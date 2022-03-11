Green Canyon’s baseball team had to wait a few extra days to open its season, but the Wolves have certainly made the most of their trip to southern Utah so far.
The Wolves earned a pair of victories over opponents from larger classifications Friday as they dispatched of 6A Corner Canyon by a 5-2 scoreline, and then defeated 5A Mountain View, 6-4, later in the day.
"Great start from our boys," GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. "They've worked extremely hard all winter long and were really prepared and excited to be playing ball, and it showed. We certainly didn't do everything right, but we played two really clean games and had some clutch hitting in both. Our pitchers competed even when they struggled with some of the stuff and found a way to get tough outs."
Traceson Jensen came through with a bases-clearing double as part of Green Canyon’s four-run third inning against Corner Canyon. Jensen also doubled in that game, as did teammate Coleman Bobb.
Abe Olson fared well on the mound for the Wolves as he struck out 11 batters in five complete innings. Olson gave up two runs on four hits and four walks. Corner Canyon plated both of its runs in the top of the fourth.
The Wolves then proceeded to get off of to a strong start against Mountain View as they scored five runs in the first two frames. Ryker Ericson belted a two-run homer in the top of the first and also contributed with a run-scoring double later in the game. Additionally, Ericson was rock solid on the mound as he fanned five and allowed six hits in five complete.
Carson Proctor chipped in with a pair of RBIs for Green Canyon, which was scheduled to play twice earlier this week, but both games were postponed due to inclement weather.
In other local baseball action, Sky View also traveled to southern Utah and has already squared off against three opponents. The Bobcats lost to Juab, 10-0, on Friday, was edged by Highland, 8-6, Friday morning and was defeated by Pine View, 13-0, Friday evening.
Juab scored all but one of its runs in the first and sixth frames. Cole Watterson and Seth Chambers both singled for Sky View in that game.
Highland jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead against Sky View a day later, but the Bobcats gamely battled back with at least one run in each of the next three frames. The Bobcats even took a 6-4 advantage into the home half of the fourth, but the Rams promptly put a four-spot on the scoreboard to take the lead for good.
Eight Bobcats teamed up for 11 hits against the Highland, highlighted by Cade Sunderland’s 3 for 3 performance at the plate. Sunderland also contributed with a run and RBI for Sky View, which got a double and single from Cole Lundahl, who also walked once and score a run.
Pine View exploded for 12 runs in the first two innings Friday evening and never looked back against Sky View.
PREP SOFTBALL
Sky View and Mountain Crest also ventured to southern Utah this weekend. The Bobcats played once Thursday and twice Friday, while the Mustangs were in action three times Friday. Both teams will play at least once Saturday, as will the Sky View and Green Canyon baseball teams.
Sky View tested Crimson Cliffs in its season opener before falling, 8-6. The Bobcats lost to Dixie, 10-5, Friday morning before immediately bouncing back with a 9-6 victory over Clearfield.
Preslie Jensen smacked a pair of two-run doubles for the Bobcats in their opener. Jensen singled and scored a run, to boot. Cambria Davis finished with a pair of runs and hits for Sky View, which also got two runs and base knocks from Carlee Watterson.
Watterson and Mike Schwartz homered for Sky View against Dixie. Watterson finished with one run, two hits and two RBIs for the Bobcats, who got one run, two hits and one RBI from Davis, plus two runs from Tawnee Lundahl. Davis doubled.
Davis was unstoppable at the plate against Clearfield as she drove in five runs, scored twice, homered twice and singled. Davis belted a two-run bomb in the third inning and a three-run shot one inning later.
Watterson and Morgan Hernandez both doubled for the Bobcats, who overcame a 5-1 deficit.
Likewise, Mountain Crest was also involved in three competitive contests. The Mustangs fell in high-scoring affairs to Skyline (13-12) and Union (13-11) before rallying past Cedar by a 6-4 scoreline.
The Mustangs left the tying run in scoring position in the final inning in their season opener, which featured 13 hits by both teams. Mountain Crest accumulated seven extra-base knocks, highlighted by a triple and double by Savannah Peterson. Peterson drove in a pair of runs.
Kennedy Peapealalo, Teagan Hall, Eastyn Nyman, Celina Laughery and Aspen Leishman all doubled for the Mustangs. Laughery went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Peapalalo chipped in with one run, two hits and one RBI.
Mountain Crest nearly dug itself out of a six-run first-inning deficit to Union. The Mustangs plated four runs in the second frame and five more in the fifth. The Cougars came through with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure the win.
Hall scored twice, doubled and drove in a run for the Mustangs, who got two runs, a RBI and walk from Nataly Bitterman and a pair of runs from Laughery.
Mountain Crest’s third and final Friday game came down to the wire. Leishman induced pop fly by Cedar to Hall, the shortstop, with the bases juiced for the third and final out of the bottom of the seventh.
Leishman went the distance in the circle for the Mustangs, plus single twice and drove in a run to aid her own cause. Gabby Pedry singled twice and smacked a solo homer for Mountain Crest, which got two hits and a RBI from Laughery. The two teams combined for 25 hits.