For the first time this season, Green Canyon has tasted defeat in Region 11 baseball action.
Ridgeline went to North Logan Wednesday and left with a 8-0 victory. Bode Hansen pitched a gem for the Riverhawks (8-7, 4-3 region). He struck out five, walked three and allowed just two hits in seven innings.
It was a tight game until the last two innings. Ridgeline scored a combined five runs in the sixth and seventh frames to slam the door shut on the Wolves (9-5, 6-1).
Trey Purser had three of the seven Riverhawk hits. He smacked a triple, scored twice, had two RBIs and walked once. Easton Dahlke and Cooper Clark had the rest of the hits with two apiece and also each had two RBIs. Clark had a two-run double in the seventh.
Suey Jensen went six innings on the bump for Green Canyon, striking out nine and walking two. The Wolves would end up issuing seven bases on balls.
Carson Proctor and Jensen each had a hit for the Wolves.
In other region games Wednesday, Mountain Crest outlasted Bear River in eight innings, 1-0, and Sky View roughed up Logan, 12-5.
At Hyrum, the lone run came home on a wild pitch. With one out, the bases loaded and Rilee Maddock at the plate, a pitch got away from the Bears (7-6, 3-4). Trey Burbank, who led off the extra inning with a hard hit single to third base, was able to get home for the game-ending run for the Mustangs (8-6, 6-1).
Burbank was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kaden Deeter. Then JC Jones was hit by a pitch and Andrew Nielsen drew a walk to juice the bags.
In a pitcher’s duel, both teams finished with four hits. Mountain Crest got singles from Nielsen, Maddock, Burbank and Wyatt Albrecht.
Nielsen started on the mound for the Mustangs, going six innings, striking out 12, walking four and allowing just two hits. Brok Buttars came on in relief to get the win.
Easton Goodliff had two hits for the Bears. Degan Rigby went seven innings on the mount, allowing three hits, striking out seven and walking two.
With the win, the Mustangs are now tied with Green Canyon atop the region standings.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (5-8, 2-5) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and never looked back. They were up 8-0 through four, when the Grizzlies (0-11, 0-7) got on the scoreboard with two in the top of the fifth. Sky View would end up scoring in five of the six innings it batted in.
The Bobcats finished with eight hits and took advantage of 10 bases on balls and three Logan errors. The Grizzlies had five hits.
Tucker Murdock had half of the hits for Sky View with four, including two doubles and home run. He scored three times and had three RBIs. Seth Chambers also had three RBIs on two hits.
The Bobcats used three pitchers with Treyson Camphouse getting the win as he started and went five innings, striking out four.
Josh Shumway had two hits for Logan.
SOFTBALL
Two valley teams were in action Wednesday in non-league games. Ridgeline rallied from down two runs to beat 6A Weber, 11-3. Preston was able to have its first home game of the season and topped Snake River, 7-5.
At Pleasant View, the Riverhawks (10-1) fell behind 2-0 to the Warriors (6-2) after one inning. Trailing did not last long.
Ridgeline plated three in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the seventh. Karli Gowen led off the second with a solo dinger to left field to start the barrage. Allie Williams gave the visitors the lead for good with a two-out, two-run triple to left.
Other big hits by the Riverhawks included an RBI triple to right by Shelby Blankenship in the fourth. Anne Wallace began the big fifth with a solo homer to left.
Ridgeline finished with 12 hits as Ellie Pond, Wallace, Gowen, Ava Howell and Blankenship each had two base knocks. Howell also drew two bases on balls and scored two runs as did Abbie Banning. Williams had three RBIs.
Blankenship went the distance in the circle for the win, striking out 11, walking one and giving up eight hits.
At Preston, the Indians (2-4) scored five runs in the first two innings to jump out to a 5-1 lead against the Panthers. Snake River did claw back to tie the game at 5-5 through four innings.
Addey Carter hit a two-run home run after Kylee Chatterton singled for Preston. The two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth ended up being the difference.
Preston finished with 13 hits as Rorie Hansen and Raegan Hansen each had three. Rorie Hansen had a double, as did Carter and Carlie Madsen, who also recorded a triple.
Jaycee Larson went the distance, striking out six, walking one and giving up 12 hits.
