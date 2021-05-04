SMITHFIELD ‑‑‑ One big inning was all Sky View needed to continue its strong late-season surge.
The Bobcats' patience at the plate paid off in the bottom of the third as they walked five times and strung together enough hits to score seven times. Sky View never looked back en route to a 9-2 triumph over Logan in a Region 11 baseball game on Tuesday afternoon.
"At the beginning of the season, we made a lot of mistakes that I felt like we shouldn't have been making, and so the last couple of weeks the kids have been really focused at practice and have really taken advantage of the things that we've put in," SV head coach Todd Phillips said. "It was nice for them to be able to execute today and being able to see it done so they can actually see their rewards for paying attention and doing what they're supposed to be doing."
It's been a rewarding two-plus-week stretch for the Bobcats, who have prevailed in five of their last seven games and are one victory away from winning their third straight series. It's been an impressive turnaround for Sky View, which was 3-11 a couple of weeks ago.
"You know, it's really going well," SV senior Taft Chambers said. "I think that at the beginning of the season we were struggling a little bit through the preseason. (We played) a lot of tough teams and a lot of people were kind of expecting us to just keep going (that direction), and so I think it was a really big step up for us be able to come through that and really start playing some baseball."
The Bobcats (8-13, 6-7 region) received another good performance from Chambers, who contributed with a pair of singles and runs, and walked once. The left-hander came through with a grand slam in Sky View's previous game, a big 5-3 victory over region-leading Ridgeline.
"You know, it was a good moment," Chambers said of his grand slam. "I've really been trying to just do my job at the plate and not get too much in my head, so it was a big moment and I'm glad that we could experience it as a team and I'm glad that we could come together as a team."
Chambers was also one of three Bobcats who stole a pair of bases on Tuesday's series opener, joining Alex Carling and Tanner Martin. Sky View continually put pressure on Logan's defense by swiping nine bases in the contest.
The Bobcats didn't hit the ball particularly hard Tuesday, but only struck out five times and came through with four of their six base knocks in the home half of the third. Taydem Neal roped a two-run double to left field to punctuate the inning. Chambers and Cole Watterson chipped in with run-scoring singles in the bottom of the third, and Stetsen Karren added a sacrifice fly to center field.
Sky View manufactured one run in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to extend its lead.
The Grizzlies (3-19, 1-12) plated both of their runs in the top of the fourth when Manase Tupou sliced a two-run single just past the diving attempt of Bobcat second baseman Derek Anthony. Logan had other opportunities to dent the scoreboard, but stranded one runner in scoring position in each of the first four frames. Michael Cabrera and Alex Davies both scored on Tupou's hit.
It was another rock solid defensive effort from the Bobcats, who executed a nice 6-4-3 double play to slam the door. Carling, Sky View's catcher, made a pair of great plays as he gunned out a would-be base stealer in the second inning and hustled to track down a foul ball in the fourth.
"Alex has been great this season," Phillips said. "He's worked really hard to get to where he's at and it's great for him to be able to see that because he's one of those kids that can get down on himself pretty hard. But ... it's great to (see) that smile on his face and knowing that he's loving playing baseball."
Cole Lundahl went the distance on the mound for the Bobcats, limited the Grizzlies to four hits, struck out four, walked three and plunked two. Martin finished with a pair of hits and runs for Sky View, Tate Bagley drove in two runs and Watterson walked three times, to go along with his aforementioned RBI single.
OTHER GAMES
Ridgeline (15-7, 10-3) is still in sole possession of first place in the region standings thanks to a 5-0 road victory over Green Canyon (14-9, 6-7), while Mountain Crest (17-6, 9-4) remained one game back after traveling to Garland and leaving with a 11-3 win over Bear River (13-10, 7-6).
The Riverhawks scored all of their runs in the top of the third and did so courtesy of three hits and two walks. Davis Fullmer came through with a crucial two-run single.
Fullmer finished with three RBIs in the contest for Ridgeline, which got two walks, one run, one hit and one RBI from Jaxen Hollingworth and a double from Carter Gill.
Jaden Harris pitched his second straight complete game shutout for the Riverhawks. The senior scattered a trio of singles ‑‑‑ two by Reece Hansen ‑‑‑ fanned 12 and issued four free passes.
"That was a big win after dropping a couple games last week," RHS head coach Paul Bowler said. "Every region game is a big game, but we needed to get back on track."
A pair of Green Canyon pitchers held Ridgeline to six hits. Abe Olson struck out six in five complete innings.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs jumped on the Bears from the get-go as they scored two or three runs in each of the first five frames. Bear River scored twice in the third and once in the fifth.
Dax Roundy led the way offensively for Mountain Crest with three runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk. Hudson Phelps tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Mustangs, who got a pair of runs and walks from Lance Welch, two runs and a RBI double from Kolmyn Foulger, plus two hits and RBIs from Nathan Rowley.
Caden Jones and Preston Jones also doubled for the Mustangs, who have bounced back from their four-game losing streak by winning four in a row. The visitors racked up 10 hits and took advantage of five Bear River errors.
Braydon Schiess faced every Bear River batter except for one. The senior pitcher scattered eight hits, all singles, sat down seven and walked two.
"We came out and hit the ball really good," MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. "We worked the count and got pitches to hit. Braydon Schiess threw another quality game and we played good defense behind him. It was a good, complete win for us."