring opportunity as their offense struggled to get going. A day after putting up six runs in a 14-6 loss to Ridgeline, Logan finished the day with just three hits.
“First off, props to the three (RHS) pitchers who pitched. They did great,” Logan coach Micheal Davis said. “Next, we need to work on working the count, picking the pitches to hit and forcing their pitches to throw more pitches so that we can get deeper into his exhaustion. But a lot of it is we're just under the ball right now, and that's something that is contagious.”
With the bats struggling, the Grizz needed to be stout on the defensive end. For most of the day, they were. But the second inning doomed them.
Trailing 2-0, Boede Rudd had given up two hits and a run but had two outs and a chance to get out of the inning. Ridgeline’s Jaxen Hollingsworth had other ideas.
Hollingsworth lined a pitch into center, and Audd failed to come up with the diving play. Two runs scored and Hollingsworth ended up at second. It would be the second of five straight hits for the Hawks as they put up six runs in the inning to increase their advantage to 7-0.
In the third and fourth inning, Rudd dug in, holding Ridgeline to two hits and no runs, but the damage had been done.
The Hawks would go on a final scoring spurt in the bottom of the sixth, plating three runs to slam the door.
The two teams will square off for the third and final game of their series Friday at Logan.
OTHER REGION BASEBALL
In other region action Wednesday, Mountain Crest rallied to force and extra inning and beat Green Canyon in eight, 5-4. Bear River kept Sky View winless with a 10-2 victory.
At North Logan, the Mustangs (4-7, 2-0) scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game and plated two in the eighth. The Wolves (7-4, 0-2) scored once in the eighth to make it interesting.
Jaky Bitton led off the seventh for the Mustangs by drawing a walk. He moved to third on an errant pick-off attempt and found himself on third after a sacrifice bunt by Kaden Deeter. Nathan Rowley brought Bitton home on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Abe Olson singled for Green Canyon in the bottom of the seventh, but was stranded.
In the top of the eighth with two outs and the bases loaded, Bitton hit a ground ball that was mishandled by the Wolves and two runs scored. The Wolves got a leadoff double by Cade Atkinson, who would eventually score on a sacrifice fly to center. But that was it.
Mountain Crest finished with four hits, two by Wyatt Albrecht.
Green Canyon had nine hits as Traceson Jensen and Cooper Findley had two each. Atkinson scored three runs.
At Garland, the Bears (9-2, 2-0) broke a tight game open with five runs in the fourth and then four more in the sixth against the Bobcats (0-11, 0-2). Bear River finished with 15 hits as Hunter Smoot and Talon Marble had three each. Ashton Harrow went the distance on the mound, striking out six.
Sky View had six hits. Cole Lundahl had two of them, including a double.
SOFTBALL
After a thrilling region-opening win on Tuesday, Green Canyon traveled to 6A Roy on Wednesday. The Wolves returned home with a 11-5 win.
Green Canyon (9-3) scored more than enough runs for the victory in the third, plating six. The Wolves went to the top of the seventh with a 7-3 lead and tacked on five insurance runs against the Royals (1-9-1).
The Wolves had seven hits and took advantage of four Roy errors. Bailey Taylor and Kennedy Conan each had two hits and scored twice. Conan hit a three-run homer in the third. Jentry Nava had two RBIs, while Abby Hansen smacked a double.
Lucy Williams went the distance in the circle for the win. She struck out five.
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report