With most games not being able to take place Friday because of wet fields, there were a couple of contests that happened.

Ridgeline completed a three-game and series sweep of Green Canyon in convincing fashion at North Logan in baseball, 10-2. In softball, Logan picked up its first Region 11 victory with a 5-3 win over Green Canyon. North of the border, Preston was scheduled to play a district doubleheader with Century and did get the first game in, losing 13-3.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

