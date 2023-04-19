MC-BR baseball

Mountain Crest's Trey Burbank slides home to score the winning run on a pitch in the dirt in the bottom of the eighth against Bear River on Wednesday in Hyrum.

 Photo courtesy of Mindy Deeter

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

For the first time this season, Green Canyon has tasted defeat in Region 11 baseball action.

Ridgeline went to North Logan Wednesday and left with a 8-0 victory. Bode Hansen pitched a gem for the Riverhawks (8-7, 4-3 region). He struck out five, walked three and allowed just two hits in seven innings.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.