With most games not being able to take place Friday because of wet fields, there were a couple of contests that happened.
Ridgeline completed a three-game and series sweep of Green Canyon in convincing fashion at North Logan in baseball, 10-2. In softball, Logan picked up its first Region 11 victory with a 5-3 win over Green Canyon. North of the border, Preston was scheduled to play a district doubleheader with Century and did get the first game in, losing 13-3.
At North Logan, the Riverhawks (10-7, 6-3 region) scored multiple runs in four different innings against the Wolves (9-7, 6-3). Ridgeline never trailed and is now tied atop the league standings.
“Green Canyon is a very good team that just came off a sweep of Bear River,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “We knew we were going to have to play well. We are getting better in every part of the game and kind of settling in. We need to stay focused and continue to get better in every game next week also.”
Trey Purser went six innings on the mound for the Riverhawks, striking out five, walking one and allowing six hits. Ridgeline did not commit an error.
The visitors scored two runs in the second to start the scoring. With two on and one out, Tyson Smith hit a two-run line-drive single to center field.
In the third, the Riverhawks tacked on two more runs with an RBI sacrifice fly by Purser and RBI single by Easton Dahlke. Purser would pick up another RBI in the sixth off a sacrifice fly. That would be all the runs Ridgeline would need, but it would add two more in the fifth (two-run double by Dahlke) and four in the sixth.
Cam Blotter led the Riverhawks with three hits and scored twice. Dahlke and Cooper Clark each had two base knocks. Dahlke had three RBI for the game.
Green Canyon got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Carson Proctor had an RBI single. Cade Atkinson had an RBI double in the sixth to score Coleman Bobb, who scored both of the Wolves’ runs. Proctor had two hits to lead Green Canyon. Caden Stuart had a triple.
At Logan, the Grizzlies (6-7, 1-4) scored first and never looked back against the Wolves (5-7, 1-4). Logan played error free, while Green Canyon had two. Both teams had six hits.
“We are a very young team, but we have a tight knit group that is learning quickly how to compete at the high school level and especially in this tough region,” Logan head coach Kim Laing said. “We are definitely taking our lumps, but I’m happy with the growth and strides this team is making.”
Emma Bracken drew a walk in the bottom of the first, stole second and third and eventually scored on pitch that got away. Kaitlyn Leto then singled and stole herself around the bases and scored on an error. Cambree Cooper walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch to give the hosts a 3-0 lead after one.
The Wolves clawed back a run in the top of the second when Delaynie Justesen singled and Brooklyn Curtis brought her home with a single.
However, the Grizzlies added two more runs in the bottom of the second for a 5-1 lead. Logan got the last two runs on a passed ball and a hit by pitch with the bags full.
In the fifth, Carly Rindlisbacher hit an RBI triple for the other Green Canyon run.
Five different Grizzlies recorded a hit with Leto getting two. Cooper struck out two and walked three to get the win in the circle.
Six different Wolves had a hit in the game. Kylee Hickman had a double.
A Pocatello, Preston (2-5) took an early 1-0 lead, but Century put together a big rally in the bottom of the second. The Diamondbacks scored five runs to take the lead for good and ended the game with five more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Preston did score two runs in the fifth to pull within 7-2.
The had just three hits and committed six errors. Jaycee Larson, Rorie Hansen and Kylee Chatterton each had a hit, while Larson and Chatterton had doubles. Larson took the loss in the circle, striking out three, walking two and allowing 11 hits.
