...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, locally up to 8 inches benches and portions of
the Cache Valley. Accumulations may be lower in Utah Valley
from Lehi to Provo. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Friday
morning near and behind the cold front.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Friday
morning commute will be impacted, primarily north of Salt Lake
City.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow accumulations are possible
in lake effect snow south and east of the Great Salt Lake. This
may result in locally higher snow totals in these areas over the
current forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
It was another tough start for Ridgeline on the baseball diamond.
The hearty Riverhawks were the lone team to get a game in on Thursday as most baseball and softball games were either canceled or postponed. Ridgeline was able to play on its home field in Millville, but fell to visiting 5A Stansbury, 10-2.
Stansbury (5-2) got going in the top of the first inning with a single, a Riverhawk error and a sacrifice fly. The visitors would end up plating five runs in the opening frame, which would be more than enough.
But the Stallions weren’t done scoring. They pushed across four more runs in the top of the fourth to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
Ridgeline (2-4) was able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. Hayden Hansen smacked a leadoff double to center field and moved to third on a ground out by Trey Purser. Hansen scored on a balk to break up the shut out.
Stansbury tacked on one more run in the sixth.
Once again the Riverhawks responded in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Purser took a 1-1 offering and deposited it over the fence in center field.
Ridgeline had just three hits on the day as Easton Dahlke joined Hansen and Purser as he had a single. The Riverhawks had three errors in the game.
Hansen started on the mound and went four innings. He walked four and hit two batters, while giving up nine hits.
Stansbury finished with nine nits, including a double, and did not commit an error in the game. Ethan Wayman started and struck out 10 Riverhawks in four innings, while waking one and giving up two hits.
