It was another rough day getting games in on the diamonds -- baseball and softball.
Seven games were originally scheduled for Tuesday, but just three took place. One baseball game actually happened in the valley, while one softball contest was held over the hill.
In the lone softball game, Sky View continued its solid start to the 2023 season. The Bobcats played at Box Elder and won, 11-1.
In baseball action, Bountiful beat Green Canyon, 13-1, and Ridgeline lost to Skyridge, 18-4.
At Brigham City, the Bobcats (5-1) scored four runs in the top of the first and never looked back against the 5A Bees (3-2). Sky View would end up plating at least one run in six of the seven frames.
In the first inning, the Bobcats got going with a two-run double by Preslie Jensen and RBI walks from Rylie Beckstead and Maysie Miller. Jensen, who would finish with five RBIs for the game, brought home a run in the second with a single to make it 5-0. That would be more than enough run support for Tawnee Lundahl in the circle.
Sky View would add a pair of runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, two more in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Bobcats finished with 13 hits and took advantage of six Box Elder errors. Skylee Haramoto, Jensen, Cambria Davis and Mika Schwartz all had multiple hits for Sky View. Davis had a triple.
The Bees plated their lone run in the fifth to break up the shutout. Bree Baker had two of Box Elder’s four hits.
Lundahl struck out eight to get the win.
At Taylorsville, it was a rough outing for the Wolves (2-3) against the 5A Redhawks (2-0). The game, which took place at Salt Lake Community College, went just four innings, and Bountiful scored multiple times in each frame, starting with five in the first.
Green Canyon did avoid being shut out with a run in the bottom of the fourth, scoring a run on an error. The Wolves left the bags full in the fourth.
Cooper Findley had two of the Wolves three hits, including a double.
Suey Jensen took the loss on the mound. The Green Canyon hurler pitched two innings, giving up seven hits. Bountiful finished with 10 hits for the game. Both teams had two errors each.
At Millville, two bad innings did the Riverhawks (2-3) in. The 6A Falcons (2-2) plated seven runs in the second and nine in the fourth on their way to the five-inning victory. Skyridge finished with 11 hits and had three errors. The Falcons had five doubles, a triple and a home run.
Ridgeline recorded just two hits, scoring a pair of runs in the third and two more in the fourth. Both hits were big as Trey Purser had a solo home run in the third, and Cooper Clark had an RBI triple. The Riverhawks committed five errors.
Three pitchers saw action for the Riverhawks as Bode Hansen started and struck out three in two innings, but allowed five hits and seven runs scored. Nate Dahle and Jensen Romey came on and pitched two and one inning, respectively, and both struck out two.
